Thursday Roundup: Potosi volleyball wins 12th straight

LEADWOOD – Sophomore hitter Paige West registered 12 kills plus three digs, and the Potosi volleyball team coasted past West County 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 on Thursday evening.
Kadence Sadler dished out 30 assists and served seven points for the Lady Trojans. Freshman Ava Robart notched a team-high six blocks along with six kills.
Jade Williams added six kills with seven points, and Sami Huck totaled six digs with two back-row kills as Potosi (12-2) continued its hot streak for a 12th consecutive victory.
Farmington 3, Saxony Lutheran 1
JACKSON, Mo. – Jelena Gray compiled 13 kills with 18 digs, and Farmington pulled away from Saxony Lutheran 25-10, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 following a sizzling start on Thursday night.
Grace Duncan totaled a team-high 25 digs along with 11 kills and five assists for the Knights. Setters Jordan Anderson and Alyssa Wilson made 20 and 16 assists, respectively.
Jade Roth provided 12 kills with four blocks up front, and Emma Gerstner finished with nine kills and 13 digs. Kaylee Gerwitz chipped in three kills.
Farmington (10-3) picked up 12 digs and three service aces from senior libero Alyssa Koppeis.
Perryville 3, Central 2
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Central had a potential statement victory within its grasp Thursday night, but Perryville rallied from two sets down to triumph 16-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-13 at home.
Khloe Dischbein spiked nine kills to equal Addi Miller for the team lead, and also served four aces to propel the Lady Rebels.
Central (3-9-2) received 25 digs from libero Kate Johnson, and senior Allie Kelly finished with two solo blocks and eight assists.
Fredericktown 3, Clearwater 0
PIEDMONT, Mo. – Ryleigh Gresham served six aces and put down three kills as Fredericktown road its balanced attack past Clearwater 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 on Thursday evening.
Kyndal Dodd posted seven kills with two blocks while Linley Rehkop, Ava Penuel and Lydia Mell spiked six kills apiece for the Lady Blackcats.
Gabbie McFadden highlighted the back row with six digs and 11 serve receptions. Rehkop added nine digs, six receptions and two aces, and Penuel produced eight digs with 12 assists.
Fredericktown (15-1-1) also benefited from eight digs and 12 assists by freshman P.J. Ruetzel, along with five receptions and three digs by Lizzie Crouch.
Jefferson 3, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley was overpowered by former district rival Jefferson 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 to complete a stretch of three daunting opponents in four nights on Thursday.
Cate Newstead-Adams finished with five kills and 13 digs to pace the Lady Tigers. Riley Brogan tallied four kills with 11 digs, and Hannah Tripp added four kills with two blocks.
Taylor Lorenz amassed 11 assists along with 11 digs, and Kayla Sumpter ended with three kills, one block, four digs and four service points.
Arcadia Valley (7-12) suffered its sixth consecutive defeat since winning seven straight matches in a single day at the Dig for Life Tournament.
SOFTBALL
Fredericktown 11, North County 10
FREDERICKTOWN – Sadie Gibson produced four hits and three RBI on Thursday as Fredericktown scored six unanswered runs to overtake North County 11-10 in walk-off fashion.
Calie Allgier and winning pitcher Kiley Elders finished with three hits, and Jada Reagan drove in three for Fredericktown (6-9), which notched two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
North County (9-7) enjoyed a six-run outburst in the third, and increased its advantage to 10-5 midway through the fourth before fading against Elders, who struck out four in a complete game.
Emilie Morgan took the loss over four-plus innings in relief of Sammy Waller, but five of the six runs charged to her were unearned in a wild contest that featured 13 combined errors.
Zoey Cheek finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored, and Morgan went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Raiders.
Makenna Pierce, Kylie Moebes and Addi Goggin were each 2-for-4 with an RBI as North County compiled 14 hits to match Fredericktown.
Madi Pyeatt contributed two hits, including a double, while Gracie Wigger and Waller singled.
BOYS SOCCER
Saxony Lutheran 4, Farmington 2
FARMINGTON – Jace Boland scored two goals, and visiting Saxony Lutheran outlasted Farmington 4-2 in boys soccer action on Thursday.
Cade Blackmon tallied both goals for Farmington (4-4) on a pair of assists from Brandon Schaupert.
GIRLS TENNIS
North County 6, Fredericktown 3
FREDERICKTOWN – North County clinched outright ownership of the MAAA girls tennis regular-season title for a second straight year by topping Fredericktown 6-3 on Thursday.
The Lady Raiders were again powered by their top four players in the rankings, including dominant doubles wins by sisters Lauren and Hanna Politte and No. 2 pairing Lucy Pace and Kate Jones.
Lauren Politte and Jones each recorded 8-0 singles shutouts for unbeaten, and Pace dropped only one game to Sydney Bell.
North County (12-0, 7-0) has a make-up conference clash against Arcadia Valley on Monday.
Clara Basden and Danielle West won multiple matches for Fredericktown (1-10, 1-6).
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-0
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Sydney Bell, 8-1
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Emiley Geen, 8-4
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Lucy Pham, 8-0
5. Clara Basden (FR) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-2
6. Danielle West (FR) def. Mariah Coonce, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Rehkop/Bell, 8-2
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Geen/Pham, 8-1
3. Basden/West (FR) def. Skaggs/Coonce, 8-3
Potosi 9, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – The Potosi girls tennis team dropped two matches against Arcadia Valley during an earlier meeting, but improved to a 9-0 shutout in the conference rematch on Thursday.
Grace Laramore notched a strong 8-1 result at No. 2 singles while Michelle Whitaker and Lani Elder each won 8-2 for the Lady Trojans.
Tori Krebs, Jessica Littrell and Kya Gibson each posted comfortable 8-3 victories.
Potosi (7-5, 4-3) opened with a doubles sweep, highlighted by an 8-2 win from Whitaker and Gibson.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Alyssa Glanzer, 8-2
2. Grace Laramore (P) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-1
3. Tori Krebs (P) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-3
4. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Elena Lara, 8-3
5. Kya Gibson (P) def. Maggie Newstead-Adams, 8-3
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Madeline Coles, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-2
2. Laramore/Littrell (P) def. Graciano/Coles, 8-4
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Misselhorn/Newstead-Adams, 8-4
Farmington 7, Windsor 2
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Diep Phan moved to No. 3 singles to secure an impressive shutout, and Farmington dispatched host Windsor 7-2 on Thursday.
Allie Gowen, Abigail Thurman, Kayla and MacKenzie McAllister also added singles triumphs for the Knights in the nonconference encounter.
Farmington (9-3) claimed two of three doubles contests with Phan and Miller teaming up for an 8-2 decision at the No. 2 rankings.
Mia Steighorst scored a victory for Windsor in No. 1 singles tiebreaker over Kate Busenbark. Serenity Schodroski and Skyler Rosvall earned a No. 3 doubles win.
Singles Results:
1. Mia Steighorst (W) def. Kate Busenbark, 9-8 (2)
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Miranda Marshall, 8-2
3. Diep Phan (FA) def. Jade Allen, 8-0
4. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Sarah Wright, 8-3
5. Kayla Miller (FA) def. Madison Chaney, 8-5
6. MacKenzie McAllister (FA) def. Serenity Schodoski, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Steighorst/Marshall, 8-5
2. Phan/Miller (FA) def. Wright/Chaney, 8-2
3. Schodroski/Rosvall (W) def. Thurman/McAllister, 8-4