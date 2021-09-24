Thursday Roundup: Potosi volleyball wins 12th straight

Perryville 3, Central 2

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Central had a potential statement victory within its grasp Thursday night, but Perryville rallied from two sets down to triumph 16-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-13 at home.

Khloe Dischbein spiked nine kills to equal Addi Miller for the team lead, and also served four aces to propel the Lady Rebels.

Central (3-9-2) received 25 digs from libero Kate Johnson, and senior Allie Kelly finished with two solo blocks and eight assists.

Fredericktown 3, Clearwater 0

PIEDMONT, Mo. – Ryleigh Gresham served six aces and put down three kills as Fredericktown road its balanced attack past Clearwater 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 on Thursday evening.

Kyndal Dodd posted seven kills with two blocks while Linley Rehkop, Ava Penuel and Lydia Mell spiked six kills apiece for the Lady Blackcats.

Gabbie McFadden highlighted the back row with six digs and 11 serve receptions. Rehkop added nine digs, six receptions and two aces, and Penuel produced eight digs with 12 assists.