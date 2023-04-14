BONNE TERRE – The North County boys tennis team corrected enough aspects on Thursday to avoid repeating an early doubles stumble that proved costly last week against Potosi.

Evan Veach and Noah Stark survived a serious threat at the No. 1 ranking in the a rematch, and the Raiders prevailed 6-3 to square the season series.

North County (4-3) picked up a doubles sweep after previously losing twice to the Trojans, and closed strong after Potosi (6-4) claimed three singles contests in order of completion.

The momentum ultimately hinged on the 13th game between the top doubles pairings, when Veach and Stark converted a third break point on a long return following six deuces to lead 7-6.

Veach then served an ace to build a 40-love edge, and joined Stark in winning five consecutive games for an 8-6 victory after Isaiah Marty and Draven Griffin had built a 6-3 lead off several solid net points.

Landon Whitfield and Carson Logan earned an 8-4 win over the new pairing of Logan Compton and Jake Phares. Logan later topped Compton 8-2 in the final match of the afternoon.

Zeb Murphy and Ethan Guggenberger contributed an 8-3 result by capturing the first four and last four games with superior returns after Haydin Eckhoff and Wyatt Mercer seized a couple of service breaks.

North County strengthened its overall lead when Veach survived break point in his opening game and consistently moved Marty toward the corners for an 8-0 shutout.

Potosi found a singles spark as both Eckhoff and Mercer avenged their earlier collective defeat. Wyatt Richards battled through a 9-7 triumph after a 7-4 edge slipped away against Whitfield.

Eckhoff missed a chance to close out Murphy with the serve at 7-5, but controlled the tiebreaker to win 9-8 (1) after Murphy scrambled in a long rally to force the extra session.

Mercer executed a few timely forehand winners from the baseline down the stretch to beat Guggenberger 8-5.

Stark achieved triple break point during the last two service games by Griffin to likewise prevail 8-5 in favor of the Raiders.

Griffin carried a lengthy exchange that concluded with a battle of volleys, but Stark coaxed a wide return on the next point to secure a 3-0 lead.

Singles Results:

1. Evan Veach (NC) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-0

2. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Zeb Murphy, 9-8 (1)

3. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Ethan Guggenberger, 8-5

4. Noah Stark (NC) def. Draven Griffin, 8-5

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Landon Whitfield, 9-7

6. Carson Logan (NC) def. Logan Compton, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Veach/Stark (NC) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-6

2. Murphy/Guggenberger (NC) def. Mercer/Eckhoff, 8-3

3. Whitfield/Logan (NC) def. Compton/Phares, 8-4

Farmington 9, Windsor 0

FARMINGTON – Jackson Bauer scored two match victories in efficient shutouts, and Farmington blanked visiting Windsor 9-0 in tennis action on Thursday.

Maddox Brenneke, Jimmy Coleman and Jack Williams earned 8-1 results as the Knights dropped only seven combined games through six singles contests.

Cole Wofford partnered with Bauer, and Wyatt Bach joined with Brenneke as Farmington (4-2) jumped ahead 3-0 in the doubles phase.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Alex Wichmann, 8-1

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Pierce Cummings, 8-2

3. Jimmy Coleman (FA) def. John Le, 8-1

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Ian Baker, 8-0

5. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Nick Baer, 8-2

6. Jack Williams (FA) def. Desmond Ericson, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Wichmann/Le, 8-1

2. Coleman/Williams (FA) def. Cummings/Baker, 8-2

3. Bauer/Wofford (FA) def. Baer/Reigle, 8-0

BASEBALL

Fredericktown 3, Farmington 1

FREDERICKTOWN – Easton Wood finished 2-for-3, and Ethan Marler provided an RBI single to help Fredericktown earn a 3-1 conference victory over Farmington on Thursday.

Both teams finished with seven hits, but only after each starting pitcher notched 10 strikeouts. Ryan Souden allowed one run on six hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings for the win.

Souden was 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI at the plate. Garrett Marler doubled while Koby Wood and Zander Stephens singled for Fredericktown (3-3, 1-1).

Farmington (3-5, 1-1) tied the game at 1-1 on a sacrifice fly from Caden Propst in the top of the third inning. The Blackcats regained the lead in the home half.

Aiden Redmond yielded three runs, two earned, on seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 frames in the loss. He was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored offensively.

The Knights saw Jackson McDowell finish 2-for-3 plus a walk. Colby Larkins doubled while Brady Cox and Trevor Sutherland each singled.

Ethan Marler obtained the last four outs and fanned two for the save.

North County 11, Potosi 8

POTOSI – After being shut out through five innings and trailing 8-0 Thursday, the North County baseball team awakened with 11 unanswered runs for a stunning comeback.

Jobe Smith finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, Tyler Pipkin and Trenton Crepps each collected four RBI, and the Raiders overtook Potosi 11-8.

North County (3-3, 2-0) surged ahead to stay with three runs in the eighth inning after pushing five across in the seventh to extend the chaotic game.

Pipkin was 2-for-3 overall, and Crepps tripled as the Raiders overcame seven defensive errors to win. Kooper Kekec scored three runs following a single and two walks.

Tim Ekstam, Jr. shut down the Trojans over four scoreless innings of pitching relief with three strikeouts and just three hits allowed for the win.

Potosi (5-5, 0-2) turned several extra plate appearances into a 7-0 cushioin during the first inning, and received two hits each from starting pitcher Blake Coleman and third baseman Ty Mills.

Zak Meador weathered the early onslaught to last four innings on the mound for North County. He gave seven hits and fanned four as five of the eight runs charged to him were unearned.

Zane Huff, Bryan Brewster, Jack Moore, Grant Mullins and Ekstam contributed singles for the Raiders, who outhit the Trojans 12-10 unofficially.

Coleman struck out seven and allowed five runs on six hits and four walks before reaching his allotted pitch limit in the top of the seventh. Lane Revelle took the loss for Potosi.

Isaac Jones, Jack Blair, Macklin Davis, Jay Pashia, Liam Degonia and Revelle registered hits for Potosi.

Central 7, Ste. Genevieve 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Casen Murphy overpowered the opposing lineup for 14 strikeouts while throwing a one-hitter, and Central eased past Ste. Genevieve 7-0 on Thursday.

Central (10-1, 2-0) assumed a lead just two pitches into the game, as Ty Schweiss singled and scored on a triple by Jaxon Jones against Dragons starter Bryant Schwent.

Kendall Horton added a sacrifice fly after two walks loaded the bases, and Lucas Whitehead made it 5-0 before the top of the first inning concluded.

Isaiah Basler singled to right field in the third for the lone hit against Murphy, who allowed only three batters to reach base and retired 13 in a row while going the distance on 97 pitches.

Horton singled home Barrett Henson in the third for a second RBI, and Sammy Callaway capped the scoring with an RBI single against reliever Aiden Meyer in the seventh.

Matt Manion and Henson singled as the Rebels posted their sixth consecutive win.

Schwent surrendered six runs on six hits and three walks over five innings for Ste. Genevieve (3-8, 0-2).

Valle Catholic 7, Valley 0

CALEDONIA – Alex Viox ripped a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Rylan Fallert and Cannon Wolk combined on a three-hitter, and Valle Catholic beat Valley 7-0 on Thursday.

Brandon Giesler finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Aaron Eftink singled twice with two RBI to bolster the Warriors.

Valle Catholic (12-2, 2-0) jumped in front 1-0 on an RBI single by Rylan Fallert in the third inning. Chase Fallert made it 4-0 with a two-RBI single following a two-out error in the fourth.

Rylan Fallert struck out seven batters and walked three over five strong innings. Wolk closed the shutout after the Warriors cut down a runner between third and home in the seventh.

Chase Fallert matched Rylan Fallert at 2-for-4 overall, and Noah Bauman singled as a pinch-hitter for the Warriors. Isaac Viox scored two runs.

Ayden Sims pitched six innings in defeat for the Vikings. The sophomore lefty yielded four runs, two earned, on eight hits while striking out four.

Noah Maxwell reached base three straight times on a hit plus two walks for Valley (6-2, 1-1), which lost at home for the first time this season. Hayden Todd and Keller Loughary also singled.

West County 10, Arcadia Valley 0

LEADWOOD – Nolan Rawson scattered six hits and struck out six batters in a complete-game shutout as West County defeated Arcadia Valley 10-0 in six innings on Thursday.

Ty Harlow paced the Bulldogs offensively at 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Carter Reed finished 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI.

Julian Thebeau and Trey Wright notched RBI singles for West County (7-2, 1-1), which tallied three runs in the third and fifth innings to steadily pull away.

Caden Merrill reached base three times on a single and two walks. Rawson provided a single and walk, Hudsen Dunlap added a double and Jaxon Campbell scored twice for the Bulldogs.

Colin Whited went 2-for-2 with a walk for Arcadia Valley (4-6, 0-1). Nolan Inman contributed a double while Alex Nash, Paul Young and Evan Tripp singled in defeat.

Nolan Inman allowed five runs, three earned on six hits and six walks over 3 1/3 innings. West County tagged Ralph Salinas with five runs over the last two frames.

BOYS GOLF

Fredericktown Triangular

FREDERICKTOWN – North County sophomore Ruger Govero continued his memorable week of golf with a stunning albatross on the par-5 seventh hole Thursday at Beaver Valley.

Govero holed his second shot from about 150 yards away, and carded a nine-hole medalist round of 32 as the Raiders dominated a conference tri-match.

Will Dugal carded a 39, Holden Swift finished with 40 and Jacob Murphy added 41 to give North County a composite total of 152.

Govero followed up his individual tournament title among 75 players at Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday by achieving one of the rarest feats in the sport about 24 hours later.

Gavin Barbee shot a 49 and Wyatt Herzog ended with 50 to round out the North County roster.

Braydon McMinn carded a team-best 43 for Fredericktown, which posted a team score of 202. Arcadia Valley finished with 244.

SOFTBALL

Central 11, Scott City 1

PARK HILLS – Kaydence Cosby hammered a two-run homer in the first inning, and finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI to lift Central past visiting Scott City 11-1 on Thursday.

Khloe Dischbein went 3-for-4, and capped the victory on consecutive two-run doubles with Cosby in the sixth inning. Alexis Portell ended 2-for-2 while reaching base four straight times.

Alex Neff sparked the Lady Rebels from the pitching circle with a one-hitter while working around five walks. Gracie Karrenbrock picked up the lone hit against her in the third inning.

Shortstop Sydney Miles backed her hurler by turning an early line-drive double play, and was involved in 10 defensive putouts.

Central (4-3) jumped ahead 4-0 in the opening frame. Miles opened the scoring with an RBI single, and added an RBI double in the fourth.

McKinley Portell doubled and Ella McClanahan chipped in an RBI single for Central.

TRACK & FIELD

Grandview Invitational

WARE, Mo. – Alivia Simily embraced the challenge of adding one more event to her field repertoire, and smashed a second school record in her debut high jump performance on Thursday.

Already a reigning state medalist in the long and triple jumps, the West County senior scaled her way to triple gold and a pair of personal bests at the Grandview Invitational.

Senior discus thrower Kalie Thompson also broke her own school record, and stayed unbeaten in eight meets this season to highlight another solid meet for Potosi.

Herculaneum swept the team championships with 14 schools in attendance, and the Potosi boys placed second while the girls stacked up fourth.

Simily secured 30 points on her own after clearing 5 feet, 1 inch in the jump and notching her second career best of the day at 16 feet, 9 ½ inches in the long jump. She also won the triple jump.

The Potosi boys claimed three event titles. Landon Sprous powered to the 110-meter hurdles victory, and led off a winning 4x400 relay with J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan and Luke Brabham.

Cross delivered 28 points after taking second in 300-meter hurdles, and Potosi grabbed a second relay win with Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Ezekiel Sisk and Alex Smith controlling the 4x800.

The Trojans added four more runner-up efforts from Brabham in the 400, Kanan in the 800, Sisk in the 1600 and Brandon Santiago in the high jump.

Chasten Horton competed in three boys sprints for West County, and tallied 14 points with his strongest finish of third in the 100.

Thompson finished two inches short of her record 117 feet, 7 inch throw from last year’s state meet on Tuesday at Pacific, but eclipsed the mark Thursday by nailing an attempt of 118 feet, 3 ¼ inches. She has yet to finish lower than first place since undergoing shoulder surgery last July.

Nora Henry delivered a field victory of her own for Potosi in the shot put, and Kaydence Gibson finished second in the pole vault after conquering 9 feet.

Celeste Sansegraw, Allison Land, Alyson Skiles, Allie Heeter worked together for second place in the 4x800, as the Lady Trojans earned top-five times in all four relays.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Herculaneum 168; 2. Potosi 131; 3. Union 104; 4. Jefferson 87.50; 5. Crystal City, 50.50; 6. St. Pius 50; 7. Grandview 31; 8. Brentwood 25.50; 9. Hancock 23; 10. Greenville 20; 11. De Soto 17; 12. West County 14; 13. Washington 13.50.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Herculaneum 141; 2. Jefferson 118; 3. Grandview 108.50; 4. Potosi 100; 5. Union 75; 6. St. Pius 70; 7. Crystal City 37; 8. West County 32; 9. Washington 14; 10. Marquand 10; 11. Greenville 8.50; 12. Brentwood 8; 13. Hancock 7, 14. De Soto 2.

Boys Event Results:

100 – 3. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.56; 7. Noah Walton, POT, 11.86

200 – 6. Chasten Horton, WC, 23.67

400 – 2. Luke Brabham, POT, 52.94; 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 53.78; 8. Gage Mosier, POT, 57.03

800 – 2. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:06.46; 3. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:11.79

1600 – 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:50.32; 3. Alex Smith, POT, 4:55.34

3200 – 6. Tanner Gibson, POT, 11:20.59

110 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous, POT, 15.95; 3. J.T. Cross, POT, 16.74

300 Hurdles – 2. J.T. Cross, POT, 42.24; 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.00

4x100 – 7. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Landon Sprous, Gage Mosier, Noah Walton), 47.20

4x200 – 5. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Noah Walton, Gage Mosier, J.T. Cross), 1:39.14

4x400 – 1. Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham), 3:36.79

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Ezekiel Sisk, Alex Smith), 8:49.04

High Jump – 2. Brandon Santiago, POT, 5-10; 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 5-08

Long Jump – 5. Jaden Kanan, POT, 19-04.00; 8. Michael Wolfe, POT, 18-02.00

Triple Jump – 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 37-08.75

Javelin – 8. Michael Wolfe, POT, 109-09.25

Girls Event Results:

800 – 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 2:37.36; 6. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:44.06

1600 – 5. Allison Land, POT, 6:19.08; 7. Jazmine Morris, WC, 6:24.11

100 Hurdles – 6. Kya Gibson, POT, 19.61; 8. Carley Coleman, POT, 20.06

300 Hurdles – 4. Kya Gibson, POT, 54.55; 6. Carley Coleman, POT, 57.49

4x100 – 3. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, Carley Coleman, McKenna Randall, McKayla Randall), 55.06

4x200 – 5. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, Kya Gibson, McKenna Randall, McKayla Randall), 1:58.38

4x400 – 5. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Carley Coleman, Allison Land, Kya Gibson), 4:47.09

4x800 – 2. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Allison Land, Alyson Skiles, Allie Heeter), 10:56.44

High Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 5-01

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 16-09.50; 3. McKayla Randall, POT, 14-09.50; 7. McKenna Randall, POT, 14-01.25

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 33-04.00; 5. McKayla Randall, POT, 28-04.25; 7. McKenna Randall, POT, 27-07.50

Pole Vault – 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 9-00; 5. Kaydence Allgier, POT, 7-00

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 118-03.25; 8. Aubree Wilson, POT, 79-07.50

Javelin – 5. Blaire Miller, POT, 80-07.75; 6. Nora Henry, POT, 77-10.25

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, POT, 33-10.25

Cuba Invitational

CUBA, Mo. – Freshman distance specialist Josie Berkerey produced 18 of the 33 points earned by the St. Paul girls during the Cuba Invitational meet on Thursday.

Berkerey was champion of the 1600, and finished second in the 3200. Carly Kilma and Sarah Constien each earned points in three events for the Giants.

William Folk placed in four separate events, including second in the shot put, as the St. Paul boys totaled 47 points and placed eighth out of 14 programs in attendance.

DeVontae Minor claimed 18 points with four top-five results in three sprints and the long jump. His best finish was third in the 100.

Steelville secured a sweep of the boys and girls team titles.

St. Paul Boys Results:

100 – 3. DeVontae Minor, 12.12; 5. William Folk, 12.44

200 – 5. DeVontae Minor, 25.12

400 – 5. DeVontae Minor, 56.32

800 – 8. Brett Peak, 2:34.93

3200 – 8. Wyatt Ziegelmeyer, 15:22.49

110 Hurdles – 7. Isaac Jordan, 20.66

4x200 – 8. St. Paul (Christian Folk, William Folk, Isaac Jordan, Grant Anderson), 1:54.09

4x400 – 7. St. Paul (Brett Peak, Grant Anderson, Joseph Prade, Isaac Jordan), 4:36.78

4x800 – 4. St. Paul (Brett Peak, Wyatt Ziegelmeyer, Jacob Carroll, Grant Anderson), 10:31.85

Pole Vault – 8. Brett Peak, 2.59m

Long Jump – 5. DeVontae Minor, 5.13m

Triple Jump – 5. William Folk, 10.94m

Shot Put – 2. William Folk, 11.66m

St. Paul Girls Results:

1600 – 1. Josie Berkerey, 6:00.15

3200 – 2. Josie Berkerey, 13:31.22

110 Hurdles – 5. Carly Klima, 19.37; 6. Sarah Constien, 19.38

300 Hurdles – 7. Carly Klima, 57.92; 8. Sarah Constien, 58.34

4x100 – 8. St. Paul (Haylie Eller, Halle Durbin, Valerie Govero, Anna Baer), 1:02.24

4x200 – 7. St. Paul (Sarah Constien, Valerie Govero, Halle Durbin, Carly Kilma), 2:05.30

4x400 – 7. St. Paul (Elissa Blackmon, Anna Baer, Halle Durbin, Taylor McCarty), 5:29.68