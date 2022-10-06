Thursday Roundup: Raiders, Knights dominate at plate

FESTUS, Mo. – Freshman shortstop Raegan Pierce collected four RBI and went 3-for-4 with three runs scored on Thursday as the North County softball team routed Jefferson 18-3.

Amy Layton produced a team-high five RBI on a couple of doubles, and the Lady Raiders broke ahead 10-0 in the top of the first inning.

Sammy Waller singled twice with two RBI, and pitched three innings with no earned runs allowed and one strikeout for the win.

Makenna Pierce drove in two runs while matching Kylie Moebes at 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and leadoff batter Zoey Cheek was 2-for-4 with two RBI while crossing the plate three times.

North County (8-14) got a two-run single from Autumn Bullock and another hit from Madi Pyeatt in the regular season finale. Courtesy runner Madisyn Phillips scored three runs.

Jill Cornman connected on a two-run triple in the third inning for Jefferson (8-15).

Farmington 15, Perryville 0

FARMINGTON – Sophomore pitcher Elly Robbins belted her 10th home run of the season, and threw a 1-hitter on Thursday as Farmington eased past Perryville 15-0.

Angelia Davis launched her 30th career home run and ninth as a senior while totaling four RBI and three runs scored for the Knights.

Farmington (23-8) brought an early conclusion after increasing a 6-0 lead with nine tallies in the home half of the fourth inning. Jayce Jarvis and Avery Graham each had a single with two RBI.

Robbins also doubled twice to finish 3-for-4, and elevated her team-leading RBI total to 49 and batting average to .543 prior to the Rolla tournament this weekend.

Shelby Bowling maintained her .506 average after going 1-for-2 with a two-run double and three runs scored. Jayden Tucker, Abbie Miller and Alayna Resinger also chipped in one RBI.

VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Central 0

PARK HILLS – Jade Roth compiled 14 kills, four blocks and five kills, and Farmington earned a 25-13, 25-22, 25-18 volleyball sweep over Central on Thursday night.

Jelena Gray totaled 11 kills with 13 digs, and Grace Duncan had seven kills plus 10 digs for Farmington (18-5-1, 3-1), which heads to the Jackson Invitational on Saturday.

Emily Bauer dished out 17 assists, Cheyenne Strohkirch tabulated 16 more, and both Farmington setters picked up 13 digs in the victory.

Maddie Mills provided six kills plus three blocks, and libero Brynn Johnson made 12 digs for the Knights.

Bismarck 3, Valley 0

BISMARCK – Visiting Bismarck picked up its second conference win by topping Valley 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 on Thursday evening.

Ashley Hawkins spiked a team-high 11 kills for Bismarck (7-10-1, 2-2).

Setter Alyssa Freeman finished with 23 assists.