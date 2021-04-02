Thursday Roundup: Raiders, Trojans, Bulldogs triumph

North County 5, De Soto 3
DE SOTO, Mo. – Kobey Henson pitched three hitless innings and struck out four batters for an extended save, and North County outlasted De Soto 5-3 in baseball action on Thursday.
The Raiders scored twice in the decisive top of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie, and prevailed after both clubs committed five defensive errors.
Clayton Chandler and winning starter Devin Seastrand each provided RBI singles, and Shelby Lee singled with two runs scored for North County (2-4).
Ethan Forney doubled for the lone extra-base hit of the game while Will Dugal and Karter Kekec helped the home team finish with a 6-2 edge in hits.
Seastrand allowed two hits and four walks over four innings with four strikeouts. All three runs charged against him were unearned.
Hunter Dill finished 2-for-4 with two RBI to pace De Soto (8-3).
Potosi 8, Salem 3
POTOSI – Blayne Nixon delivered a triple, two singles and an RBI on Thursday, and Potosi notched five unanswered runs to put Salem away 8-3 at home.
Andrew Coleman drove in three runs with two hits while Landon Bone and senior pitcher Ryker Walton contributed triples at the plate for the Trojans.
Walton yielded three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings for the win. Isaiah Arndt relieved with two scoreless frames with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Potosi (5-1) scored three times in the first inning before Salem pulled even at 3-3 in the top of the second. The Trojans regained the lead in the third and added three tallies in the fourth.
Cory Emily, Ty Mills, Hunter Kinkaid and Arndt chipped in one hit apiece.
West County 10, Crystal City 0
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – J.D. Whitter threw his first varsity no-hitter in stifling fashion Thursday as West County blanked Crystal City 10-0 in five innings.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning, and added three more in the fifth to shorten the task for Whitter, who compiled a remarkable 14 strikeouts while issuing just two walks.
Carter Reed and Tycen Price each finished 2-for-3, and leadoff batter Grady Masters ended 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored to highlight a 10-hit attack by West County (3-2).
Tristan Beck added a two-run single and two walks while Trey Wright, Mason Simily and Kamden Walter provided solo hits toward the winning effort as the Bulldogs committed no errors.
BOYS TENNIS
Festus 5, Potosi 4
POTOSI – Despite dominating the upper half of the singles rankings on Thursday, the Potosi boys tennis team dropped a narrow 5-4 outcome to visiting Festus.
The pairings of Paige Wilkinson with Dustin Peters and Makenzie McJunkins with Connor Zustiak gave the Tigers an edge during the doubles phase.
Chase Glore (8-4), Phillip Lucas (8-2) and Brenden Brown (8-3) scored decisive singles wins for Potosi (1-4). Glore and Lucas also claimed their doubles contest 8-4.
Singles Results:
1. Chase Glore (P) def. Ryan Esparza, 8-4
2. Phillip Lucas (P) def. Daxton Burgett, 8-2
3. Brenden Brown (P) def. Paige Wilkinson, 8-3
4. Dustin Peters (F) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-0
5. Makenzie McJunkins (F) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-1
6. Connor Zustiak (F) def. Isiah Marty, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Glore/Lucas (P) def. Esparza/Burgett, 8-4
2. Wilkinson/Peters (F) def. Brown/Mercer, 8-4
3. McJunkins/Zustiak (F) def. Eckhoff/Marty, 8-2
GIRLS SOCCER
North County 2, Sullivan 1
BONNE TERRE – The North County girls soccer team earned its second straight one-goal victory by topping Sullivan 2-1 on Thursday.
Senior forward Ella Gant scored twice for the Lady Raiders (4-1).
TRACK & FIELD
Ste. Genevieve Invitational
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Potosi girls finished just two points behind team champion Notre Dame at the Ste. Genevieve track and field meet on Wednesday.
Sophomore Kalie Thompson topped the discus event, and the 4x800 relay team placed first to highlight the Lady Trojans, who were also bolstered by seven runner-up results.
Annie McCaul finished second to Ste. Genevieve senior Megan Aubuchon in both hurdles races. Celeste Sansegraw had a similar outcome and in the 3200, as did Hallie Portell in the 800.
Chloe Finley took second in the javelin and Kaydence Gibson did the same in the pole vault among field event for Potosi. Michelle Whitaker was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
Aubuchon led third-place Ste. Genevieve with three event victories overall, including a 5 feet, 5 inch high jump that equaled a school record.
Marysa Flieg shined as javelin champion, and ran third fastest in the 800. The Dragons had their best relay showing of second in the 4x400.
Central senior Liberty Coleman thrived as champion of the pole vault plus second in the high jump and third in the javelin.
Ella Bertram captured the shot put victory, and Valle Catholic teammate Sam Loida earned second place in the 200 and third in the 400.
The Potosi boys landed third among 11 teams behind dominant champion Poplar Bluff and runner-up Notre Dame, getting individual titles from Wyatt Valentine in javelin and Brayden Isgriggs in discus.
Devin St. Clair crossed second in the 3200 for Ste. Genevieve, which also achieved that standing in the closing 4x800 relay.
Sprinters Luke McClure and Cory Stoll had matching 2-3 finishes in the 100 and 200, while Mitchell Meyer grabbed second position in the 400 for Valle Catholic.
Central picked up a runner-up pole vault effort from Oliver Robinson.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Notre Dame 127; 2. Potosi 125; 3. Ste. Genevieve 87; 4. Poplar Bluff 64; 5. Valle Catholic 60.83; 6. Seckman 56; 7. Dexter 54.66; 8. Perryville 54; 9. Windsor 46.50; 10. Central 31; 11. Whitfield 25.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Poplar Bluff 157; 2. Notre Dame 84; 3. Potosi 78.50; 4. Whitfield 78.50; 5. Valle Catholic 76.25; 6. Windsor 72; 7. Dexter 55; 8. Seckman 45; 9. Ste. Genevieve 42.75; 10. Perryville 29; 11. Central 18.
Local Girls Results:
100 – 6. Sam Loida, VC, 14.41
200 – 2. Sam Loida, VC, 29.21; 6. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 30.23; 7. Annie McCaul, POT, 30.28; 8. Gwendalyn McKlin, SG, 30.51
400 – 3. Sam Loida, VC, 1:05.88; 4. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:07.18; 8. Kya Gibson, POT, 1:10.05
800 – 2. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:41.18; 3. Marysa Flieg, SG, 2:43.28; 5. Camryn Basler, VC, 2:45.78; 8. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2:50.11
1600 – 7. Hallie Portell, POT, 6:13.33; 8. Cylie Carlson, SG, 6:17.90
3200 – 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:41.65; 3. Alyson Skiles, POT, 12:47.48
4x100 – 6. Valle Catholic, 1:01.15; 7. Potosi 1:13.72
4x200 – 3. Potosi, 2:00.91; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 2:03.64; 6. Valle Catholic, 2:10.51
4x400 – 2. Ste. Genevieve, 4:40.38; 3. Potosi, 4:41.01; 4. Valle Catholic, 4:42.68
4x800 – 1. Potosi, 10:44.60; 3. Ste. Genevieve 11:08.93; 5. Valle Catholic 11:29.23
100 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 16.57; 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 18.04
300 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 47.45; 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 47.78; 7. Katie Kertz, VC, 1:01.59
Long Jump – 3. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 4.60m; 5. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 4.39m; 6. Hope Miner, POT, 4.29m; 8. Alissa Grass, SG, 4.13m
Triple Jump – 2. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 9.20m; 3. Kya Gibson, POT, 9.00m; 6. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 8.70m
High Jump – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 1.65m; 2. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.43m; 5. Paige West, POT, 1.32m; 8. Callee Naeger, VC, 1:22m
Pole Vault – 1. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 2.80m; 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.28m; 5. Karissa Holst, SG, 2.10m; 7. Katie Kertz, VC, 1.80m
Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 33.92m; 5. Ella Bertram, VC, 23.69m; 7. Karli McFarland, CEN, 23.17m
Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 10.03m; 3. Etta Heller, SG, 9.58m; 4. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.50m; 8. Nora Henry, POT, 9.10m
Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 38.91m; 2. Chloe Finley, POT, 32.36m; 3. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 28.55m; 5. Etta Heller, SG, 27.13m; 8. Hope Miner, POT, 25.70m
Local Boys Results:
4x100 – 3. Valle Catholic, 46.54; 8. Potosi, 52.13
4x200 – 6. Valle Catholic, 1:42.22; 8. Potosi, 1:43.00
4x400 – 3. Valle Catholic, 3:42.46; 4. Potosi, 3:47.29; 5. Ste. Genevieve, 3:50.96
4x800 – 2. Ste. Genevieve, 8:48.21; 3. Potosi, 8:56.35; 6. Valle Catholic, 9:15.28
100 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 11.81; 3. Cory Stoll, VC, 11.84
200 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 23.84; 3. Cory Stoll, VC, 24.20
400 – 2. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 55.54; 4. Braden Coleman, VC, 57.11; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 57.38
800 – 3. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:07.90; 4. Josh Hoog, VC, 2:08.20; 6. Andrew Cain, POT, 2:14.30
1600 – 5. Taylen Bader, SG, 4:57.64; 8. Ely Griffin, POT, 5:05.98
3200 – 2. Devin St. Clair, SG, 10:24.60; 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:31.70; 7. Mason Gegg, SG, 10:44.56; 8. Ely Griffin, POT, 11:20.96
110 Hurdles – 4. Landon Sprous, POT, 19.45
300 Hurdles – 4. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 47.08; 5. Jordan Bales, VC, 47.15; 6. Landon Sprous, POT, 47.35; 7. Sam Drury, VC, 47.75
Long Jump – 4. Cory Stoll, VC, 6.04m; 8. Jack Farlow, SG, 5.49m
Triple Jump – 6. Carson Saunders, POT, 11.10m; 7. Nolan Walls, SG, 10.90m; 8. Braden Coleman, VC, 10.80m
High Jump – 6. Ethan Ogden, SG, 1.53m; 6. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.53m
Pole Vault – 2. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 3.51m; 3. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.05m; 7. Ashton Irwin, SG, 2.59m; 8. Eli Fallert, VC, 2.44m; 8. Austin McBride, SG, 2.44m
Discus – 1. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 42.28m; 4. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 35.85m; 6. Austin McBride, SG, 34.24m
Shot Put – 7. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 11.26m
Javelin – 1. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 42.34m; 4. A’Mondre Hill, POT, 38.05m; 5. Colton Bess, CEN, 37.82m; 8. Dalton McBride, SG, 33.12m