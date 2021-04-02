Thursday Roundup: Raiders, Trojans, Bulldogs triumph

Sophomore Kalie Thompson topped the discus event, and the 4x800 relay team placed first to highlight the Lady Trojans, who were also bolstered by seven runner-up results.

Annie McCaul finished second to Ste. Genevieve senior Megan Aubuchon in both hurdles races. Celeste Sansegraw had a similar outcome and in the 3200, as did Hallie Portell in the 800.

Chloe Finley took second in the javelin and Kaydence Gibson did the same in the pole vault among field event for Potosi. Michelle Whitaker was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.

Aubuchon led third-place Ste. Genevieve with three event victories overall, including a 5 feet, 5 inch high jump that equaled a school record.

Marysa Flieg shined as javelin champion, and ran third fastest in the 800. The Dragons had their best relay showing of second in the 4x400.

Central senior Liberty Coleman thrived as champion of the pole vault plus second in the high jump and third in the javelin.

Ella Bertram captured the shot put victory, and Valle Catholic teammate Sam Loida earned second place in the 200 and third in the 400.