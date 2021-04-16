Thursday Roundup: Rebels improve to 3-0 in MAAA

POTOSI – Freshman pitcher Casen Murphy struck out 10 batters and scattered five hits in a complete game on Thursday, as the Central baseball team stayed unbeaten in conference play.
Slade Schweiss supplied a pair of RBI hits, one day after hitting a walk-off single against North County, and the Rebels capitalized on three Potosi errors to prevail 3-1.
Brendon Jenkins also had two hits for Central, (3-0, 9-3) which can clinch a share of the MAAA Large-School championship with a victory at Farmington on Tuesday.
Potosi (7-4, 1-1) netted its lone run on an RBI ground out by Cory Emily in the third inning. Each team finished the contest with five hits.
Ryker Walton allowed three unearned runs and fanned six over 6 2/3 innings in defeat. Blayne Nixon collected two hits for the Trojans, while Andrew Coleman, Wade Mercille, Wyatt Knapp singled.
Ste. Genevieve 12, Fredericktown 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Quentin Wittkopf pitched a five-inning, three-hitter with five strikeouts, and Ste. Genevieve rolled to a 12-1 conference win over Fredericktown on Thursday.
Adrian DeRousse and Wittkopf provided two hits each at the plate, and Zach Boyer netted a team-high three RBI for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (7-6, 1-1) scored seven times in the second inning. Carter Klump and DeRousse drove in two runs apiece.
Garrett Marler paced Fredericktown (0-10, 0-2) with two hits.
Valle Catholic 9, Bismarck 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Drew Bauman combined with Collin Vaeth for a two-hit shutout, and Valle Catholic honored four seniors before a 9-0 triumph over Bismarck on Thursday.
Austin Burnett finished 2-for-4 with a home run and double for the Warriors, who scored four runs in the second inning to establish a 5-0 lead.
Bauman provided three RBI on two hits at the plate, and struck out five over four innings as the winning hurler for Valle Catholic (12-3, 2-0).
Vaeth fanned five while securing a three-inning save. Chase Fallert bolstered the Warriors with two hits and three RBI.
Garrett Mork pitched 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts in the loss for Bismarck (4-3, 1-1).
Arcadia Valley 6, Valley 1
CALEDONIA – Sophomore Jackson Dement registered 11 strikeouts and went the distance on a three-hitter as Arcadia Valley topped host Valley 6-1 on Thursday.
Will Erpenbach finished 2-for-3 overall, and Dement doubled twice and tallied two RBI while equaling Jacob Gibbs at 2-for-4 to pace the Tigers.
Arcadia Valley (9-4, 1-1) never looked back after scoring four times in the second inning. Taylon Jones added an RBI double while Keagan Lawlor and Carter Brogan singled.
Valley (6-3, 1-1) grabbed a momentary 1-0 lead in the second inning. Dement issued just one walk and faced four batters above the minimum.
West County 16, Kingston 5
LEADWOOD – Grady Masters finished 2-for-2 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI on Tuesday as West County maximized nine hits and eight walks in a 16-5 victory over Kingston.
Mason Simily added two singles with two RBI and three runs scored, and Michael Simily had a two-run single for the Bulldogs, who scored multiple runs in all four home innings.
Dawson Dowd, Kamden Walter, Tristan Beck and Jase Campbell singled for West County (5-3, 1-0).
Caden Merrill notched five strikeouts over two innings as the winning starter. Carter Reed pitched the next two frames with three runs allowed, and Lance Monroe worked a spotless fifth.
Collin Sumpter doubled and Landen Hoefelmann provided a two-run single for Kingston (1-8, 0-3).
The teams combined for eight defensive errors. Seth Politte yielded five earned runs on five hits and fanned three over two innings in the loss.
SOFTBALL
Central 18, Scott City 3
PARK HILLS – Central scored 12 times in the second inning, and routed visiting Scott City 18-3 for its 11th consecutive victory on Thursday.
Allie Kelly slugged her fourth home run of the spring while totaling six RBI on three hits, and notched five strikeouts over two scoreless frames in the circle for Central (14-3).
Aubree Eaton also homered while driving in five runs during the win. The Lady Rebels got two more hits from Kelsie Politte plus two RBI from Ella McClanahan.
Ste. Genevieve 18, Leopold 2
LEOPOLD, Mo. – Faith Lincoln tallied seven strikeouts and allowed three hits over three innings as Ste. Genevieve dominated Leopold 18-2 on Thursday.
The Dragons broke the game open with 13 runs in the second inning, and were paced offensively by senior Brittney Kreitler at 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBI.
Chloe Walker continued her recent surge by going 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Autumn Basler doubled while finishing 2-for-2 with four RBI to bolster Ste. Genevieve (11-5).
Briana Watts was also 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Morgan Schwent crossed the plate three times, and equaled Izzy Basler and Mia Schweigert with one single each.
Bailey Deck matched the team high with three runs scored.
Megan Retz had two singles and an RBI for Leopold.
BOYS TENNIS
North County 9, Potosi 0
BONNE TERRE – Carson Stetina joined the varsity lineup for a 9-7 singles victory, and the North County boys tennis team earned a 9-0 composite shutout of Potosi on Thursday.
Andrew Kay dropped only two singles games while Peyton Cheek and Evan Veach posted 8-3 victories for North County (5-2).
Landon Kater and Peyton Cheek carried the No. 1 doubles contest 8-4 against Chase Glore and Phillip Lucas.
Brenden Brown and Wyatt Mercer suffered the closest loss for Potosi (1-8) as a doubles pairing.at 8-6.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Chase Glore, 8-4
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Phillip Lucas, 8-3
3. Andrew Kay (NC) def. Brenden Brown, 8-2
4. Garrett Hayes (NC) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-5
5. Evan Veach (NC) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-3
6. Carson Stetina (NC) def. Isiah Marty, 9-7
Doubles Results:
1. Kater/Cheek (NC) def. Glore/Lucas, 8-4
2. Kay/Veach (NC) def. Brown/Mercer, 8-6
3. Hayes/Stetina (NC) def. Eckhoff/Marty, 8-0
Farmington 8, Festus 1
FARMINGTON – Colton Woody edged Ryan Esparza in a No. 1 singles tiebreaker, and Farmington swept Festus in doubles action on Thursday for an overall 8-1 victory.
Carter Barnes earned a shutout while Maddox Brenneke, Trenton Berghaus and Wyatt Bach claimed 8-4 singles decisions for Farmington (4-2).
Berghaus and Barnes provided the most decisive doubles result at 8-2.
Connor Zustiak notched the lone match triumph for Festus.
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (FA) def. Ryan Esparza, 9-8 (7-5)
2. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Dayton Burgett, 8-4
3. Trenton Berghaus (FA) def. Paige Wilkinson, 8-4
4. Carter Barnes (FA) def. Dustin Peters, 8-0
5. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. McKenzie McJunkins, 8-4
6. Connor Zustiak (FE) def. Jonah Hagerty, 9-7
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (FA) def. Esparza/Burgett, 8-3
2. Berghaus/Barnes (FA) def. Wilkinson/Peters, 8-2
3. Bach/Hagerty (FA) def. McJunkins/Zustiak, 9-7
TRACK & FIELD
Grandview Invitational
WARE, Mo. – Arcadia Valley sophomore Sammi Layton sprinted to victory in the girls 100- and 200-meter dashes on Thursday at the Grandview track and field meet.
The North County boys placed third and girls finished fourth among a gathering of 11 participating schools that also included West County.
Katelynne Jones soared to second in the pole vault, and Kenleigh Lange was runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles for the Lady Raiders, whose 4x100 crew of Kayla Lord, Lange, Ashton Malady, Gracie Arnold also finished second.
Jordan Borseth was fastest in the boys 400, and Coby Gilbert set the winning 1600 pace for North County, which added runner-up results in six other events.
Taking second for the Raiders were Triston Miller in pole vault, Nicolas Dante in long jump, Dreston Hoffman in the 100 plus three separate relay combinations.
Freshman Stone Gill won the 3200 and boosted a 4x800 triumph by the Arcadia Valley boys. Caden Dettmer crossed second in the 800, Josiah Lantz did likewise in the 400 and Ralph Salinas took second in high jump.
Erica Standefer (3200) and Trinity Russell (800) placed second in individual races while joining Emma Dettmer and Natilie Stricklin for an identical AV result in the girls 4x800 quartet.
Sydney Cash captured the girls 800 title and was third in the 1600 for West County.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Herculaneum 150; 2. Jefferson 120; 2. Grandview 120; 4. North County 90.50; 5. Arcadia Valley 77; 6. St. Pius 58; 7 Kelly 57.50; 8. West County 30; 9. St. Vincent 17; 10. De Soto 6; 10. Crystal City 10
Boys Team Scores:
1. Herculaneum 146.50; 2. Jefferson 126; 3. North County 124.50; 4. St. Pius 85; 5. Arcadia Valley 78; 6. Kelly 61; 7. Grandview 36.50; 8. St. Vincent 33; 9. Crystal City 22.50; 10. De Soto 16; 11. West County 10
Local Girls Results:
100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.24; 4. Emma Gaugel, NC, 13.86; 7. Alivia Simily, WC, 14.00
200 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.67; 3. Emma Gaugel, NC, 28.32
800 – 1. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:36.17; 2. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:48.67; 4. Adalynne Mann, NC, 2:50.32
1600 – 3. Sydney Cash, WC, 6:01.23; 5. Natilie Stricklin, AV, 6:13.66
3200 – 2. Erica Standefer, AV, 13:05.66; 3. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:17.54; 8. Chloe Webb, NC, 14:31.28
4x100 – 2. North County (Kayla Lord, Kenleigh Lange, Ashton Malady, Gracie Arnold), 55.31; 7. North County B (Karlie Straughan, Autumn Karsch, Ellie Boatman, Haley Minkel), 56.18; 8. Arcadia Valley (Arial Chappell, Cate Newstead-Adams, Hallie Vinyard, Jayme Standefer), 1:00.72
4x200 – 6. North County (Karlie Straughan, Ashton Malady, Kenleigh, Haley Minkel), 1:59.97; 7. Arcadia Valley (Sammi Layton, Cate Newstead-Adams, Alyssa Glanzer, Hallie Vinyard), 2:01.06; 8. North County B (Memory Raker, Macy Kamler, Kassie Maggard, Autumn Karsch), 2:02.56
4x400 – 6. Arcadia Valley (Trinity Russell, Avery Jones, Alyssa Glanzer, Natilie Stricklin), 4:59.34; 7. North County (Darcey Wright, Tanner Maggard, Kassie Maggard, Macey Causey), 5:13.08
4x800 – 2. Arcadia Valley (Emma Dettmer, Trinity Russell, Erica Standefer, Natilie Stricklin), 11:01.09; 3. North County (Chloe Webb, Haley Thedford, Kassie Maggard, Macey Causey), 11:38.05
100 Hurdles – 2. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.63; 3. Madelyn Love, NC, 19.18; 4. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.25
300 Hurdles – 4. Alivia Simily, WC, 56.08; 5. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 56.27; 8. Mackenzie Whitwell, NC, 58.98
Long Jump – 4. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.58m; 6. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.49m
Triple Jump – 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 9.19m; 4. Ashton Malady, NC, 8.80m
High Jump – 3. Paris Larkin, NC, 1.42m; 4. Macy Kamler, NC, 1.37m; 8. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.32m
Pole Vault – 2. Katelynne Jones, NC, 2.58m; 5. Gracie Arnold, NC, 2.13m
Shot Put – 8. Emily McClure, NC, 7.60m
Javelin – 4. Madi Pyeatt, NC, 23.23m; 7. Brooke Bennett, NC, 17.99m
Local Boys Results:
100 – 2. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 12.00; 5. Noah Winch, WC, 12.25; 8. Chasten Horton, WC, 12.53
200 – 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 25.87; 8. Noah Winch, WC, 25.92
400 – 1. Jordan Borseth, NC, 53.97; 2. Josiah Lantz, AV, 54.66; 7. Dillon Mueller, AV, 58.14
800 – 2. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:13.82; 7. Dillon Mueller, AV, 2:23.31
1600 – 1. Coby Gilbert, NC, 4:54.32; 3. Jackson Leeds, NC, 5:01.32; 4. Dominic Mueller, AV, 5:03.09; 8. Cyrus Amelunke, AV, 5:32.17
3200 – 1. Stone Gill, AV, 10:38.28; 4. Christopher Strange, AV, 11:31.94; 7. Joseph Werley, NC, 12:30.54
4x100 – 2. North County (Landon Ray, Jordan Borseth, Kyle Boyer, Dreston Hoffman), 47.02
4x200 – 3. North County (Gaige Joplin, Dreston Hoffman, Landon Ray, Jordan Borseth), 1:38.01; 5. Arcadia Valley (Dawson Couch, Ralph Salinas, Ian Held, Josiah Lantz), 1:44.69
4x400 – 2. North County, 3:46.78; 5. Arcadia Valley (Caden Dettmer, Dominic Mueller, Josiah Lantz, Dillon Mueller), 3:56.83
4x800 – 1. Arcadia Valley (Caden Dettmer, Stone Gill, Josiah Lantz, Dominic Mueller), 8:56.59; 2. North County, 9:19.94
110 Hurdles – 4. Bobby Lawson, NC, 19.03; 7. Dante Nicolas, NC, 20.73
300 Hurdles – 3. Dawson Couch, AV, 45.49; 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 48.08; 7. Bobby Lawson, NC, 50.50; 8. Noah Stark, NC, 50.54
Long Jump – 2. Nicolas Dante, NC, 5.57m; 8. Dawson Couch, AV, 5.15m
Triple Jump – 5. Joey Barlow, NC, 10.20m; 7. Noah Winch, WC, 9.29m
High Jump – 2. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.72m; 5. Gavin Gilliam, NC, 1.62m
Pole Vault – 2. Triston Miler, NC, 3.35m; 4. Samuel Paul, NC, 2.74m
Discus – 3. Payden Allen, NC, 33.85m; 4. Grant Eaton, NC, 30.57m
Shot Put – 5. Christian Aubuchon, NC, 11.53m; 8. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 10.63m
Javelin – 5. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 32.97m