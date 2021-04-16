Thursday Roundup: Rebels improve to 3-0 in MAAA

SOFTBALL

Central 18, Scott City 3

PARK HILLS – Central scored 12 times in the second inning, and routed visiting Scott City 18-3 for its 11th consecutive victory on Thursday.

Allie Kelly slugged her fourth home run of the spring while totaling six RBI on three hits, and notched five strikeouts over two scoreless frames in the circle for Central (14-3).

Aubree Eaton also homered while driving in five runs during the win. The Lady Rebels got two more hits from Kelsie Politte plus two RBI from Ella McClanahan.

Ste. Genevieve 18, Leopold 2

LEOPOLD, Mo. – Faith Lincoln tallied seven strikeouts and allowed three hits over three innings as Ste. Genevieve dominated Leopold 18-2 on Thursday.

The Dragons broke the game open with 13 runs in the second inning, and were paced offensively by senior Brittney Kreitler at 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBI.

Chloe Walker continued her recent surge by going 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Autumn Basler doubled while finishing 2-for-2 with four RBI to bolster Ste. Genevieve (11-5).