Thursday Roundup: Rebels powered by two HR; Bulldogs top Tigers

Josh Bieser singled twice while Aiden Heberlie and Gegg each reached base three times on a double and two walks as the Warriors secured their 15th consecutive victory.

Ste. Genevieve (8-11) stranded eight runners in defeat, and wasted a leadoff double to right by losing pitcher Aiden Boyer in the top of the sixth.

Burnett completed his second scoreless frame when fielder interference was called on a ground ball to conclude the game. Gegg allowed one hit and struck out seven through three innings for the win.

Fallert retired six of his seven batters faced with three strikeouts, and was helped by a running catch near the line by right fielder Isaac Roth.

Payton Matthews singled and walked for the Dragons, and provided one of their two sparking defensive plays with a diving catch in center field that turned into a double play.

Zach Boyer added a lunging grab deep in the shortstop hole, and Hunter Lorrance picked up the other Ste. Genevieve hit during the fifth inning.

Aiden Boyer worked around two runners in each of his first two frames, but was solved when seven straight Warriors reached base in the third.