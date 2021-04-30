Thursday Roundup: Rebels powered by two HR; Bulldogs top Tigers

LEADWOOD – The Central baseball team capitalized on two errors with subsequent home runs in a five-run second inning, and defeated West County 8-3 on Thursday.
Winning freshman lefty Casen Murphy pitched five stellar innings with 13 strikeouts and just one hit allowed, carrying a no-hit bid into the fifth.
Brendon Jenkins finished 3-for-4 with four RBI, and put the Rebels ahead with a three-run homer – the first of his varsity career – following a walk and error.
A second booted ground ball prolonged the task for Bulldogs starter Tycen Price, and Murphy lined a two-run shot over the right-field wall to make it 5-0.
Price yielded eight runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He worked around an error to begin the game when first baseman J.D. Whitter scooped a low throw.
Murphy dominated with a generous strike zone, fanning five straight batters at one point. An infield single by Dawson Dowd was the first hit against him.
Jett Bridges walked and scored on two wild pitches in the third for Central (13-5), and Jenkins opened the fourth with a sharp single to left field.
Fly balls carried well throughout the afternoon, and Ty Schweiss made it 7-0 on a sacrifice fly after Murphy ripped a double to the center field fence.
Michael Vance and Ty Schweiss singled to spell the end for Price, and Jenkins capped his strong effort at the plate with an RBI single off Dowd, who retired eight of his last nine batters faced.
Central reliever Kendall Horton got the last two outs of the sixth inning on full counts after West County loaded the bases, and was one pitch away from completing a combined shutout.
Mason Simily instead smacked an RBI double, however, after Trey Wright drew a four-pitch walk in the seventh.
Caden Merrill followed with a two-run home run to left while atoning for three previous strikeouts.
West County 3, Arcadia Valley 1
LEADWOOD – J.D. Whitter compiled 10 strikeouts and scattered four hits over 5 1/3 innings as West County bounced back Thursday night for a 3-1 conference victory over Arcadia Valley.
The Bulldogs manufactured three runs in the fifth inning after opposing starter Carter Brogan escaped two previous bases-loaded situations.
Carter Reed retired all five of his batters faced after Whitter had exhausted his allotted pitch limit, and capped the save with a called strikeout.
West County (9-7, 4-1) sent nine men to the plate during the fifth after trailing 1-0. The only ball to exit the infield was a leadoff single by Grady Masters on the first pitch of the frame.
Caden Merrill was safe on a pop fly that was lost in the lights, and Kamden Walter hit a tying chopper over the mound that drew a late throw home.
Whitter picked up the go-ahead RBI on another tapper that was initially gloved then dropped, and Brogan ended his evening on the mound by hitting Michael Simily with the bases loaded.
Jackson Dement entered in relief to preserve the two-run margin by getting two key outs, and got through the sixth when new first baseman Jacob Gibbs snared a sharp ground ball.
But the Tigers could not generate a threat in the seventh inning of a contest that ultimately decided second place in the MAAA Small-School division.
Taylon Jones paced Arcadia Valley (15-6, 3-2) by going 2-for-3 with two doubles, including a powerful drive to left-center that led off the game.
Whitter won an ensuing nine-pitch battle with Brogan on a fly out, and Walter successfully kept Jones at third base with one out by knocking down an infield hit by Keagan Lawlor near the line.
Lawlor was picked off moments later, and Whitter ultimately dodged that initial threat, setting the tone for an early pitcher’s duel.
Brogan struck out six, walked five and allowed four hits in defeat, and received an early lift from the AV defense. Jones made a leaping catch at shortstop, and Lawlor caught a runner stealing.
The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead after Jackson Inman walked, Jones doubled him to third and Brogan lined an RBI single through the middle.
Reed found himself at the plate with the bases full twice against Brogan, but fouled out in the second inning and struck out looking in the fourth.
Whitter worked around a leadoff error in the AV fourth, and fanned all three batters in the fifth. He also reached base three straight times with a single included.
Mason Simily added an infield hit for the Bulldogs.
Valle Catholic 7, Ste. Genevieve 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Jayden Gegg, Chase Fallert and Austin Burnett combined on a three-hitter to guide Valle Catholic through a 7-0 shutout victory over rival Ste. Genevieve on Thursday.
Burnett finished 3-for-4 offensively, and highlighted a six-run outburst by Valle Catholic (19-3) in the third inning with a two-run home run.
Josh Bieser singled twice while Aiden Heberlie and Gegg each reached base three times on a double and two walks as the Warriors secured their 15th consecutive victory.
Ste. Genevieve (8-11) stranded eight runners in defeat, and wasted a leadoff double to right by losing pitcher Aiden Boyer in the top of the sixth.
Burnett completed his second scoreless frame when fielder interference was called on a ground ball to conclude the game. Gegg allowed one hit and struck out seven through three innings for the win.
Fallert retired six of his seven batters faced with three strikeouts, and was helped by a running catch near the line by right fielder Isaac Roth.
Payton Matthews singled and walked for the Dragons, and provided one of their two sparking defensive plays with a diving catch in center field that turned into a double play.
Zach Boyer added a lunging grab deep in the shortstop hole, and Hunter Lorrance picked up the other Ste. Genevieve hit during the fifth inning.
Aiden Boyer worked around two runners in each of his first two frames, but was solved when seven straight Warriors reached base in the third.
Gegg doubled home Heberlie, Carter Hoog followed with an RBI single, and Burnett made it 4-0 by going deep. Collin Vaeth contributed an RBI single, and Fallert drove in another on a fielder’s choice.
Singles from Burnett and Bieser tacked on another run in the fifth. Heberlie picked up three more stolen bases, and remains perfect on 32 attempts this season.
Quentin Wittkopf pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Ste. Gen., aided by two strong throws from new third baseman Carter Klump in the sixth.
SOFTBALL
Ste. Genevieve 6, Valle Catholic 3
STE. GENEVIEVE – Brittney Kreitler notched a two-run double, and Autumn Basler pitched a complete game one-hitter as the Ste. Genevieve softball team honored its seniors on Thursday.
The Dragons pushed the tiebreaking run across the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning, then added two more in the sixth to get past neighboring Valle Catholic 6-3.
Basler registered 11 strikeouts and walked three on 110 pitches as all three runs charged against her were unearned. She also provided a single with two RBI offensively.
Morgan Schwent doubled and Bailey Deck contributed an RBI single while Izzy Basler, Chloe Walker and Faith Lincoln also chipped in hits for Ste. Genevieve (14-8).
McKenna Bauman doubled and scored one run along with Belle Fallert and Mia Weiler for Valle Catholic (7-13). Macy Wolk went the distance on 84 pitches in defeat, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in six innings.
BOYS TENNIS
North County 7, Festus 2
FESTUS, Mo. – Dreston Hoffman and Garrett Hayes rallied for a 9-7 result at the No. 3 level to help North County earn a tennis doubles sweep over Festus.
Landon Kater and Peyton Cheek posted identical 8-1 victories atop the singles lineup after teaming for a doubles triumph, and the Raiders prevailed 7-2 overall.
North County (7-3) avenged a season-opening 5-4 defeat, getting additional singles wins from Hayes and Bryan Basinger. Andrew Kay worked alongside Basinger for an 8-4 doubles decision.
Dustin Peters and Connor Zustiak claimed singles matches for Festus.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Daxton Burgett, 8-1
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Paige Wilkinson, 8-1
3. Dustin Peters (F) def. Andrew Kay, 8-3
4. Bryan Basinger (NC) def. Makenzie McJunkins, 8-3
5. Connor Zustiak (F) def. Dreston Hoffman, 8-5
6. Garrett Hayes (NC) def. Jacob Steward, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Kater/Cheek (NC) def. Wilkinson/Peters, 8-3
2. Kay/Basinger (NC) def. Burgett/Steward, 8-4
3. Hoffman/Hayes (NC) def. McJunkins/Zustiak, 9-7