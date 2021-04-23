Thursday Roundup: Trojans triumph, Rebels clinch share of conference

FARMINGTON – Hunter Kincaid drove in three runs with three hits, and Landon Bone pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to help the Potosi baseball team beat Farmington 9-5 on Thursday.

Blayne Nixon also provided three hits plus two RBI for Potosi (9-7, 2-2), which produced four-run rallies in the fifth and seventh innings after trailing 1-0.

Bone notched three strikeouts and allowed three earned runs on six hits and four walks while falling just one out short of a complete game.

Clayton Redmord belted a three-run homer for Farmington (8-8, 1-1) – his fifth of the season – in the seventh before Kinkaid closed the game in relief.

Clayton Komar made an excellent catch in the outfield, but the Knights could not overcome five errors. Kael Krause fanned eight over 4 1/3 innings in defeat, and collected three hits at the plate.

Ryker Walton tallied two hits while Blake Coleman, Wyatt Knapp and Bone singled for the Trojans.

