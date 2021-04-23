Thursday Roundup: Trojans triumph, Rebels clinch share of conference

FARMINGTON – Hunter Kincaid drove in three runs with three hits, and Landon Bone pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to help the Potosi baseball team beat Farmington 9-5 on Thursday.
Blayne Nixon also provided three hits plus two RBI for Potosi (9-7, 2-2), which produced four-run rallies in the fifth and seventh innings after trailing 1-0.
Bone notched three strikeouts and allowed three earned runs on six hits and four walks while falling just one out short of a complete game.
Clayton Redmord belted a three-run homer for Farmington (8-8, 1-1) – his fifth of the season – in the seventh before Kinkaid closed the game in relief.
Clayton Komar made an excellent catch in the outfield, but the Knights could not overcome five errors. Kael Krause fanned eight over 4 1/3 innings in defeat, and collected three hits at the plate.
Ryker Walton tallied two hits while Blake Coleman, Wyatt Knapp and Bone singled for the Trojans.
Valle Catholic 4, West County 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Hoog scattered three hits while striking out seven and walking none in a complete game on Thursday as Valle Catholic topped West County 4-1.
Collin Vaeth finished 2-for-3 with two RBI to pace the Warriors. His single broke a 1-1 tie during a three-run fifth inning, and his triple in the sixth extended the lead.
Jayden Gegg added an RBI single, and Valle Catholic (15-3, 3-0) capitalized on five errors by West County (7-6, 2-1) in the MAAA Small-School clash for first place.
J.D. Whitter went the distance on a superb three-hitter in defeat for the Bulldogs with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Kamden Walter, Tycen Price and Jase Campbell had the West County hits. The visitors scored in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Whitter.
Arcadia Valley 12, Kingston 0
IRONTON – Carter Brogan pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out 10 over five innings on Thursday as Arcadia Valley dominated Kingston 12-0 for its sixth consecutive win.
Jackson Inman finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, and the Tigers put the contest out of reach with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Will Erpenbach had a team-high three RBI, and equaled Taylon Jones and Brogan at 2-for-3 overall. Keagan Lawlor provided a double and single for Arcadia Valley (14-5, 3-1).
Jackson Dement and Eli Browers had RBI singles, and Colin Whited added to a collective 13-hit attack. The Tigers were bolstered by eight stolen bases.
North County 7, Ste. Genevieve 0
BONNE TERRE – North County achieved its entire scoring output during a massive fourth inning, and secured a convincing 7-0 victory over Ste. Genevieve on Thursday.
The Raiders took advantage of five errors by the visitors as each team generated just three hits. Jobe Smith tallied four strikeouts over six shutout innings for the win.
Carson Elliott paced North County (4-8, 2-2) with two RBI. Bryan Basinger and Devin Seastrand also had run-scoring hits.
Aiden Boyer suffered the loss for Ste. Genevieve (8-9, 2-2), which received hits from Payton Matthews, Adrien DeRousse and Andrew Glassey.
Central 15, Fredericktown 0
PARK HILLS – Central pummeled winless Fredericktown 15-0 after scoring nine times during the second inning, and clinched a share of the MAAA Large-School title on Thursday.
Dylan Holifield had two hits while Slade Schweiss and Trenton Mayberry drove in two runs apiece for Central (10-3, 4-0). Schweiss also drew two walks.
Brendon Jenkins pitched the first two innings with four strikeouts, and Nathan Hamski worked the third in a combined and abbreviated shutout.
Benji Brubacher and Devon Souden had the lone hits for Fredericktown (0-15, 0-4).
Central 11, Crystal City 6
PARK HILLS – Central rallied from an early 5-0 deficit, and prevailed 11-6 in a make-up contest over Crystal City on Thursday evening for its seventh consecutive victory.
Michael Vance and Brendon Jenkins posted two hits each, and Casen Murphy matched Jenkins with two RBI. The Rebels grabbed a 6-5 lead with four runs in the fourth inning, then added four more in the sixth.
Nathan Hamski made his second relief appearance of the day for Central (11-3), and posted three strikeouts over three innings. Jett Bridges and Kendall Horton worked two innings apiece.
Hunter Bassin had three hits and three RBI for Crystal City.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 7, Camdenton 2
CAMDENTON, Mo. – The Farmington boys tennis team delivered a fast start in dominant doubles action, and defeated host Camdenton 7-2 on Thursday.
Colton Woody paired with Maddox Brenneke, and Trenton Berghaus played alongside Carter Barnes in identical 8-1 victories for the Knights (7-2).
Wyatt Bach and Cole Wofford won 8-3 to complete the doubles sweep.
Woody edged Blake Roettgam 8-6 at No. 1 singles, while Brennke, Barnes and Wofford each prevailed in competitive singles contests.
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (F) def. Blake Roettgam, 8-6
2. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Clay Bernhard, 8-5
3. Alex Bour (C) def. Trenton Berghaus, 9-8 (3)
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Zach Hunter, 8-5
5. Ryan Medlock (C) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-2
6. Cole Wofford (F) def. Carson Risner, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Roettgem/Bernhard, 8-1
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Bour/Hunter, 8-1
3. Bach/Wofford (F) def. Medlock/Risner, 8-3
North County 7, Crystal City 2
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Peyton Cheek won a tight tiebreaker by two points, and North County ran the singles table on Thursday to defeat Crystal City 7-2.
Andrew Kay emerged with a tight 8-6 victory, and Evan Veach added an 8-0 shutout at No. 6 singles for North County (6-3).
Dreston Hoffman and Garrett claimed their doubles contest in an 8-3 result.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Carson Short, 8-3
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Kody Hoang, 9-8 (6)
3. Andrew Kay (NC) def. Jillian Schubert, 8-6
4. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Mattelyn Edwards, 8-4
5. Garrett Hayes (NC) def. Isabella Hankins, 8-4
6. Evan Veach (NC) def. Brooklyn Portell, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Short-Schubert (CC) def. Kater/Cheek, 8-5
2. Hoang/Hankins (CC) def. Kay/Veach, 8-3
3. Hoffman/Hayes (NC) def. Edwards/Portell, 8-3
GOLF
Farmington 166, West County 252
TERRE DU LAC – Medalist Bracey Blanton collected two birdies in a round of 38 at Terre Du Lac, leading the Farmington golf team past West County 166-252 in a conference match on Thursday.
Jonah Burgess shot 39 with two birdies of his own while Alden Klug carded 44 and Michael Ruble had 45 to complete the Farmington (8-0, 5-0) score.
Luke Steiniger finished with 56 and Bo Briley shot 58 for West County (0-5, 0-5).
Farmington and North County will decide the MAAA regular season title in a quad match with Central and Arcadia Valley on Tuesday at Crown Pointe.
SOFTBALL
West County 14, Ste. Genevieve 4
LEADWOOD – West County pounced for five runs in the first and fourth innings, and rolled past Ste. Genevieve 14-4 in a conference softball make-up game on Thursday.
Kaelin Hedgcorth homered and drove in four runs while going 2-for-3, and Bree Asher finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBI to power West County (13-6, 5-2).
Winning pitcher Gracie Wright singled twice and scored four runs offensively. The sophomore recorded eight strikeouts and allowed four runs on seven hits.
Alexis Hedgcorth and Jenna Simily added RBI doubles while Morgan Simily and Megan Perkins singled in the victory. Perkins scored three runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Faith Lincoln fanned five and lasted the duration in the circle for Ste. Genevieve (4-3, 12-8), which was derailed by seven errors. She yielded 11 hits, but only three of the 14 runs charged against her were earned.
Izzy Basler highlighted the Dragons with her second straight three-hit game. Brittney Kreitler was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI while Chloe Walker and Morgan Schwent singled.