Thursday Roundup: Valle takes first-place showdown against AV

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic became the first volleyball team from the MAAA to reach 20 victories this season, and moved closer to securing the outright Small-School division title.

Riley Siebert landed 14 kills, Hailey Weibrecht spiked 10 more and the Lady Warriors pulled away from Arcadia Valley 26-24, 25-17, 25-16 after taking a crucial opening set.

Junior setter Sam Loida compiled 39 assists and 11 points, both team highs, and freshman Makayla Joggerst totaled 10 digs, 10 serve receptions and five kills for Valle Catholic (20-3-2, 4-0).

Arcadia Valley (13-6, 2-1) trailed 19-14 in game one before drawing within 20-19 on three kills and a block by Maddie DeMent in a span of five points.

Loida countered with a key block of her own, then found Ella Bertram on a back-set for a blistering line kill and 24-21 edge. But the visitors would fight off three game points, starting with a service error.

Gracee Smith terminated from a sharp angle after Sammi Layton made her second saving dig at 24-24, but Weibrecht and Siebert sealed the stanza in favor of Valle with big swings.