Thursday Roundup: Valle takes first-place showdown against AV

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic became the first volleyball team from the MAAA to reach 20 victories this season, and moved closer to securing the outright Small-School division title.
Riley Siebert landed 14 kills, Hailey Weibrecht spiked 10 more and the Lady Warriors pulled away from Arcadia Valley 26-24, 25-17, 25-16 after taking a crucial opening set.
Junior setter Sam Loida compiled 39 assists and 11 points, both team highs, and freshman Makayla Joggerst totaled 10 digs, 10 serve receptions and five kills for Valle Catholic (20-3-2, 4-0).
Arcadia Valley (13-6, 2-1) trailed 19-14 in game one before drawing within 20-19 on three kills and a block by Maddie DeMent in a span of five points.
Loida countered with a key block of her own, then found Ella Bertram on a back-set for a blistering line kill and 24-21 edge. But the visitors would fight off three game points, starting with a service error.
Gracee Smith terminated from a sharp angle after Sammi Layton made her second saving dig at 24-24, but Weibrecht and Siebert sealed the stanza in favor of Valle with big swings.
The Lady Warriors seized control of game two with Bertram in the middle and Loida at the service line, as a 6-0 streak created an 11-5 advantage.
Bertram ended with six kills and six blocks, and equaled teammates Ade Weiler, Rachel Blum and Siebert with two aces each.
Mia Weiler had a team-high 15 receptions, and Blum added 13 more in the victory. Hannah Fowler had four kills with three blocks, and Belle Fallert supplied seven digs.
DeMent amassed a match-high 17 kills with 13 digs and two blocks, while Smith finished with nine kills, 12 digs and eight assists to power the Lady Tigers.
Layton distributed 19 assists and made 10 digs. Riley Brogan added four kills, Maggie Newstead-Adams brought up nine digs, and Cate Newstead-Adams had seven digs plus six points for AV.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Potosi 0
POTOSI – Sophomore outside hitter Dru Koetting posted team highs with 13 kills and seven ace serves, and chipped in two blocks to power Ste. Genevieve past Potosi 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 on Thursday night.
Marysa Flieg knocked down 10 kills while making three blocks for the Ste. Genevieve (11-1, 4-0), which can clinch the MAAA Large-School title outright against Fredericktown on Tuesday.
An away match against rival Valle Catholic on Monday should decide the No. 1 seed for the upcoming conference tournament.
Career assists leader Brittney Kreitler added 39 more to her total in the straight-set victory. The Dragons also received eight kills each from Tessa Grass and Abby Moore.
Junior Carley Hampton highlighted the Potosi (4-9-1, 0-4) effort with seven kills, four digs and two aces. Annie McCaul and Jade Williams notched four kills apiece.
Kadence Sadler had 17 assists and two kills for the Lady Trojans.
West County 3, Kingston 0
CADET – Jenna Simily served nine punishing aces, and added 14 digs plus three kills as West County completed a 25-20, 25-16, 25-21 road sweep of Kingston on Thursday.
Dori McRaven paced the attack with 15 kills, and picked up 14 digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Makenzie Roever dished out 20 assists, and Claire Stevens contributed 14 more.
Morgan Simily was tops for West County (4-3, 1-1) with 18 digs and second with 12 kills.
Madalyn Herrera added 15 digs, and Peyten Blair connected on six kills. The Lady Bulldogs will host their annual tournament on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Farmington 6, Perryville 2
FARMINGTON – Courtney Swink pitched a sparkling five-hitter, and the scorching Farmington softball team capped the regular season Thursday with its seventh consecutive victory.
McKennah Wallace collected two RBI on two hits, and Jayden Tucker likewise went 2-for-4 with double as the Knights topped visiting Perryville 6-2.
The contest was scoreless until the fourth inning when Farmington trumped a temporary Perryville lead with two runs in the home half. The Knights extended a 3-2 edge with three tallies in the sixth.
Swink allowed two runs, one earned, and compiled seven strikeouts with two walks while improving her season record to 4-1.
Abby Robbins singled twice, Angelia Davis added an RBI double, and Sloane Elam singled and walked for Farmington (17-11), which faces De Soto in the Class 4, District 1 tournament Tuesday at North County.
North County 5, Jefferson 1
FESTUS, Mo. – Cheyenne Dickens notched 11 strikeouts and threw a complete game two-hitter in the regular-season finale as North County defeated Jefferson 5-1 on Thursday.
Zoey Cheek bunted for a single to open the game, and scored with a delayed break toward home on an RBI ground out by Dickens in the first inning.
North County (6-12) tacked on four runs in the third, sparked by a slicing, opposite-field RBI triple to right from Emilie Morgan. Madi Pyeatt added an RBI single two batters later to make it 3-0.
Alexis Pace finished a perfect 2-for-2 to lead the Lady Raiders, who received additional hits from Addie Goggin, Kiley Jones, Kylie Moebes and Dickens.
North County will host the Class 4, District 1 tournament next week as the No. 6 seed, and draws No. 3 Sikeston in the first round on Wednesday.
SOCCER
North County 6, Sikeston 3
BONNE TERRE – Senior forward Landon Kater recorded a hat trick, and the North County boys soccer team evened its overall record with a 6-3 triumph over Sikeston on Thursday night.
Bryan Basinger provided two goals and two assists for North County (6-6-2). Brandt Vickers added another goal and assist.
Kolby Meadows, Asa Douglass and Dylan Thornbrough scored for Sikeston.
