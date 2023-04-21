CALEDONIA – Winning pitcher Colby Maxwell finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored offensively, and the Valley baseball team topped Arcadia Valley for the first time since at least the 2010 spring season.

Hayden Todd reached base three times from the leadoff spot, and the Vikings prevailed 6-2 after rain shortened the conference contest in the middle of the sixth inning.

Keller Loughary drove in Todd with a sacrifice fly, and Ayden Sims scored on a passed ball as Valley (9-2, 3-1) picked up two unearned runs against pitcher Nolan Inman in the first inning.

Maxwell protected that lead with nine strikeouts and just two hits allowed over five innings. He singled and scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0 in the third.

Arcadia Valley (5-8, 1-3) recently lost standout senior Colin Whited to a hand injury, and began the season without another future collegiate player when Jackson Dement underwent knee surgery.

Inman allowed four hits and walked five over 3 1/3 innings. Paul Young got a double play in relief to end the fourth, but surrendered an RBI single to Noah Maxwell in the fifth.

Young was credited with an RBI single that brought the Tigers within 3-1 after Hayden Gallaher drew a leadoff walk from Colby Maxwell in the fourth.

But an ensuing strikeout stranded the potential tying runs in scoring position, and Maxwell drove in Todd before coming home on a balk in the home half.

Gallaher singled and Alex Nash added a late sacrifice fly for AV.

Valle Catholic 16, Bismarck 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aaron Eftink collected five RBI on two singles and a ground out, and Valle Catholic routed Bismarck 16-1 in three innings for another conference win on Thursday.

Jackson Fowler ripped a two-run double while reaching base three straight times, and Rylan Fallert finished 2-for-2 with two RBI for the Warriors.

Valle Catholic (17-2, 4-0) netted six runs in each of the first two innings, and can wrap up the MAAA Small-School championship Tuesday against Kingston.

Chase Fallert had a two-run triple in the second inning among two hits. Isaac Vios singled and scored two runs, and Carson Tucker chipped in two RBI.

Cannon Wolk yielded an unearned run over two innings, and struck out two for an abbreviated win before Isaac Basler pitched a flawless third.

Gavin Butery opened the game with a single, and came home on a second Valle error.

Losing pitcher Eon Bone had the other hit for Bismarck (4-6, 1-3). Left fielder Isaiah Faulkner made four defensive putouts while fighting the strong wind.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 5, Lebanon 4

ROLLA, Mo. – Top doubles pairing Maddox Brenneke and Wyatt Bach pulled though a tiebreaker, and the Farmington boys team edged Lebanon in the second of two contests on Thursday.

Jimmy Coleman and Jack Williams combined for an 8-5 victory before the Knights the necessary even split of the singles phase.

Brenneke dominated Ethan Fisher 8-1 atop the rankings. Bach won 8-5 in his singles match, and Williams chipped in an 8-0 shutout

Farmington (7-5) opened up a busy weekend with tournament action scheduled at Waynesville on Friday and Francis Howell Central on Saturday.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Ethan Fisher, 8-1

2. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Case Warson, 8-5

3. Conor McGruder (L) def. Jimmy Coleman, 8-2

4. Kasey Hicks (L) def. Jackson Bauer, 9-7

5. Dothan Durbin (L) def. Cole Wofford, 8-4

6. Jack Williams (F) def. Tommaso Sernia, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (F) def. Fisher/McGruder, 9-8 (3)

2. Coleman/Williams (F) def. Warson/Sernia, 8-5

3. Hicks/Durbin (L) def. Bauer/Wofford, 8-5

Rolla 5, Farmington 4

ROLLA, Mo. – Maddox Brenneke was on the winning side of two matches for Farmington earlier Thursday, but Rolla emerged with a narrow 5-4 victory at home.

William Huber, Cam Cooper, Elson Wang and Owen Kuchar each posted singles wins as the Bulldogs rallied from a 2-1 deficit through doubles action.

Wyatt Bach joined Brenneke for a competitive 9-7 result, and Jackson Bauer teamed with Cole Wofford in a solid 8-3 victory for Farmington (6-5).

Jack Williams added an 8-6 triumph at No. 6 singles.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Luke Foster, 8-5

2. William Huber (R) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-5

3. Cam Cooper (R) def. Jimmy Coleman, 8-3

4. Elson Wang (R) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-6

5. Owen Kuchar (R) def. Cole Wofford, 8-3

6. Jack Williams (F) def. Keaton Renauld, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (F) def. L Foster/Cooper, 9-7

2. Huber/Kuchar (R) def. Coleman/Williams, 8-5

3. Bauer/Wofford (F) def. Renauld/J Foster, 8-6