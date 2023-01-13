Thursday Roundup: Vikings set conference record for 3-pointers

CALEDONIA – The Valley boys basketball team established a new conference single-game record after exploding for 21 made 3-point field goals against Marquand on Thursday night.

Chayse DeClue drained six of his seven triples during a sizzling fourth quarter, and the host Vikings could not be stopped in a 96-67 runaway victory.

Central held the previous MAAA record of 19 threes when Brandon Wagner drilled 13 on his own during a conference tournament rout of Valle Catholic in February 2017.

Valley (8-5) spread the wealth more evenly as seven different players contributed at least one 3-pointer. Six of them ultimately scored in double digits, highlighted by DeClue with 23 points.

The Vikings built a 44-29 halftime lead, and was slightly edged by the Tigers 20-19 in the third quarter before submerging them with a 33-point fourth.

The 3-point deluge now ranks seventh all time among Missouri high schools, still far behind the record of 36 by Meadow Heights in February 2004.

Drew McClain connected four times from the perimeter, and ended with 14 points as Valley further shined by sinking 13-of-15 free throws.

Keller Loughary and K.J. Tiefenauer each scored 13 points while Kaiden Dickey tallied 12 and Colby Maxwell chipped in 11.

Marquand went a perfect 8-of-8 from the line, and was highlighted by Aiden Homan with 20 points. Wyatt Graham supplied 13 points, Braydan Homan added 12 and Kaylee Stafford tossed in 11.

Valle Catholic 74, Perryville 64

CHESTER, Ill. – Clayton Drury provided a career best 23 points on Thursday night, and Valle Catholic defeated Perryville 74-64 at the Chester Invitational Tournament.

Valle Catholic (8-4) stretched a 33-30 halftime lead to 60-51 during a high-scoring third quarter, and will face Lovejoy (Ill.) for fifth place on Saturday.

Chase Fallert netted 19 points, and Sam Drury had 10 in the victory.

Perryville jumped ahead 17-14 through one quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North County 57, Ste. Genevieve 24

STE. GENEVIEVE – Paris Larkin delivered an impressive performance to help North County roll through its conference opener on Thursday night.

The senior guard compiled 32 points through numerous pull-up jumpers and driving layups, and added seven rebounds and five steals as the Lady Raiders topped Ste. Genevieve 57-24.

Lauren Politte and Addy Mann each made four steals as North County (8-5, 1-0) forced 27 turnovers. Lainey Calkins added six points and 10 rebounds.

Larkin had 16 points in each half, and capped the first quarter with a steal and basket before the buzzer to make it 14-1 while neatly avoiding a collision.

The margin reached 23-1 on a steal and score by Mann after Larkin sank her lone 3-pointer of the game. The Lady Raiders allowed no field goals through the first 10 ½ minutes.

Alli Byington drove end to end for a 9-footer to break the drought, and Ste. Genevieve (5-5, 0-1) pulled within 27-11 by halftime as Larkin briefly rested.

Byington finished with a team-high nine points, and made it 29-16 on another jumper. North County answered with a 10-0 surge capped by a crossing pass from Alli Scott to Politte.

Larkin attacked an open crease between two defenders at 46-22, and shot four straight free throws after Dragons head coach Jordanna Walk-Robison was ejected for double technical fouls.

Ava Meyer was knocked down during a rebounding battle with the taller Calkins, and a jump ball was signaled with 5:05 to play.

Walk-Robison questioned the call to receive the first technical without much outward expression, then was dismissed by the same official a few seconds later while sipping on a drink.

Kayden Huck claimed seven rebounds, and Meyer made four steals for Ste. Genevieve.

Bismarck 39, Arcadia Valley 38

BISMARCK – A resurgent season for the Bismarck girls continued Thursday night with their first victory over conference rival Arcadia Valley in 11 years.

Freshman forward Ashley Hawkins scored 16 points as the Lady Indians triumphed 39-38 at home.

Alyssa Blake added 11 points for Bismarck (9-7, 1-0).

Central 41, Potosi 22

POTOSI – Central picked up a 41-22 conference road victory on Thursday night after limiting Potosi to seven points or less in each quarter.

Kinley Norris scored 10 points and Allysa O’Connor had nine for the Lady Rebels, whose 17-9 halftime lead swelled to 30-16 after the third quarter.

Halle Richardson and Khloe Dischbein each contributed eight points, and Central (12-2, 1-0) made 8-of-14 free throws compared to 1-of-7 by the Lady Trojans.

Blair Sitton netted eight points for Potosi (9-6, 0-1)..

West County 53, Valle Catholic 15

LEADWOOD – West County posted a defensive shutout in the second quarter, and beat Valle Catholic 53-15 during its conference opener Thursday night.

Senior forward Bailey Skiles tallied 18 points on four field goals in the opening stanza plus five more in the third for the Lady Bulldogs.

West County (12-2, 1-0), the reigning MAAA Small-School champion, established a 34-4 halftime lead while beginning a stretch of three games in 48 hours.

Alivia Simily had 13 points in the first half, and Lilly James chipped in seven toward the victory.

Brooklyn Weibrecht paced Valle Catholic (1-14, 0-2) with six points.

BOYS WRESTLING

Valle Catholic 48, Potosi 21

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic boys wrestling team celebrated two milestones during a 48-21 dual victory over visiting Potosi on Thursday.

Kaden Gegg (113) and Joseph Flieg (138) captured their respective 100th career victories just a few minutes apart after capturing convincing falls.

Conner Clanton (126) and Gavyn Joggerst (150) also pinned their opponents for the Warriors. Kalan Fallert (120), Tucker Bertrand (175), Jacob Calbreath (195) and Espn Reed (285) each received forfeits.

Landon Sprous (144) and Draven Griffin (165) posted falls for Potosi. Aden Martinez (215) finalized a 7-4 decision against Noah Elbert in the marquee bout, and Devin Sandefur (157) was unopposed.

Both teams were open at 106 and 132 pounds.

Match Results:

113 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Levi Dicus, 0:17

120 – Kalan Fallert (VC) won by forfeit

126 – Conner Clanton (VC) fall Braxton Boyer, 4:17

138 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Garrett Hale, 2:38

144 – Landon Sprous (P) fall Wil Kuehn, 1:31

150 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) fall Steven Riddell, 3:01

157 – Devin Sandefur (P) won by forfeit

165 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Jayce Bales

175 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) won by forfeit

190 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) won by forfeit

215 – Aden Martinez (P) dec Noah Elbert, 7-4

285 – Espn Reed (VC) won by forfeit