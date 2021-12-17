Thursday Roundup: West County pulls through; Potosi, Kingston win in OT

FREDERICKTOWN – Junior forward Morgan Simily equaled game-high honors with 11 points, and West County gritted through a 37-31 road victory over Fredericktown on Thursday night.
Claire Stevens added nine points for West County (6-2), which increased an 8-7 lead after a low-scoring first quarter to 20-12 at halftime.
Kyndal Dodd tallied 11 points plus 10 rebounds, and P.J. Ruetzel had eight points to pace Fredericktown (4-4).
Kingston 60, Ste. Genevieve 57
CADET – Allison Hahn made multiple steals in the closing stretch of overtime, and Kingston sealed a 60-57 comeback victory over Ste. Genevieve on Thursday night.
Madison Nelson scored 27 points for the Lady Cougars, and surged past 1,900 for her career. Her next game arrives in a tournament after Christmas.
Kingston (4-4) also received 21 points from senior guard Tania Jenkins.
People are also reading…
Potosi 44, Valle Catholic 43
STE. GENEVIEVE – Emily Hochstatter knocked down three 3-point shots in the fourth quarter, and Potosi edged Valle Catholic 44-43 in overtime on Thursday night.
The Lady Trojans trailed 21-15 at halftime, but narrowed the gap with a 10-5 scoring edge in the third quarter. The game was tied 37-37 at the conclusion of regulation.
Hochstatter finished with 13 points, Kaydence Gibson added 12 and Paige West scored eight as Potosi (5-2) overcame a significant free-throw disparity.
Valle Catholic (4-2) was a collective 9-of-17 from the line compared to 2-of-4 by the visitors.
Sam Loida equaled game-high honors with 13 points for the Lady Warriors. Forwards Emma Christine and Ella Bertram each totaled nine points.
Farmington 73, Kelly 15
BENTON, Mo. – Skylar Sweeney scored 10 of her 17 points during a big second quarter, and Farmington routed host Kelly 73-15 on Thursday night.
Angelia Davis added nine points while Jade Roth netted eight and Carissa Cassimatis chipped in seven for Farmington (7-1), which built a 43-9 halftime lead.
The Knights placed 11 players in the scoring column overall.
Jada-Lynn Griggs had six points for Kelly (3-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 57, St. James 49
BONNE TERRE – Junior guard Layne Wigger scored 19 points, and North County returned to win column by topping St. James 57-49 on Thursday night.
The Raiders put three players in double figures, and limited the visiting Tigers to six third-quarter points as a 27-24 halftime lead increased to 39-30.
Andrew Civey finished with 16 points, and Nolan Reed added 10 for North County (3-3).
St. James (5-2) was paced by Payton Gruver with 12 points.
Kingston 62, Grandview 44
WARE, Mo. – Kingston used a balanced scoring attack to steadily create separation from host Grandview on Thursday night for a 62-44 victory.
Cody Yates had a team-high 12 points, and Dylan Morrison tallied 10. Kingston (7-1) established a 30-18 lead at intermission.
Chase Wilson produced a game-high 13 points for Grandview (0-5), which made 9-of-13 free throws and closed to within 38-31 before being outscored 24-13 in the fourth quarter.
Corey Kemper and Giuseppe Gharlanda each dropped in nine points, and Collin Sumpter had eight in the win. Matt Nelson and Wyatt Johnson chipped in six apiece.