Thursday Roundup: Whitter throws no-hitter, homers for West County

WARE, Mo. – Senior pitcher J.D. Whitter threw a masterful no-hitter, and came within one strike of a perfect game during a controversial sequence during the seventh inning on Thursday.

The right-hander compiled 16 strikeouts, retired his first 20 batters faced in succession, and finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run at the plate as West County blanked Grandview 4-0.

Whitter worked against Trenton Cookerly with a 1-1 count, and a moment of indecision by the field umpire on a check swing appeal resulted in ball two as the Bulldogs and their fans argued that Cookerly offered.

Cookerly walked on a full-count delivery that again drew disagreement from the visitors to spoil the bid for perfection. Whitter stayed composed to complete the no-hitter on just 81 pitches.

Julian Thebeau finished 2-for-4, and Trey Wright likewise reached base twice for the Bulldogs on a single and walk. Caden Merrill added an RBI single while Nolan Rawson singled and scored a run.

Grandview pitcher Eric O’Brien struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings in defeat, and did his part to keep the game scoreless until the fourth.

West County (6-1) tallied twice for a 3-0 advantage in the fifth, and returned to action for the first time since mourning the death of friend and fellow student Katlynn Newhouse last Saturday.

Arcadia Valley 4, Diamond 0

COMMERCE, Okla. – Jackson Dement pitched a stellar two-hitter with 11 strikeouts over seven innings, and Arcadia Valley topped Diamond 4-0 to open the Mickey Mantle Classic on Thursday.

Colin Whited finished 2-for-4 with a home run, and Arcadia Valley (4-6) scored in each of the first three innings to snap a five-game losing streak.

Hunter Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, and Alex Nash doubled while crossing the plate twice.

Dement allowed three walks and completed the shutout in exactly 100 pitches. The Tigers continue pool play Friday against Wyandotte (Okla.)

Central 4, Ste. Genevieve 3

PARK HILLS – Michael Vance singled off a reaching shortstop's glove in the hole to score Jaxon Jones in the eighth inning, and Central defeated Ste. Genevieve 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Thursday.

Brendon Jenkins pitched two perfect innings of relief to secure the win after starter Casen Murphy threw the first six frames for the Rebels.

Central (3-3, 1-0) trailed 3-1 before Ty Schweiss walked, two bases and came home on a throwing error in the fifth. Murphy ripped a clutch, two-out RBI double in the seventh to extend the game.

Kendall Horton contributed a key single during the decisive rally, and Sammy Callaway provided an early sacrifice fly for the Rebels.

Ste. Genevieve (6-2, 0-1) grabbed a 2-0 edge as Wyatt Springkamper and Aiden Boyer singled in the first inning. Mason Nix doubled and scored in the fourth.

Farmington 5, Fredericktown 1

FARMINGTON – Justin Mattingly delivered a complete game on the mound, and Farmington celebrated its seniors on Thursday with a 5-1 triumph over Fredericktown.

Farmington (3-4, 1-0) achieved their entire scoring output in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Caden Probst. Carter Bates also collected an RBI.

Mattingly compiled eight strikeouts and scattered six hits for the win, yielding his lone run during the top of the third inning on an RBI single by Garrett Marler.

Ryan Souden pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out three in the loss for Fredericktown (4-5, 0-1). Marler went 2-for-3 offensively while Souden and Easton Wood also tallied hits.

Bismarck 15, Kingston 7

BISMARCK – Winning pitcher Garrett Mork shined offensively at 4-for-4 with four RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored on Thursday as Bismarck downed Kingston 15-7.

The Indians built a 9-3 advantage after three innings, then answered a five-run rally by the Cougars in the fourth with six tallies during the home half of the fifth.

Will Clark finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and Hunter Dugal notched three RBI on two singles as Bismarck (5-1-1, 1-0) received hits from every spot in the lineup.

Lucas Dickey and Jesse Mack produced two singles with two runs scored. No. 9 batter Gavin Butery was 2-for-2, Carter Hedrick added two more singles, and Trevor Politte scored twice.

Garrett Mork threw 93 pitches, two short of his maximum allotment, and registered four strikeouts with seven runs allowed on seven hits, two walks and three hit batsmen over 5 1/3 innings.

Tyler Mork retired all five of his batters faced in relief after providing a key two-run double in the fifth. He went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Collin Sumpter and Wyatt Jessen were each 2-for-4 to pace the Cougars. Landen Hoefelmann and Seth Politte singled and scored in the second inning.

Ayden Piel took the loss for Kingston (6-5-1, 0-1).

Valle Catholic 12, Valley 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Rylan Fallert, Bryce Giesler and Brandon Giesler combined to pitch a five-inning two-hitter as Valle Catholic shut out Valley 12-0 in the conference opener on Thursday.

Aiden Heberlie notched a game-high three RBI while equaling Chase Fallert and Josh Bieser with two hits apiece for the Warriors.

Valle Catholic (11-3, 1-0) extended a 5-0 lead with seven runs in the third inning.

Carson Loughary pitched four innings for Valley (1-4, 0-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 8, De Soto 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Alivia Buxton netted her second hat trick this week, and the Fredericktown girls soccer team routed visiting De Soto 8-0 on Thursday.

Gabbie McFadden scored twice for the Lady Blackcats, while Ryleigh Gresham, Kyndal Dodd and Ava Penuel also contributed goals.

Fredericktown (4-1) will face Rosati-Kain, Perryville and St. Clair next week in pool play over four days at the Hillsboro Tournament.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 8, Potosi 1

BONNE TERRE – North County breezed through doubles action to drop only three games, and posted an 8-1 victory over Potosi amid cool and windy conditions on Thursday.

Talon Colby scored an 8-1 singles win while teammates Dreston Hoffman, Evan Veach, Asher Stevens and Drew Christopher also prevailed for North County (4-0).

Veach and Stevens registered the lone 8-0 shutout at No. 2 doubles.

Potosi (4-4) salvaged a singles triumph as top player Chase Glore topped Peyton Cheek 8-4.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Peyton Cheek, 8-4

2. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-4

3. Evan Veach (NC) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-4

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2

5. Talon Colby (NC) def. Logan Compton, 8-1

6. Drew Christopher (NC) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Glore/Mercer, 8-2

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Marty/Richards, 8-0

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-1

Farmington 9, Sikeston 0

FARMINGTON – Jack Williams and Trey McKenney paired for an 8-2 result, then won their respective singles contests by the same final margin for Farmington in tennis action on Thursday.

Maddox Brenneke rolled to an 8-1 triumph over Tyler McHaffie atop the rankings, and the Knights completed a 9-0 clean sweep of Sikeston at home.

Wyatt Bach, Cole Wofford and Jackson Bauer were also among the two-time winner for Farmington (3-5). Wofford and Bauer held on to prevail 8-6 in No. 2 doubles play.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Tyler McHaffie, 8-1

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Levi Douglas, 8-3

3. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Noah Mason, 8-5

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Michael Walton, 8-3

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. Leo Haung, 8-2

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Charles Ribison, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. McHaffie/Douglas, 8-3

2. Wofford/Bauer (FA) def. Douglas/Ribison, 8-6

3. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Walton/Haung, 8-2

