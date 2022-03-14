Top talent recognized by MAAA basketball coaches

One of the least predictable regular seasons of MAAA basketball in recent memory gave way to more familiarity once the state playoffs arrived in late February.

Five conference teams captured district titles with the West County girls, Valle Catholic boys and Central boys and girls repeating from the previous year.

The Kingston boys offered an exception to that trend by capping the best season in program history with 19 wins and their first postseason crown.

West County parlayed a decisive layup in the final seconds of its district clincher against Grandview into four more games and an unprecedented fourth-place finish in all of Class 3.

The Central girls earned their second consecutive Class 4 quarterfinal appearance plus a ninth straight 20-win campaign despite replacing four starters as a further testament to their sustained success.

Three of the four MAAA division champions – the Central boys, West County girls and Valle Catholic boys – secured those plaques with 5-0 league records.

But the Ste. Genevieve boys emerged with a hard-fought conference tournament crown after knocking off top two seeds Central and North County on back-to-back nights at Mineral Area College.

The Large-School girls race concluded in a wild three-way share between Farmington, North County and Central, as low-scoring tussles dominated the landscape on most evenings.

Individual accolades are dispersed rather evenly by school and grade with just seven seniors among 20 total First Team all-conference selections.

Ste. Genevieve finished two games behind Central in the Large-School boys standings – part of a three-way tie for second place – but led the division with two players on the First Team.

Junior forward Aiden Boyer and guard Ricky Hunter represent the Dragons, along with Farmington guard Bracey Blanton, North County guard Layne Wigger and Central star Jobe Bryant.

Bryant is believed to be the first MAAA boys sophomore to surpass 1,000 career points. Wigger was a breakout scoring threat for the rival Raiders after playing at the junior varsity level last winter.

Valle Catholic rallied from eight points down with less than two minutes remaining to force overtime and ultimately rip the conference title of the Small-School division away from Kingston.

The Warriors challenged eventual Class 2 state runner-up Bernie to the wire in the sectional round, and were among three conference clubs to have four players recognized overall.

Senior forward Aiden Heberlie and junior guard Chase Fallert carried much of the scoring responsibility for Valle Catholic throughout the season.

They are joined on the First Team by the prolific Kingston duo of senior forward Matt Nelson and sophomore guard Cody Yates, along with repeat choice Jackson Dement of Arcadia Valley.

In contrast to the other three divisions, coaches from the Small-School boys expanded their Second Team list from five players to nine.

Defense and balanced scoring were staples of a strong 22-4 season by the Farmington girls, who were state-ranked in the top five for several weeks and won three tournaments before falling to Notre Dame in a district final.

Two members of the Knights’ all-junior starting lineup – forward Jade Roth and shooting guard Skylar Sweeney – are First Team performers in the Large-School division.

Also gracing that group are North County center and Maryville-bound Kamryn Winch, plus Central sophomore forward Khloe Dischbein and Fredericktown senior forward Kyndal Dodd.

Madison Nelson headlines the Small-School girls First Team after helping Kingston equal a single-season school record with 13 victories.

She has committed to play at Division III Principia College, and sits third on the career scoring list for MAAA basketball players with 2,432 career points.

West County dominated the division, and landed both junior guard Alivia Simily and junior forward Bailey Skiles on the First Team.

Bismarck sophomore guard Madison Dunn and Valle Catholic senior guard Sam Loida occupy the other two spots within that group.

No freshmen were selected this season out of a combined 44 players.

LARGE-SCHOOL BOYS

First Team:

Bracey Blanton – Farmington

Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

Jobe Bryant – Central

Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve

Layne Wigger – North County

Second Team:

Rudy Flieg – Ste. Genevieve

Kendall Horton – Central

Nolan Reed – North County

J.P. Ruble – Farmington

Andrew Starkey – Fredericktown

LARGE-SCHOOL GIRLS

First Team:

Khloe Dischbein – Central

Kyndal Dodd – Fredericktown

Jade Roth – Farmington

Skylar Sweeney – Farmington

Kamryn Winch – North County

Second Team:

Grace Duncan – Farmington

Kya Gibson – Potosi

Madison Holmes – Central

Paris Larkin – North County

Anna McKinney – Farmington

SMALL-SCHOOL BOYS

First Team:

Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley

Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic

Aiden Heberlie – Valle Catholic

Matt Nelson – Kingston

Cody Yates – Kingston

Second Team:

Willie Carter – Arcadia valley

Clayton Drury – Valle Catholic

Giuseppe Ghirlanda – Kingston

Ty Harlow – West County

Carter Jackson – Valley

Colby Maxwell – Valley

Mason Simily – West County

Carson Tucker – Valle Catholic

Colin Whited – Arcadia Valley

SMALL-SCHOOL GIRLS

First Team:

Madison Dunn – Bismarck

Sam Loida – Valle Catholic

Madison Nelson – Kingston

Alivia Simily – West County

Bailey Skiles – West County

Second Team:

Alyssa Glanzer – Arcadia Valley

Alexis Hedgcorth – West County

Tania Jenkins – Kingston

Morgan Simily – West County

Mia Weiler – Valle Catholic

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.