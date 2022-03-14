Top talent recognized by MAAA basketball coaches

One of the least predictable regular seasons of MAAA basketball in recent memory gave way to more familiarity once the state playoffs arrived in late February.
Five conference teams captured district titles with the West County girls, Valle Catholic boys and Central boys and girls repeating from the previous year.
The Kingston boys offered an exception to that trend by capping the best season in program history with 19 wins and their first postseason crown.
West County parlayed a decisive layup in the final seconds of its district clincher against Grandview into four more games and an unprecedented fourth-place finish in all of Class 3.
The Central girls earned their second consecutive Class 4 quarterfinal appearance plus a ninth straight 20-win campaign despite replacing four starters as a further testament to their sustained success.
Three of the four MAAA division champions – the Central boys, West County girls and Valle Catholic boys – secured those plaques with 5-0 league records.
But the Ste. Genevieve boys emerged with a hard-fought conference tournament crown after knocking off top two seeds Central and North County on back-to-back nights at Mineral Area College.
The Large-School girls race concluded in a wild three-way share between Farmington, North County and Central, as low-scoring tussles dominated the landscape on most evenings.
Individual accolades are dispersed rather evenly by school and grade with just seven seniors among 20 total First Team all-conference selections.
Ste. Genevieve finished two games behind Central in the Large-School boys standings – part of a three-way tie for second place – but led the division with two players on the First Team.
Junior forward Aiden Boyer and guard Ricky Hunter represent the Dragons, along with Farmington guard Bracey Blanton, North County guard Layne Wigger and Central star Jobe Bryant.
Bryant is believed to be the first MAAA boys sophomore to surpass 1,000 career points. Wigger was a breakout scoring threat for the rival Raiders after playing at the junior varsity level last winter.
Valle Catholic rallied from eight points down with less than two minutes remaining to force overtime and ultimately rip the conference title of the Small-School division away from Kingston.
The Warriors challenged eventual Class 2 state runner-up Bernie to the wire in the sectional round, and were among three conference clubs to have four players recognized overall.
Senior forward Aiden Heberlie and junior guard Chase Fallert carried much of the scoring responsibility for Valle Catholic throughout the season.
They are joined on the First Team by the prolific Kingston duo of senior forward Matt Nelson and sophomore guard Cody Yates, along with repeat choice Jackson Dement of Arcadia Valley.
In contrast to the other three divisions, coaches from the Small-School boys expanded their Second Team list from five players to nine.
Defense and balanced scoring were staples of a strong 22-4 season by the Farmington girls, who were state-ranked in the top five for several weeks and won three tournaments before falling to Notre Dame in a district final.
Two members of the Knights’ all-junior starting lineup – forward Jade Roth and shooting guard Skylar Sweeney – are First Team performers in the Large-School division.
Also gracing that group are North County center and Maryville-bound Kamryn Winch, plus Central sophomore forward Khloe Dischbein and Fredericktown senior forward Kyndal Dodd.
Madison Nelson headlines the Small-School girls First Team after helping Kingston equal a single-season school record with 13 victories.
She has committed to play at Division III Principia College, and sits third on the career scoring list for MAAA basketball players with 2,432 career points.
West County dominated the division, and landed both junior guard Alivia Simily and junior forward Bailey Skiles on the First Team.
Bismarck sophomore guard Madison Dunn and Valle Catholic senior guard Sam Loida occupy the other two spots within that group.
No freshmen were selected this season out of a combined 44 players.
LARGE-SCHOOL BOYS
First Team:
Bracey Blanton – Farmington
Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
Jobe Bryant – Central
Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve
Layne Wigger – North County
Second Team:
Rudy Flieg – Ste. Genevieve
Kendall Horton – Central
Nolan Reed – North County
J.P. Ruble – Farmington
Andrew Starkey – Fredericktown
LARGE-SCHOOL GIRLS
First Team:
Khloe Dischbein – Central
Kyndal Dodd – Fredericktown
Jade Roth – Farmington
Skylar Sweeney – Farmington
Kamryn Winch – North County
Second Team:
Grace Duncan – Farmington
Kya Gibson – Potosi
Madison Holmes – Central
Paris Larkin – North County
Anna McKinney – Farmington
SMALL-SCHOOL BOYS
First Team:
Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley
Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic
Aiden Heberlie – Valle Catholic
Matt Nelson – Kingston
Cody Yates – Kingston
Second Team:
Willie Carter – Arcadia valley
Clayton Drury – Valle Catholic
Giuseppe Ghirlanda – Kingston
Ty Harlow – West County
Carter Jackson – Valley
Colby Maxwell – Valley
Mason Simily – West County
Carson Tucker – Valle Catholic
Colin Whited – Arcadia Valley
SMALL-SCHOOL GIRLS
First Team:
Madison Dunn – Bismarck
Sam Loida – Valle Catholic
Madison Nelson – Kingston
Alivia Simily – West County
Bailey Skiles – West County
Second Team:
Alyssa Glanzer – Arcadia Valley
Alexis Hedgcorth – West County
Tania Jenkins – Kingston
Morgan Simily – West County
Mia Weiler – Valle Catholic