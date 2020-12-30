Tournament Roundup: Bryant leads Central to final against South Iron

PARK HILLS – Jobe Bryant delivered the proper introduction to the largest number of spectators so far this week at the Central Christmas Tournament.
The star freshman guard erupted for 36 points on 10-of-10 free throws in a brilliant duel with North County senior Kyle Conkright as Central prevailed 60-56 on Wednesday night.
Mason Williams and Kendall Horton each added eight points, and Grant Manion grabbed 11 rebounds while sending the Rebels (8-1) into the title game against South Iron on Thursday.
Conkright countered with 34 points for the second-seeded Raiders (8-1), who experienced a positive moment in the first quarter despite suffering their first loss.
All-state senior Karter Kekec saw his first action of the season in a reserve role – albeit with limited mobility – after suffering a lower leg injury during football season.
Jobe Smith had nine points and five assists, and Nolan Reed grabbed nine rebounds off the bench for North County, which grabbed a 15-8 lead following a Reed putback and Conkright layup.
Bryant sparked a comeback by Central before halftime with 12 second-quarter points, and slashed inside to put Central ahead 27-26 at the break.
Neither team held an advantage larger than six from there, but Central seized momentum as Bryant and Williams hit consecutive 3-pointers to close the third quarter with a 45-39 cushion.
Horton received a long entry pass and flipped in a layup over his shoulder while drawing contact after Clayton Crow drilled a 14-foot jumper for the Raiders earlier in the stanza.
Conkright, playing at the event for the first time as a transfer, opened the fourth with a second-chance corner triple. Smith added another to forge a 47-47 tie with five minutes left.
North County regained a 51-49 edge when Eric Ruess scored on a catch in the paint, but Bryant drilled a go-ahead three with 1:52 remaining.
Bryant attacked for another layup following a North County turnover, then sank six consecutive free throws down the stretch to seal the outcome.
Farmington 79, South Iron 62
PARK HILLS – Rampant foul trouble plagued the Farmington guards early on, which only invited the South Iron defensive pressure in intensify on Wednesday night.
The top-seeded Panthers created about a dozen live-ball turnovers, and converted most into transition layups to reach the championship round of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Luke Lunyou made seven steals and equaled all-state forward Brock Wakefield with 21 points each as South Iron surged toward a 79-62 semifinal triumph.
Junior guard Drenin Dinkins hustled around the court to compile 18 points with 13 rebounds. South Iron (8-2) committed only two second-half turnovers, and passed its largest opponent in the field in terms of physical stature to face Central on Thursday night.
Farmington (7-2) was the more unselfish team early on, and spread points among six players during the first quarter. Brant Gray knocked down two 3-pointers between a fast-break feed from Jacob Jarvis to Isaiah Robinson.
But the Knights were plagued by 13 fouls compared to six by the Panthers before halftime, and were hampered by three each against guards Bracey Blanton and J.P. Ruble.
South Iron made 11-of-17 free throws before the break to grab a 36-31 lead as both clubs used a slim rotation of six players.
D.J. Prater and Lunyou converted consecutive steals early in the third quarter, and the Panthers were off and running when a Lunyou 3-pointer created a 54-42 lead.
Wakefield turned a mid-court swipe into a transition dunk moments later, and drained a massive triple from the left wing after Gray connected from long range to make it 64-58 with 5:22 left.
Jarvis finished with 15 points, while Blanton tallied 13 points and five assists. Robinson provided 15 points plus five assists, and Jonah Burgess claimed nine rebounds for the Knights.
Festus 75, Ste. Genevieve 62
PARK HILLS – Cole Rickermann scored 18 points, and Festus rode a sparkling first half to a convincing 75-62 victory over Ste. Genevieve in the Central Christmas Tournament fifth-place bracket on Wednesday.
Arhmad Branch added 16 points and Connor Westhoff provided 13 more as the eighth-seeded Tiger earned the opportunity to face Jefferson County rival De Soto on Thursday.
Festus (7-3) soared to a 45-19 halftime lead, and pushed the margin to 30 early in third quarter before Ste. Genevieve (5-5) made the contest more respectable.
Ricky Hunter tallied a game-high 21 points on seven 3-pointers, and Aiden Boyer notched 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Dragons.
Blake Morganthaler had seven points in defeat. Ste. Genevieve trimmed its deficit to 11 with less than a minute remaining.
De Soto defeated Steelville 61-49 later in the day.
Fredericktown 57, Central JV 48
PARK HILLS – The Fredericktown boys bounced back from a lethargic opening-round loss, and ended the intriguing Central Christmas Tournament run of the host junior varsity squad.
Sophomore Andrew Starkey tallied 17 points, including four second-quarter baskets, and the Blackcats moved forward with a 57-48 victory.
Nate Miller added 12 points and Matthew Starkey pitched in 11 more for Fredericktown (8-2), which trailed 6-4 after one quarter but gained a 22-20 halftime edge.
The Blackcats advanced to the consolation final Thursday morning against Jefferson, which eliminated Hillsboro 54-43.
Zack Boyd produced a game-high 19 points, and fellow forward Triston Stewart contributed 13 for the JV Rebels, who stole headlines on Monday by dismissing Potosi from the event.
Central finished 7-of-15 from the line.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 61, Lutheran North 43
FENTON, Mo. – The physical size and strength of Lutheran North overpowered a determined effort by Farmington in the championship game of the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
Laila Blakeny notched 20 points, Taleah Dilworth had 18 more, and the Crusaders (6-2) overcome foul trouble to pull away from the Knights 61-43.
Jade Roth and Skylar Sweeney each scored 13 points, and Angelia Davis provided 12 points plus eight rebounds for Farmington (7-2), which secured a defensive stop while trailing 34-32 in the third quarter.
Blakeny made a pivotal steal and instant layup under the Farmington basket, and followed a missed free throw on a four-point trip that sparked an overall 27-11 stretch over the last 12 minutes.
Sweeney gave Farmington its first lead at 12-11 from the perimeter after Roth used a cross-over move to score through contact.
Five lead changes ensued, including a buzzer-beating layup as Blakeny drove the length of the court, and Lutheran North built a 28-21 halftime edge.
Anna McKinney was fouled twice attacking the basket, and sank four straight free throws as Farmington closed the gap with an 11-2 run.
The Knights were 16-of-22 from the line overall, but could not overcome 17 turnovers while forcing only nine.
West County 51, Jefferson 21
LEADWOOD – Claire Stevens scored a team-high 13 points, and top-seeded West County rolled to a 51-21 triumph over Jefferson in the semifinal round of the FSCB Christmas Tournament.
Lilly James notched 12 points and Dori McRaven chipped in eight as the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the championship final on Thursday against Perryville (6-2), which topped Valle Catholic 41-27.
West County (8-0) established a 31-8 halftime lead.
Valle Catholic (4-6) will be without senior forward and leading scorer Riley Siebert for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury against De Soto on Tuesday.
Siebert, who scored 27 points in the opening round, will play collegiate volleyball at John A. Logan after earning all-state honors last fall.
Bunker 73, Kingston 56
CADET – Kaitlyn Belk netted 29 points, and eighth-seeded Bunker upended Kingston 73-56 in the fifth-place bracket of the FSCB Christmas Tournament on Wednesday morning.
Lexi Sanders added 15 points and Kylee Quick chipped in 11 for the Lady Eagles (2-5), who advanced to face Hillsboro on Thursday as West County.
Junior Madison Nelson powered Kingston (3-2) with a game-high 37 points, and Tania Jenkins was next with 11. The Lady Cougars will meet De Soto for seventh place.
Valley held off Bismarck 44-33 for 11th place before Viburnum downed Crystal City 45-23 for ninth.