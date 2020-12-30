Tournament Roundup: Bryant leads Central to final against South Iron

PARK HILLS – Jobe Bryant delivered the proper introduction to the largest number of spectators so far this week at the Central Christmas Tournament.

The star freshman guard erupted for 36 points on 10-of-10 free throws in a brilliant duel with North County senior Kyle Conkright as Central prevailed 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Mason Williams and Kendall Horton each added eight points, and Grant Manion grabbed 11 rebounds while sending the Rebels (8-1) into the title game against South Iron on Thursday.

Conkright countered with 34 points for the second-seeded Raiders (8-1), who experienced a positive moment in the first quarter despite suffering their first loss.

All-state senior Karter Kekec saw his first action of the season in a reserve role – albeit with limited mobility – after suffering a lower leg injury during football season.

Jobe Smith had nine points and five assists, and Nolan Reed grabbed nine rebounds off the bench for North County, which grabbed a 15-8 lead following a Reed putback and Conkright layup.

Bryant sparked a comeback by Central before halftime with 12 second-quarter points, and slashed inside to put Central ahead 27-26 at the break.