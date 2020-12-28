Tournament Roundup: Central JV dumps Potosi from consolation bracket

PARK HILLS – Central junior varsity basketball coach Mark Casey already had an exciting occasion to celebrate before his young squad arrived at the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse on Monday.

While freshman son Caden Casey prepared for his Central Christmas Tournament debut with the varsity crew later in the evening, his father guided the JV Rebels to a massive victory.

Freshman guard Kannon Harlow exploded for 37 points, and Central bounced the Potosi varsity 77-74 despite having no eligible bodies on its bench at the final whistle.

The JV Rebels were tapped to replace Arcadia Valley as the No. 13 seed less than a week ago after the Tigers withdrew from the event due to COVID concerns.

After hanging with fourth-seeded Ste. Genevieve at an even clip for 14 minutes on Saturday, Central and its six-man rotation conserved just enough energy to close the deal this time.

The JV Rebels outshot and frankly outworked Potosi throughout the first three quarters, even prompting Trojans coach Jackson Conaway to briefly pull all five starters at once.

Zac Boyd added 15 points with eight rebounds in the victory. Collin McMullen provided 10 points as the lone reserve, and Triston Stewart grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.