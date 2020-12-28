Tournament Roundup: Central JV dumps Potosi from consolation bracket

PARK HILLS – Central junior varsity basketball coach Mark Casey already had an exciting occasion to celebrate before his young squad arrived at the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse on Monday.
While freshman son Caden Casey prepared for his Central Christmas Tournament debut with the varsity crew later in the evening, his father guided the JV Rebels to a massive victory.
Freshman guard Kannon Harlow exploded for 37 points, and Central bounced the Potosi varsity 77-74 despite having no eligible bodies on its bench at the final whistle.
The JV Rebels were tapped to replace Arcadia Valley as the No. 13 seed less than a week ago after the Tigers withdrew from the event due to COVID concerns.
After hanging with fourth-seeded Ste. Genevieve at an even clip for 14 minutes on Saturday, Central and its six-man rotation conserved just enough energy to close the deal this time.
The JV Rebels outshot and frankly outworked Potosi throughout the first three quarters, even prompting Trojans coach Jackson Conaway to briefly pull all five starters at once.
Zac Boyd added 15 points with eight rebounds in the victory. Collin McMullen provided 10 points as the lone reserve, and Triston Stewart grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
Central built a 42-30 lead on a fast-break outlet pass from Harlow to Boyd, and curbed a 6-0 Potosi spurt when Boyd returned the favor on a Harlow drive and 3-point play.
Senior forward Ryker Walton paced Potosi with 23 points, including a layup off a steal and subsequent putback to bring his team within 47-42 before the third quarter concluded.
The JV Rebels pushed back with an 11-2 jolt, and established their largest lead at 58-44 following open 3-pointers from Casen Murphy and Harlow, who connected six times overall from long range.
Potosi (5-5) mounted a furious 15-3 run over the next three minutes, predicated on full-court pressure and a sudden perimeter spark from junior Malachi Peppers.
Zane West attacked for a layup, and Peppers finished another off a steal by Bryce Reed after sinking three 3-pointers. The margin was reduced to 61-59 with 2:57 remaining.
The Trojans rallied from 10 behind before losing to Farmington on a buzzer-beater in the first round, and exited the tournament dejected after this comeback effort fell short.
Harlow drilled a crucial triple to extend a two-point margin, then made it 69-63 on a drive after Central cracked a dangerous trap and executed a smooth half-court set.
Central would ultimately overcome 23 turnovers, but not before its lead dwindled to a single point on three occasions following a second-chance 3-point play and ensuing steal and layup by Walton.
Stewart cashed in two free throws, and Boyd notched another crucial pair after the Trojans missed two chances to tie from close range at 72-70 in the final minute.
McMullen increased a 75-74 edge with 9.9 seconds left on a perfect trip to the line after Walton scored again with authority from the post.
Potosi needed a 3-pointer to possibly force overtime, but stepped on the baseline and threw a pass out of bounds without crossing midcourt on two botched inbounds plays beneath its own basket.
And now, the JV Rebels are a known and confident threat in the consolation bracket. They advanced to next face Fredericktown, which tallied only 22 points in an opening-round loss to Festus.
Peppers netted 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter while Josh Bradbrook chipped in eight for the Trojans, who had entered the event riding a four-game win streak.
Central enjoyed a 34-30 halftime after Harlow drained his fourth 3-pointer. The first-half margin peaked at 29-22 after the Rebels generated three straight offensive rebounds for a Boyd putback.
Potosi received a rare 4-point play from senior guard Landon Bone on a kickout pass from a surrounded Walton early in the second quarter.
Casey was the head football coach at Potosi for nine seasons from 2008-16.
Central 81, Crystal City 49
PARK HILLS – The third-seeded Central varsity boys compiled a plus-27 rebound advantage, unofficially, while routing Crystal City 81-49 in Christmas Tournament action on Monday night.
Freshman guard Jobe Bryant dropped in 17 points during his debut at the event, and was among five players in double figures as the Rebels shot 52 percent from the field.
Kendall Horton finished with 15 points and fellow sophomore Mason Williams had 12 in the first half. Grant Manion compiled 11 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Junior forward Jason Pyatt provided 12 points and 12 rebounds after seeing his first action in the second quarter, and the Rebels surged to a 52-24 halftime lead.
Caden Casey had eight points in the sixth-man role, and Central (6-1) advanced to face either Steelville or Jefferson in the last of four quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday night.
Donovan Tullock thrived under the fast tempo with a game-high 26 points for Crystal City (1-4). Calloway Dashner chipped in nine more.
Valle Catholic 76, Kingston 56
STE. GENEVIEVE – Tournament host Valle Catholic connected 10 times from 3-point range, and topped Kingston 76-56 in the first round of the Warrior Winter Classic on Monday night.
Carter Hoog continued a productive senior season with a game-high 31 points, and the Warriors will meet St. Vincent in the semifinals on Tuesday after committing a modest 11 turnovers.
Valle Catholic (5-3) surged to a 42-28 halftime lead, and maintained a 64-49 spread through the third quarter. Chase Fallert tallied 18 points and Sam Drury powered his way to 15 more.
Kingston (2-3) was again paced by junior forward Matt Nelson in the post with 26 points, and dropped into a consolation clash against Fox.
Wyatt Jessen and Cody Yates had seven points each for the Cougars.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 60, Howell North 44
FENTON, Mo. – Sophomore forward Grace Duncan scored a season-high 21 points with a strong effort inside to help the Farmington girls capture their fifth consecutive victory on Monday.
The Knights increased their scoring output in each quarter, and controlled the second half to defeat Francis Howell North 60-44 in the first round of the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
Angelia Davis tallied 15 points and Skylar Sweeney contributed 14 as Farmington (6-1) advanced to face Cape Central in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Knights increased a narrow 26-24 halftime lead to 41-34 after three quarters, and continued to pull away while going 15-of-25 from the line. Jade Roth had eight points in the win.
Howell North (3-3) drained all four of its 3-point field goals in the first quarter for an early 16-12 edge, and was paced by Isabelle Delarue with 13 points.
Potosi 43, Fredericktown 40
PARK HILLS – Kaydence Gibson netted 11 first-half points and made five steals as to help Potosi hold off Fredericktown 43-40 in a Central Christmas Tournament girls consolation game.
Kiersten Blair added 10 points, Carley Hampton and Calie Thompson chipped in seven apiece, and the Lady Trojans (3-5) moved on to face South Iron in the fifth-place game on Thursday.
Potosi established a 37-26 lead with less than seven minutes remaining after Thompson sank a jumper, and was forced to survive a steady push from the Lady Blackcats (1-3).
Sophomore guard Linley Rekhop had a game-high 12 points, including a corner 3-pointer and immediate transition layup amid nine straight points to spark an 11-2 spurt.
Fredericktown got within 39-37 on an inbounds pass from Lydia Mell to Alivia Buxton, but suffered two costly turnovers with a chance to either tie or seize the lead in the final minute.
Potosi missed a front-end free throw while leading by one with 13 seconds left, but regained possession as a pass by the Lady Cats skipped out of bounds.
Blair fired a long outlet pass to Annie McCaul for a layup at the final buzzer before Fredericktown could commit a foul in desperation.
Mell made a steal and cleaned up her miss to hand the Lady Cats a 10-6 advantage early in the second quarter. However, her team produced just one basket over the next seven minutes.
Gibson drilled three 3-pointers and Hampton sank another during a pivotal 17-2 run, and Potosi carried a 23-12 halftime lead when Gibson splashed a 22-footer as time expired.
Buxton finished with nine points plus three steals, and forward Kyndal Dodd supplied nine points with eight rebounds in defeat.
Fredericktown head coach Scott Davis returned to guide the team after missing Saturday’s first-round contest for a family matter.
Kingston 68, Bismarck 45
CADET – Madison Nelson resumed her record-breaking ways as the Kingston girls basketball team returned to action from quarantine and an 18-day hiatus on Monday.
The junior forward topped her own single-game high and school-record with 48 points to propel the Lady Cougars past Bismarck 68-45 in the first round of the FSCB Christmas Tournament.
Morgan Long added 11 points as Kingston (3-0) advanced to face Jefferson in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at West County High School.
Nelson became the first 1,000-point career scorer in program history as a sophomore last winter. Her previous high mark was 41 points against Valley.
Valle Catholic 50, Valley 22
CADET – Valle Catholic eased into the quarterfinal round of the 12-team FSCB Christmas Tournament with a 50-22 triumph over conference foe Valley on Monday.
Senior forward Riley Siebert powered the sixth-seeded Lady Warriors with 27 points. They will square off with De Soto on Tuesday at West County.
In other first-round action, Bunker downed Crystal City 60-32 behind 33 points from Kaitlyn Belk while Hillsboro edged Viburnum 57-52.