Tournament Roundup: Dragons beat Steelville to draw Central in final

PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team regained intensity in the third quarter that created an early lead Tuesday during a rematch of last year’s Central Christmas Tournament final.
Seven quick points in the first 90 seconds out of halftime spurred the second-seeded Dragons past Steelville 61-46 as four starters scored in double figures.
Megan Aubuchon compiled 21 points and seven rebounds overall, and netted five separate field goals when Ste. Genevieve repeatedly drove and dished to perfection in the fourth quarter.
Maci Reynolds added 14 points plus four assists, and the Dragons sank 20-of-29 free throws to secure a showdown with conference and district rival Central in the title game on Thursday.
Physical rebounding set the early tone once the 1-3-1 press of Steelville was solved and Ste. Genevieve (4-2) settled into its half-court offense.
Marysa Flieg assisted on two early baskets after earning second chances on the glass, and Reynolds drilled a 3-pointer to highlight an initial 7-0 lead.
Aubuchon connected from the line after successive rebounds in the paint, and Sydney Bumgardaner capped the first quarter with a putback for an 18-8 advantage.
Steelville piled up 10 team fouls just 10:07 into the contest, and trailed 26-14 on two Reynolds free throws before mounting a strong 12-0 response heading into the break.
Senior forward Sydney Booker converted a 3-point play after making a tough catch near the goal, then used a nifty spin move along the baseline to score her third straight basket.
Naomi Perkins added a perimeter three from the left side as the Dragons started to seemingly tire, and Lauren Davis stepped between two defenders for a tying bank shot.
Ste. Genevieve regained a 28-26 edge at halftime, then seized control as Flieg finished a cross-court feed from Aubuchon in transition, then found Abby Moore open for a straight away 3-pointer following a turnover.
Bumgardaner began to assert her will as a rebounder and passer, and made the margin 43-31 with a strong follow. She totaled eight points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Booker finished a series a solid passing plays by the Lady Cardinals, but they continued to trade baskets with Ste. Genevieve effectively slashing with Reynolds and Bumgardaner.
The teams battled to double overtime last December, and the Dragons overcame a blown 21-point lead to claim their first Christmas title.
They averted any such drama from occurring with only a fraction of the spectators in attendance for the afternoon session.
Booker powered Steelville (8-3) with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Perkins provided 11 points, and the Lady Cardinals committed only 10 turnovers in defeat.
Flieg chipped in 10 points and four assists for Ste. Genevieve.
Central 75, Arcadia Valley 44
PARK HILLS – Arcadia Valley certainly showed progress over a span of four weeks between meetings against unbeaten Central, marked by a solid defensive first half on Tuesday.
But the top-seeded Lady Rebels, ranked No. 1 in the new Class 4 state coaches’ poll, responded with a masterful second half to book their spot in the Central Christmas Tournament final.
Kaley Kimball scored 13 of her 23 points in the third quarter while adding seven rebounds and four assists in a 75-44 triumph over the fifth-seeded Lady Tigers.
Sophia Horton totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Olivia Dunn shined off the bench with 12 points while converting 6-of-7 free throws.
Central (8-0) defeated its eighth consecutive opponent by at least 30 points, and advanced to face rival Ste. Genevieve for the title on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Arcadia Valley (5-4) was limited to three field goals during the first half, but capitalized on an excess of opposition fouls by sinking 11-of-14 free throws over the first 16 minutes.
Gracee Smith matched the 13 third-quarter points by Kimball in the third quarter, but the Lady Rebels attacked from various angles and sources to eventually pull away.
Two baskets from the post by Kimball were answered by slashing drives from Smith, including a 3-point play that kept AV with 41-29.
Central created more distance before the stanza concluded, however, as Aubree Eaton found Dunn with a feed from her knees, and Jessica Hulsey sank a 3-pointer off a Kimball steal to help make it 50-33.
Horton was a key distributor for most of the contest, and dominated an early stretch of the fourth with nine points in less than 2 ½ minutes. Her triple preceded a steal and layup by Kinley Norris at 61-35.
Smith finished with a game-high 25 points plus six rebounds and three assists to again pace the Lady Tigers, who will meet Steelville for third place. She was a perfect 9-of-9 from the line.
Madison Holmes supplied solid work as chief defender in the first half against Smith, and dished out five assists for the Lady Rebels.
Central jumped ahead 16-6 when a Kimball putback capped the first quarter. Dunn converted a 3-point play off a rebound to trigger a 12-2 run following a brief slow start.
Smith earned three trips to the charity stripe and Molly Cook got there twice to help Arcadia Valley close the halftime gap to 26-20.
West County 68, Bunker 29
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven has seen steady improvement as a perimeter threat throughout her high school basketball career at West County.
The senior forward scorched the nets on Tuesday morning for eight 3-pointers, and easily surpassed a personal milestone in the quarterfinal round of the FSCB Tournament.
McRaven netted 38 points, two shy of her single-game best achieved earlier this month, and moved past 1,500 as a varsity player to lead the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs over Bunker 68-29.
Morgan Simily added nine points for West County (7-0), which built a 41-15 halftime lead and advanced to face Jefferson next on Wednesday.
McRaven had 13 points in each of the first two quarters.
Kaitlyn Belk tallied 11 points to pace Bunker (1-5).
Jefferson outlasted Kingston 54-42 in the second quarterfinal on Tuesday to earn a shot at West County in the next round.
Madison Nelson dropped in 28 points as the Lady Cougars (3-1) suffered their first loss.
Valle Catholic (4-5) also advanced as the No. 6 seed with a 33-27 upset over third-seeded De Soto.
Farmington 61, Cape Central 38
FENTON, Mo. – Angelia Davis scored 18 points on Tuesday afternoon, and the Farmington girls surged into the championship round of the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
Jade Roth provided 15 points in a 61-38 semifinal triumph over Cape Central as the Knights collected their sixth consecutive win.
Farmington (7-1) established leads of 33-18 at halftime and 48-31 through three quarters, and will face Lutheran North for the title on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Skylar Sweeney netted 12 points and Grace Duncan chipped in seven toward the win.
Cape Central (4-2) was paced by Taylor Horton with 13 points and Alivia Capshaw with eight more.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Farmington 78, Ste. Genevieve 62
PARK HILLS – The Farmington boys seemed perplexed at times by the switching defensive looks of Ste. Genevieve during their encounter in Sullivan four weeks ago.
The rematch on Tuesday evening followed a completely different course, as the third-seeded Knights blitzed the Dragons at the outset to avenge their lone loss of the season.
Senior guard Brant Gray continued his recent scoring binge with 29 points – two below his career high – and Farmington rolled 78-62 in the quarterfinal round of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Farmington (7-1) shot a scorching 62 percent from the field, and advanced to a Wednesday semifinal against top seed South Iron, which knocked off Festus 79-62 earlier Tuesday.
Jacob Jarvis provided 15 points despite picking up three first-half fouls, and Bracey Blanton added 14 points with seven assists for the Knights.
Farmington brought aggression near the basket that had been lacking in the initial clash with the Dragons, maximizing its size advantage early and often.
Gray hit a two 3-pointers and J.P. Ruble finished two slashing transition layups. Isaiah Robinson added a reverse layup on an interior pass as the Knights surged ahead 28-10 through one quarter.
Jarvis battled for an offensive rebound and finished a tough shot while being knocked backward on a 3-point play, and Farmington eventually led 39-19.
Ste. Genevieve guards Ricky Hunter and Logan Trollinger were stifled up to that juncture, especially from the perimeter, after playing major offensive roles in the first matchup.
Hunter eventually heated up before halftime with a runner and other drives that earned free throws. He notched several mid-range jumpers from there to finish with a team-high 22 points.
Blanton beat the intermission buzzer with a leaping putback – similar to his game-winner against Potosi in the first round – and restored a 49-31 advantage for Farmington.
Ste. Genevieve (5-4) opened the third quarter with strong moves inside by Rudy Flieg and Anthony Nash, but baseline drives by Gray and Robinson bumped the margin back to 61-40.
Robinson totaled nine points and five assists for the Knights. Ruble chipped in seven points.
Aiden Boyer notched his 11 points exclusively in the first half, and Nash contributed 10 points with three steals before fouling out for the Dragons.
North County 58, De Soto 53
PARK HILLS – Senior guard Wil Claywell drained five 3-pointers in timely situations to help North County outlast De Soto 58-53 in their second meeting of the season on Tuesday night.
Kyle Conkright equaled Claywell with 15 points, Clayton Crow and Eric Ruess each pulled down eight rebounds apiece, and the Raiders (7-0) advanced to face either Central or Steelville in the Christmas Tournament semifinal round on Wednesday.
Claywell sank his final triple after Crow opened the fourth quarter with a turnaround jumper, and Conkright converted a second-chance 3-point play for a 54-44 advantage with 3:36 left.
De Soto (4-6) committed only four turnovers before halftime, and drew even at 30-30 when Aidan Blair buried a 3-pointer to begin the third quarter.
But the Raiders pressured the Dragons into seven miscues over the next four minutes. Jobe Smith made a driving layup to regain the lead, and Claywell added to the key 9-0 spurt from long range.
Crow spotted North County an early 9-2 lead with a strong pivot and reverse layup. De Soto countered with an 11-2 charge of its own.
Blair produced two uncontested layups from steals while cruising to a game-high 23 points, and Cody Petty handed the Dragons their lone lead of 13-11 with a banked baseline leaner.
Conkright answered by drilling a 28-footer as time expired, and the Raiders rebuilt a 28-21 cushion in the second quarter.
North County connected on 14-of-17 free throws, including a perfect 8-of-8 by Conkright.
Central 71, Steelville 61
PARK HILLS – The blazing pace of action persuaded Central to employ a smaller lineup while asking its athletic guards to play larger than they physically stood Tuesday night.
Grant Manion answered that challenge at 5-foot-10 by grabbing 13 rebounds, and tossed in 12 points for a double-double as the Rebels outran Steelville for a 71-61 victory.
Freshman guard Jobe Bryant directed the offense with 23 points, and made four steals as Central (7-1) advanced to face North County in a Christmas Tournament semifinal on Wednesday.
Chase Cottrell produced a game-high 26 points for Steelville (7-3), and was heavily involved during an entertaining series of seven lead changes that unfolded in the first half.
Central snapped a 24-24 deadlock when an offensive rebound by Manion created a 3-point splash from freshman Caden Casey, and protected a narrow lead the rest of the way.
Mason Williams extended a 35-33 halftime edge by sinking his second 3-pointer, and provided 17 points while matching Kendall Horton with three steals each.
The Rebels nearly doubled the Cardinals in total rebounds, and crashed the glass for two huge baskets just before the third quarter concluded.
Bryant turned and fired a long outlet pass that Horton tracked down for a layup, and Slade Schweiss added a hustling putback with five seconds left to make it 54-46.
Casey opened the fourth with a steal and layup, and Central established its largest lead at 60-49 when Bryant attacked an open lane for a dazzling scoop before defensive help could arrive.
Johnny Brice punctuated his 13-point effort with a mid-range jumper to bring the Cardinals to within 66-61 with about a minute remaining, but Bryant and Williams made clinching trips to the line.
Steelville jumped ahead 8-2 after Landon Mabe and Brice nailed consecutive threes. A Manion putback and Williams layup off a steal quickly evened the score.
Bryant twisted in the air for a bank shot with contact later in a first quarter that Steelville capped when Cottrell slashed inside to answer another Manion putback at 20-19.