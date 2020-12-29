Tournament Roundup: Dragons beat Steelville to draw Central in final

Two baskets from the post by Kimball were answered by slashing drives from Smith, including a 3-point play that kept AV with 41-29.

Central created more distance before the stanza concluded, however, as Aubree Eaton found Dunn with a feed from her knees, and Jessica Hulsey sank a 3-pointer off a Kimball steal to help make it 50-33.

Horton was a key distributor for most of the contest, and dominated an early stretch of the fourth with nine points in less than 2 ½ minutes. Her triple preceded a steal and layup by Kinley Norris at 61-35.

Smith finished with a game-high 25 points plus six rebounds and three assists to again pace the Lady Tigers, who will meet Steelville for third place. She was a perfect 9-of-9 from the line.

Madison Holmes supplied solid work as chief defender in the first half against Smith, and dished out five assists for the Lady Rebels.

Central jumped ahead 16-6 when a Kimball putback capped the first quarter. Dunn converted a 3-point play off a rebound to trigger a 12-2 run following a brief slow start.

Smith earned three trips to the charity stripe and Molly Cook got there twice to help Arcadia Valley close the halftime gap to 26-20.