BOURBON, Mo. – Sophomore pitcher Ava Wright allowed one hit and struck out one batter over three shutout innings on Thursday as the Potosi softball team blanked Bourbon 16-0.

Jade Williams scored three runs following two hits and a walk, and Wright supported herself at the plate with a double before circling the bases on a single and error in third.

Emily Hochstatter and Danielle King had RBI singles during a five-run surge that gave the visiting Lady Trojans a 7-0 advantage in the second inning.

Multiple misplayed drives to right field resulted in free extra bases as Potosi (8-14) produced five hits and scored six times in the top of the fourth.

Wright issued back-to-back walks during the opening frame, but induced two ground balls that shortstop Gracie Lawson turned into force outs.

Lawson finished 2-for-3 with a double while Kallee Logsden, Shannon Riddle and Lilly Bryan chipped in singles for the Lady Trojans.

Losing pitcher Paris Gobin singled offensively for Bourbon (3-14).

BASEBALL

Valley 13, Bourbon 0

BOURBON, Mo. – Freshman Keller Loughary pitched five strong innings, allowed his lone hit during the second, and compiled 12 strikeouts as Valley routed Bourbon 13-0 on Thursday.

Hayden Todd scored four runs from the leadoff spot after reaching safely on two singles and two errors. Loughary was also never retired while going 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Valley (10-3) jumped ahead 4-0 when a drive by K.J. Tiefenauer got past the left fielder on a miscue to clear the bases. Noah Maxwell highlighted a five-run output in the fifth with a two-run double.

Ethan Tiefenauer and Colby Maxwell each provided a single and RBI. Drew McClain also had a hit for the Vikings. Loughary sealed the shutout with a strikeout while stranding two runners.

All other baseball action across the MAAA was postponed due to rain. West County moved its home game against Central to Friday. Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic are looking for an available open date after the conference tournament.