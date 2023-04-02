CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Southeast Missouri State infielder Alyson Tucker is enjoying an impressive senior softball season since recovering from a serious knee injury last spring.

Tucker, a former all-state standout at Farmington, was selected as the Ohio Valley Conference as its Player of the Week following a strong series against Southern Indiana on March 25-26.

She finished 6-of-10 and totaled a whopping 11 RBI at the plate over three games, including her first collegiate grand slam during the middle contest.

Her tying two-run single helped the Redhawks rally in the seventh inning of the series finale to earn a home sweep.

Tucker remained the team leader this season with a .361 batting average, a .557 slugging percentage and 21 RBI through 25 games entering Sunday.

She was a First team all-conference and all-region selection at Jefferson College before transferring to the NCAA Division I level.