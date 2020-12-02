Tuesday Basketball: AV starts with victory; Lady Cats bounce back

FREDERICKTOWN – The Arcadia Valley girls basketball team encountered early foul trouble, and was decisively outworked along the boards during its season opener.
But the Lady Tigers also have Gracee Smith back for her senior season, and the all-state guard masked enough of their struggles with another dazzling performance.
Arcadia Valley capitalized on 27 Perryville turnovers Tuesday night, and prevailed 62-52 for debuting head coach Ricky Turnbough in the second round of pool play at the Fredericktown Tournament.
Smith scored 22 of her 33 points before halftime while being actively chased by a committee of players, and added five steals for the third-seeded Lady Tigers (1-0).
She opened the third quarter with a 3-point play after hesitating along the right side and suddenly spinning past her defender to finish a layup.
That effort yielded the largest AV lead at 36-20, but the margin narrowed while starting guards Jaidyn Phelps and Alyssa Glanzer sat with four fouls.
Perryville (1-1) hoped for a second seeding upset in as many nights after clipping Potosi during the closing seconds on Monday, and made things interesting with a 15-6 run.
Kyla Schnurbusch drained a baseline pull-up jumper and drove the length of the court for a subsequent layup before Smith countered with her own aggressive dribble that covered about 50 feet.
Leah Buerck and Carlie Holdman hit 3-pointers later in the period, and the Lady Pirates burned AV for not boxing out on back-to-back occasions.
Adrienne Weibrecht split two free throws after securing an offensive rebounds with 3.2 seconds left, and Holdman beat the buzzer with her putback to make it 45-39.
With Smith still heavily shadowed to begin the fourth quarter, three of her teammates combined forces for a pivotal 8-0 spurt. Phelps sank a key 3-pointer off a kickout pass from Helvey.
Lilee Jones splashed a 17-footer on the next possession, and Helvey found the mark with a quick release in the lane to help restore a 53-39 spread.
Perryville closed to within 55-47 before two traveling calls halted any comeback hopes. AV converted a higher percentage of free throws, going 17-of-34 compared to 12-of-28 by its opposition.
Phelps made five assists while equaling Jones with seven points. Helvey had 12 rebounds while all other Lady Tigers unofficially combined for 17.
Buerck sank 9-of-11 attempts from the line, and powered Perryville with 19 points and three steals. Rachel Riney notched a game-high 13 rebounds, and Holdman had nine points off the bench.
Smith split a double team for a tough 3-point play late in the first quarter, and spurred AV to a 22-11 advantage after knocking down a 16-foot jumper and subsequent deep 3-pointer from the left wing.
Perryville netted the next six points, including a steal and layup by Buerck off an inbounds play. But a superb stutter step and acceleration near the edge of the lane by Smith pushed the difference back to double digits.
Arcadia Valley will face Potosi on Thursday for a berth in the championship game.
Fredericktown 42, Naylor 34
FREDERICKTOWN – Kyndal Dodd shook off the frustration from her previous game, and helped the host squad established a positive start Tuesday night at the Fredericktown Tournament.
Junior guard Alivia Buxton pestered Naylor for nine steals, and contributed 12 points as Fredericktown triumphed 42-34 in pool play.
The Lady Blackcats (1-1), who opened as the No. 5 seed, will land in the third-place game if top-seeded Central defeats Naylor on Thursday.
Dodd displayed the expansion of her overall game while netting 11 of her game-high 16 points during the first quarter, a stark contrast from her 0-of-8 start from the field against Central.
The junior 6-footer made four steals and handled the ball numerous times in transition early on. She added a couple of 3-pointers from opposite wings to bolster a 15-8 lead.
Although potential foul trouble coaxed the Lady Cats into a more patient approach before halftime, they still benefited from the speed of Buxton.
Beginning just her second year of competitive basketball, the known soccer standout began the second quarter with a steal and layup, and later dished to Kylee Maddox for a 2-on-1 basket.
Naylor (2-1) returns a majority of contributors from its Class 1 state playoff squad last winter, but could only generate five field goals while compiling 15 turnovers in the first half.
The Eagles still only trailed 24-14 at the break, and managed to hang around as Fredericktown slumped to an 8-of-24 showing from the line.
Ebby Moman converted a third shot just before time expired in the second quarter, then answered a Maddox putback with one of her own as a third stanza concluded with a 29-22 margin.
Buxton fueled a crucial 8-0 Fredericktown response to open the fourth, however, with a perfect trip to the stripe and two fast-break layups off steals to make it 37-22.
Moman added three late baskets to finish with 14 points while equaling teammate Danielle Shepard with 10 rebounds in defeat.
McKenzie Crofford fouled out moments after her second 3-pointer brought the Eagles within 37-27.
Lydia Mell finished with seven rebounds for the Lady Blackcats - six in the first half - and essentially sealed the outcome with a mid-range jumper of broken pressure at 41-29.
Maddox chipped in eight points for Fredericktown.
St. Paul 45, Clearwater 15
FARMINGTON – Junior forward Riley Petty controlled the paint for a game-high 24 points on Tuesday night as St. Paul topped Clearwater 45-15.
Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin added 14 points for the Giants (2-1), who scheduled the home contest between the first and second rounds of the Valley Tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 73, East Carter 62
PARK HILLS – Freshman guard Jobe Bryant amassed 26 points during his awaited varsity debut, and a new-look Central squad emerged past East Carter 73-62 on Tuesday.
The contest marked the first under new head coach Brad Gross with no returning starters. Sophomore guard Mason Williams wore a walking boot on his right foot from an injury during football season.
Central (1-0) received 12 points from Kendall Horton plus 10 more from freshman Caden Casey, and established a 38-33 halftime lead.
Horton used a flashy ball fake to freeze a defender in the lane, and spun down a transition layup for a 65-54 margin with six minutes remaining.
East Carter (1-1) missed three chances to further reduce a 67-60 deficit, and Bryant drilled a jumper from the right elbow off a cross-over move and quick release with 2:48 to play.
Levi Boyer netted a game-high 27 points, and Kyren West chipped in 13 for the Redbirds.
Arcadia Valley 64, Lesterville 30
IRONTON – Andrew Tedford paced a balanced attack with 14 points on Tuesday night as Arcadia Valley stifled the Lesterville offense for a 64-30 triumph.
Jackson Inman finished with 10 points and Willie Carter added nine more for the Tigers (1-2). Forwards Jackson Dement and Evan Maxwell dropped in eight apiece.
Nolan Mathes posted a game-high 19 points for Lesterville (1-4), which recently placed fourth at the AV Thanksgiving Tournament.
