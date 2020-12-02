Tuesday Basketball: AV starts with victory; Lady Cats bounce back

Dodd displayed the expansion of her overall game while netting 11 of her game-high 16 points during the first quarter, a stark contrast from her 0-of-8 start from the field against Central.

The junior 6-footer made four steals and handled the ball numerous times in transition early on. She added a couple of 3-pointers from opposite wings to bolster a 15-8 lead.

Although potential foul trouble coaxed the Lady Cats into a more patient approach before halftime, they still benefited from the speed of Buxton.

Beginning just her second year of competitive basketball, the known soccer standout began the second quarter with a steal and layup, and later dished to Kylee Maddox for a 2-on-1 basket.

Naylor (2-1) returns a majority of contributors from its Class 1 state playoff squad last winter, but could only generate five field goals while compiling 15 turnovers in the first half.

The Eagles still only trailed 24-14 at the break, and managed to hang around as Fredericktown slumped to an 8-of-24 showing from the line.