Tuesday Basketball: Bismarck girls stop 83-game dry spell

PIEDMONT, Mo. – The Bismarck girls basketball team ended nearly four full years of futility on Tuesday behind a massive performance by Madison Dunn.
The Lady Indians routed Clearwater 63-34, paced by 41 points from their standout freshman guard, and snapped an overall 83-game losing slide.
Sophomore Janson King added 11 points, and senior Chloey Hardy chipped in seven toward her first triumph as a varsity player.
Bismarck (1-11) had most recently tasted victory against Valle Catholic, 56-49 in a Class 2, District 2 first-round game on Feb. 18, 2017.
Valle Catholic 43, Grandview 18
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Bryna Blum scored 13 points, and Valle Catholic navigated the first quarter without a turnover while downing Grandview 43-18 on Tuesday evening.
Hannah Fowler supplied nine points plus nine rebounds, hitting 5-of-6 free throws, and Sam Loida compiled eight points with seven rebounds for the Lady Warriors.
Valle Catholic (7-8) produced one basket through the first seven minutes, but capped the first quarter with consecutive 3-pointers from Blum and Mia Weiler at the buzzer.
The Lady Warriors turned a subsequent 14-0 run into a 22-6 halftime lead as Ade Weiler slipped in for a putback between two more 3-pointers by Blum.
Grandview (2-7) waited more than 10 minutes between baskets until Megan Jones finished a transition basket at 29-8.
Anna Belle Wakeland added two mid-range jumpers in the third quarter, and paced the Lady Eagles with six points and 14 rebounds.
Mia Weiler made six assists and five steals for Valle Catholic.
West County 55, Fredericktown 39
LEADWOOD – West County outscored visiting Fredericktown 20-5 in the third quarter, and pulled away for a 55-39 home victory on Tuesday night.
Dori McRaven powered the Lady Bulldogs with 24 points, while Claire Stevens and Alexis Hedgcorth added seven apiece and Alivia Simily had five.
West County (10-2) surged to a 42-27 advantage after the contest was tied 22-22 at halftime.
Linley Rehkop had 13 points and Kylee Maddox chipped in 10 for Fredericktown (2-5).
Kingston 76, Crystal City 66
CADET – Madison Nelson poured in 31 points, and Kingston outlasted Crystal City 76-66 on Tuesday.
Ashley Johnston added 27 points inside for the Lady Cougars (7-3).
Annie Waites paced Crystal City with 21 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 70, Arcadia Valley 43
STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Boyer scored 18 points, fellow sophomore Ricky Hunter added 16 more, and Ste. Genevieve closed strong at the defensive end to defeat Arcadia Valley 70-43 on Tuesday night.
The Dragons knocked down eight 3-pointers spread among five players, and limited the visiting Tigers to just four points in the fourth quarter.
Logan Trollinger and Rudy Flieg each added 10 points to give Ste. Genevieve (8-5) four in double figures. Thomas O’Brien drained a 75-foot heave at the halftime buzzer for a 39-28 lead.
Arcadia Valley (2-7) received a game-high 22 points from sophomore forward Jackson Dement.
Sikeston 85, Central 74
SIKESTON, Mo. – Leroy Atkins was a perfect 13-of-13 from the line, and netted 26 points on Tuesday as Sikeston defeated Central 85-74 to avenge a blowout loss from last season.
The margin hovered between five and 11 points throughout most of the second half, but the Bulldogs generated crucial second chances through offensive rebounds.
Lontas McClinton provided 15 points while Cleo Taylor posted a healthy double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to bolster Sikeston (4-5).
Jobe Bryant notched 23 points and seven rebounds, while Kendall Horton followed with 20 points for the Rebels in defeat.
Central (9-4) trimmed an early double-digit deficit to three before trailing 38-29 at halftime.
Meadow Heights 60, Valley 58
CALEDONIA – Will Green sank three 3-pointers in the first half, and scored a game-high 18 on Tuesday night as Meadow Heights held off hard-charging Valley 60-58.
Kade Lindgren and Chase Conrad each had 10 points for Meadow Heights (9-5), which carried leads of 33-24 at halftime and 47-35 after three quarters.
Jake Gaston produced eight of his 14 points in the final stanza to highlight the Vikings, whose comeback narrowly fell short while converting just 10-of-23 free throws at home.
Valley (7-2) received 13 points from Colby Maxwell and 12 from Tyler Courtway. Shawn Presley chipped in eight points.
Jefferson 74, West County 56
FESTUS, Mo. – Colby Ott paced four players in double figures with 16 points, and Jefferson separated from visiting West County after halftime for a 74-56 victory.
Drew Breeze connected four times from long range while netting 14 points. Masen Wilson added 12 points and Colton Richardson had 10 points with 13 rebounds off the bench.
Jefferson (7-5) increased a narrow 34-31 halftime lead when Breeze dished a pass to Richardson, and Ott raced end to end for a colliding layup moments later.
Wilson made an uncontested layup out of a scramble with 2 seconds left in the third quarter, and the Blue Jays pushed a resulting 55-41 advantage to its maximum at 66-46.
Matthew Menzel compiled a game-high 21 points plus eight rebounds while going 10-of-12 from the line for West County (2-5), which collectively made 22-of-45 free throws.
The Bulldogs lost senior forward Chris Porterfield to a left ankle injury as he caught a backcourt pass and tried to spin from a defender in one motion.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Garrisson Turner and Mason Simily brought West County within 18-14 before the opening stanza finished. Turner hit four first-half triples while scoring 14 points.
Jefferson was strong on the offensive glass, however, and earned four shots on a single possession that Will Breeze cashed out on an open 3-pointer.