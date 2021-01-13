Tuesday Basketball: Bismarck girls stop 83-game dry spell

PIEDMONT, Mo. – The Bismarck girls basketball team ended nearly four full years of futility on Tuesday behind a massive performance by Madison Dunn.

The Lady Indians routed Clearwater 63-34, paced by 41 points from their standout freshman guard, and snapped an overall 83-game losing slide.

Sophomore Janson King added 11 points, and senior Chloey Hardy chipped in seven toward her first triumph as a varsity player.

Bismarck (1-11) had most recently tasted victory against Valle Catholic, 56-49 in a Class 2, District 2 first-round game on Feb. 18, 2017.

Valle Catholic 43, Grandview 18

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Bryna Blum scored 13 points, and Valle Catholic navigated the first quarter without a turnover while downing Grandview 43-18 on Tuesday evening.

Hannah Fowler supplied nine points plus nine rebounds, hitting 5-of-6 free throws, and Sam Loida compiled eight points with seven rebounds for the Lady Warriors.

Valle Catholic (7-8) produced one basket through the first seven minutes, but capped the first quarter with consecutive 3-pointers from Blum and Mia Weiler at the buzzer.