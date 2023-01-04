Tuesday Basketball: Bismarck squares record after rout of Clearwater

BISMARCK – With three freshmen gracing the starting lineup, the Bismarck girls basketball team remains squarely on pace to achieve its first 10-win campaign in six years.

The Lady Indians created a multitude of steals before halftime, and cruised past Clearwater 62-27 after a strong close to the first quarter on Tuesday night.

Halie Dickey steered the offense with nine assists and nine points while adding five steals, and watched the final 6 ½ minutes with the outcome already solidified.

Ashley Hawkins provided a game-high 13 points, six rebounds and three steals – all during the first half – and Karlee Fisher netted 11 points off the bench for Bismarck (7-7).

Clearwater (1-7) managed to break backcourt pressure for layups by Jorja Eaton, MaKinlee Keister and Courtney Dilport to stay within 12-8 during the early minutes.

But 19 first-half turnovers hampered the likewise youthful Lady Tigers, who were ultimately sunk by a 21-2 run that carried into the second period.

Morgan Randazzo claimed four early steals when sideline traps forced errant passes, and Alyssa Brake matched her eight points on four field goals in first seven minutes.

Dickey guided entry passes into Brake and Hawkins at the low block, then raced in for a layup off a steal to make the advantage 26-10 before the buzzer sounded.

Her most impressive pass was a 30-foot diagonal bounce in transition to senior Janson King. A number of misses by teammates in the second half prevented Dickey from totaling several more assists.

Hawkins and King each netted three baskets in the second quarter, and Hayley Williams dribbled in from midcourt for another basket as the margin swelled to 49-18 at intermission.

Bismarck sagged into a relaxed defensive posture with an equally patient offensive approach while outscoring Clearwater 13-9 in the second half.

Fisher and Randazzo each drained 3-pointers in the third quarter, Kinsey Hubbs connected earlier, and Brake collected seven rebounds in the win.

Eaton totaled 11 points plus six rebounds for the Lady Tigers, including three close-range shots during the first quarter. Keister nailed a baseline jumper before the break, and supplied 10 points.

Steelville 63, Potosi 49

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Daylan Pryor sank 8-of-11 free throws and produced 23 points to lead Steelville past visiting Potosi 63-49 on Tuesday night.

Potosi could not overcome a disastrous first quarter that ended in a 13-2 deficit. The Cardinals restored their 27-22 halftime margin to 45-36 with eight minutes remaining.

Tobi Pennock finished with 13 points, and Regan Martin added nine toward the winning effort. Steelville (8-5) was a solid 19-of-27 overall from the line.

Kya Gibson netted 13 of her 17 points during a nice response by the Lady Trojans in the second quarter, including three 3-point shots.

Kaydence Gibson added 11 points, and Emily Hochstatter accounted for the lone Potosi (8-4) field goal of the opening stanza while scoring eight points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Farmington 73, Seckman 70

FARMINGTON – Cannon Roth was clutch from the foul line in the fourth quarter, and the Farmington boys won another close game Tuesday night.

The sophomore forward scored 21 points while hitting 8-of-11 free throws, and the Knights rallied past visiting Seckman to prevail 73-70 after dodging a final shot as time expired.

Tatem Tinsley nailed a tying 3-pointer, and Roth had a perfect 3-for-3 trip to the line after a triple from Cade Bonastia had briefly regained the lead for the Jaguars.

Logan Schaupert, Cooper Tripp and Tinsley each finished with 10 points to bolster recently resurgent Farmington (6-7) toward a fourth consecutive win.

The Knights drained 16-of-22 free throws overall, and also received eight points from Justus Boyer plus seven more from fellow senior Braydon Berry.

Standout guard Colin DeBold netted a game-high 23 points for Seckman (4-6) which quickly trimmed a 10-point deficit to 36-35 at intermission.

The Jaguars received 16 points each from Caden Lappe and Bonastia, but could not protect a 56-51 advantage in the final period.

Potosi 64, Herculaneum 55

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Potosi used a significant disparity at the charity stripe on Tuesday night to hold off Herculaneum for a 64-55 triumph.

Sophomore Carter Whitley buried four 3-point shots, and scored a game-high 21 for the Trojans, who made 15-of-19 free throws compared to just 1-of-2 by the Blackcats.

Gabe Brawley provided 18 points, and Ty Mills scored 13 in the victory. Potosi (11-2) increased its 45-43 lead entering the fourth quarter after the contest was even 30-30 at halftime.

Herculaneum (7-4) received a team-high 14 points from Ethan Hoskins. Gabe Watkins struck three times from long range for 13 points while Lucas Bahr added 10.

Valle Catholic 60, St. Vincent 57

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chase Fallert netted 17 points with some key free throws down the stretch, and Valle Catholic defeated St. Vincent 60-57 on a final defensive stand Tuesday night.

The Warriors landed all five starters in double digits, and recovered from a 10-point deficit to knock off the team that won their home tournament last week.

Valle Catholic (7-3) conceded several fouls during the final possession. The Indians inbounded with 4.4 seconds remaining, but could only muster a long heave that missed as time expired.

Harry Oliver dropped in 11 points while Carson Tucker, Sam Drury and Clayton Drury scored 10 each in the victory. The Warriors sent a 48-48 tie into the fourth quarter after trailing 38-30 at halftime.

St. Vincent (8-5) was paced by Dylan DeWilde with a game-high 19 points. Grant Abernathy finished with 15 points, and Blake Monier added 12.

Central 71, Saxony Lutheran 49

PARK HILLS – Jobe Bryant highlighted the offense with 23 points, and Central weathered a slow start to beat Saxony Lutheran for its 11th consecutive win on Tuesday night.

Zack Boyd notched 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Rebels pulled away. Bryant made the only two free throws attempted by his squad.

Central (11-1) trailed the short-handed Crusaders 16-12 through one quarter, but found a rhythm from there to establish a safe 35-25 halftime lead.

The Rebels received nine points each from Caden Casey and Collin McMullen, plus eight from Kendall Horton, and outscored the visitors 19-7 in the third quarter.

John Hartmann and Luke Eggemeyer tallied 13 points each for Saxony Lutheran (4-7). Aaron Zoellner finished with 11 points, and Max Richey chipped in 10.

St. Paul 52, Lesterville 47

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – DeVontae Minor poured in 20 points, and St. Paul used a sudden 10-0 run during the third quarter to defeat host Lesterville 52-47 on Tuesday night.

Brett Peak added 16 points, and joined Minor in hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the lead after a high pass was stolen by Will Folk.

St. Paul (3-12) turned its 35-31 deficit into a 41-35 lead as Folk scored off an inbounds pass, and blanked the Bearcats for a stretch of five minutes.

Isaiah Dumas sealed the victory on a driving layup and foul at 49-42 with 1:04 remaining. The Giants had a 26-25 halftime lead.

Bismarck 67, Eagle Ridge 22

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Bismarck returned from an extended holiday break for a dominant 67-22 win over independent Eagle Ridge on Tuesday night.

Sven Wilson grabbed 10 rebounds as part of a double-double while matching Tanner Martinez with a game-high 16 points for the Indians.

Bismarck (7-3) picked up 11 points from Gavin Butery ahead of its conference opener on Friday against West County.

Jefferson 53, Kingston 43

FESTUS, Mo. – Kingston could not break out of an early offensive slump until the fourth quarter, and fell 53-43 at Jefferson on Tuesday night.

Kaleb Weiler dropped in a game-high 19 points, and Nate Breeze scored 16 more for Jefferson (4-11), which increased a 19-15 halftime lead to 30-23 after three quarters.

Neither team could click early on. The Blue Jays were ahead 6-5 after eight minutes of action, but successfully limited dynamic guard Cody Yates to eight total points.

Kingston (7-5) was paced by Wyatt Johnson with 13 points and Mason Nelson with 12 while missing one starter. The visitors were a collective 5-of-6 from the line.

The Cougars will play the remainder of their high school boys and games on the road this season, due to irreparable water damage on their home floor.