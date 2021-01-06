Tuesday Basketball: Dragons deliver massive answer against Bulldogs

Rose scored on a return pass after preserving an offensive rebound on his back, and a stunning 21-3 run accelerated once Ste. Genevieve found its outside stroke.

Morganthaler struck with back-to-back triples, and reserve Thomas O’Brien nailed an ensuing, go-ahead three. Rudy Flieg gave the Dragons a 39-34 edge with a putback through contact.

Nash finished a driving layup and dished a subsequent 2-on-1 pass to Aiden Boyer early in the fourth quarter. Logan Trollinger added another 3-pointer at 52-36, and contributed four steals to the win.

The first 16 minutes offered a stark contrast favoring West County, which received three 3-pointers from Menzel and two from freshman Garrisson Turner in the first quarter.

But the defense and rebounding efforts were also strong. Chris Porterfield and Menzel ripped down caroms among crowds in the paint, leading to a couple of second-chance baskets by Porterfield.

The Bulldogs carried a 21-15 lead after one quarter, and modestly extended the margin while holding the visitors scoreless for a stretch of 6 ½ minutes.

Noah Winch had five of his seven assists early for West County. Porterfield compiled 10 points with seven rebounds, and Turner had nine points.