Tuesday Basketball: Dragons deliver massive answer against Bulldogs

LEADWOOD – The short-handed West County boys basketball team had completed only two practices since returning from their second two-week quarantine over the holiday break.
And while the Bulldogs battled Ste. Genevieve with a vengeance throughout the first half on Tuesday night, much of their collective energy was clearly being sapped.
Ste. Genevieve awakened from a miserable shooting slump to dominate the second half at both ends of the court, resulting in a relatively comfortable 60-43 road victory.
Junior guard Blake Morganthaler totaled 12 points with six rebounds, and drained three 3-pointers after the Dragons had unofficially started 2-of-23 from beyond the arc.
Ricky Hunter also scored 12 points, and senior Landon Rose added nine as Ste. Genevieve (6-5) flipped the eventual outcome with a 42-14 scoring binge after halftime.
West County (2-4) briefly enjoyed a maximum 13-point advantage, but succumbed to 27 turnovers as the Dragons consistently turned steals into transition offense.
Matthew Menzel provided a game-high 13 points plus six rebounds, and beat the halftime buzzer with his fourth 3-pointer from straight away for a 29-18 cushion.
The Dragons quickly stormed back. Anthony Nash dribbled neatly through a trap and bounced an assist to Morganthaler for a 3-point play.
Rose scored on a return pass after preserving an offensive rebound on his back, and a stunning 21-3 run accelerated once Ste. Genevieve found its outside stroke.
Morganthaler struck with back-to-back triples, and reserve Thomas O’Brien nailed an ensuing, go-ahead three. Rudy Flieg gave the Dragons a 39-34 edge with a putback through contact.
Nash finished a driving layup and dished a subsequent 2-on-1 pass to Aiden Boyer early in the fourth quarter. Logan Trollinger added another 3-pointer at 52-36, and contributed four steals to the win.
The first 16 minutes offered a stark contrast favoring West County, which received three 3-pointers from Menzel and two from freshman Garrisson Turner in the first quarter.
But the defense and rebounding efforts were also strong. Chris Porterfield and Menzel ripped down caroms among crowds in the paint, leading to a couple of second-chance baskets by Porterfield.
The Bulldogs carried a 21-15 lead after one quarter, and modestly extended the margin while holding the visitors scoreless for a stretch of 6 ½ minutes.
Noah Winch had five of his seven assists early for West County. Porterfield compiled 10 points with seven rebounds, and Turner had nine points.
Boyer bolstered Ste. Genevieve with eight points, and Nash amassed four assists. The Dragons struggled on 8-of-18 free throws compared to 6-of-9 by West County.
Central 62, Saxony Lutheran 48
PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Mason Williams produced 19 points and five assists on Tuesday night to help Central outlast visiting Saxony Lutheran 62-48.
Central (9-2) pulled away with a 14-3 run spanning 3 ½ minutes of the second half. It began when Williams banked in his fourth 3-pointer just before the third quarter ended.
Jobe Bryant matched the game high with 19 points, including 13 in the first quarter, and distributed a game-high seven assists in the victory.
Bryant made a reverse layup after Kendall Horton drove end to end for a previous basket to begin the final stanza. The Rebels committed just eight turnovers in the game.
Horton, who tallied 17 points, notched a putback and drained a corner 3-pointer off a Bryant kickout for a 57-39 separation with 5:07 remaining.
Wilson Lodge compiled 19 points and six rebounds for Saxony Lutheran, and briefly brought his team within 43-36 on a steal and layup.
The Crusaders received seven points from Lane Koenig, and only trailed 19-18 after Lodge picked up four baskets and three teammates each added a 3-point shot.
Central allowed only two field goals to Saxony in the second quarter to lead 30-24 at intermission. Slade Schweiss chipped in five points off the bench.
St. Vincent 74, Bismarck 35
BISMARCK – John Wibbenmeyer paced 10 St. Vincent players who scored with 22 points during a 74-35 road victory over Bismarck on Tuesday night.
Brian Besand finished with 11 points and Shawn Koishor added 10 more for St. Vincent (8-2), which bolted to a 46-20 lead at halftime.
Ethan Dugal connected three times from long range to highlight Bismarck (2-7) with 13 points, while Garrett Mork tossed in eight.
Bismarck made 7-of-10 free throws, but St. Vincent visited the line more frequently to sink 17-of-23.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arcadia Valley 67, Fredericktown 50
FREDERICKTOWN – Arcadia Valley connected on 18-of-23 free throws as a team, and used a dominant second quarter to defeat Fredericktown 67-50 on Tuesday night.
Gracee Smith scored 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, and finished 9-of-11 at the line while also adding five steals and four assists for the Lady Tigers (6-6).
Hailey Pauley notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Arcadia Valley charged in front 30-21 at halftime after trailing 9-7 through the first eight minutes.
Senior Jaidyn Phelps compiled 13 points, five assists and four steals in the victory. Alyssa Glanzer had seven points and four steals.
Sophomore Kylee Maddox scored 17 points to share team-high honors for Fredericktown (1-4), which played just its fifth game in five weeks and made 15-of-24 free throws.
Kyndal Dodd produced 16 of her 17 points for the Lady Cats in the second half.
St. Paul 60, Laquey 50
BOURBON, Mo. – Balanced scoring helped the St. Paul Lutheran girls snap a six-game slide with a 60-50 triumph over Laquey in the first round of the Battle of Bourbon Tournament.
Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin netted a team-high 15 points while Riley Petty and Grace McMillen added 12 apiece for the Giants.
St. Paul (3-7) will face top-seeded Liberty Christian in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Valle Catholic 56, Valley 24
CALEDONIA – Senior forward Hannah Fowler posted 19 points, and Valle Catholic rolled past Valley 56-24 in the MAAA Small-School conference opener on Tuesday.
Ade Weiler was next with nine points while Sam Loida scored eight and Bryna Blum tossed in seven for the Lady Warriors (5-6, 1-0).
Kingston 63, Lesterville 55
LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Madison Nelson dropped in 24 points, and Kingston edged Lesterville 63-55 for its second narrow victory in as many nights.
Ashley Johnston finished with 15 points and Tania Jenkins added eight as all seven players on the varsity roster scored for the Lady Cougars (5-3).