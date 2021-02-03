Tuesday Basketball: Dragons overtake Rebels in thriller

Hunter nailed a 3-pointer after Trollinger saved a loose ball while drifting out of bounds, and Boyer caught a long pass from Trollinger for a layup and 63-57 lead.

Mason Williams answered with a steal and layup to punctuate the third quarter, and the Rebels moved in front 64-63 as Bryant drilled a pull-up jumper and Caden Casey splashed down a corner three.

Kendall Horton converted a 3-point play after Flieg corralled his own blocked shot for a second-chance basket, and the margin favored Central at 71-67 with four minutes left.

Hunter buried his fourth 3-pointer in response, and Trollinger dribbled behind his back before splitting two more defenders for a tying layup at 73-73 with 2:45 remaining.

Both defenses buckled down for the next 2 ½ minutes. Ste. Genevieve missed the rim entirely on two perimeter heaves, but survived a missed leaner and tip try at the other end of the court.

Horton notched 15 points and Williams totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in defeat. The Rebels played without starting junior Grant Manion, and used a core rotation of six.