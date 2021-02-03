Tuesday Basketball: Dragons overtake Rebels in thriller

PARK HILLS – Rudy Flieg was standing in the perfect spot for Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday night when driving guard Logan Trollinger had the basketball slapped away from behind.
The senior forward turned and banked a tiebreaking layup from the edge of the lane with 13 seconds left, and the Dragons celebrated a riveting 75-73 triumph at Central.
A competitive duel that rivaled any played in the MAAA this season featured nine lead changes – six in the fourth quarter – and saw nine different players score in double figures.
Ste. Genevieve (4-1, 14-6) ultimately prevailed after overcoming multiple eight-point deficits prior to halftime, and secured second place in the Large-School division standings behind North County.
Aiden Boyer paced the Dragons with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ricky Hunter and Blake Morganthaler equaled Flieg with 12 points each.
Trollinger compiled 11 points, six rebounds, six assists four steals despite going scoreless during the first half. His emphatic burst of energy ignited a key 9-0 run by the Dragons.
Freshman sensation Jobe Bryant delivered game highs of 28 points and nine assists for Central (2-3, 11-7), but his potential go-ahead triple fell short in the waning seconds.
Hunter nailed a 3-pointer after Trollinger saved a loose ball while drifting out of bounds, and Boyer caught a long pass from Trollinger for a layup and 63-57 lead.
Mason Williams answered with a steal and layup to punctuate the third quarter, and the Rebels moved in front 64-63 as Bryant drilled a pull-up jumper and Caden Casey splashed down a corner three.
Kendall Horton converted a 3-point play after Flieg corralled his own blocked shot for a second-chance basket, and the margin favored Central at 71-67 with four minutes left.
Hunter buried his fourth 3-pointer in response, and Trollinger dribbled behind his back before splitting two more defenders for a tying layup at 73-73 with 2:45 remaining.
Both defenses buckled down for the next 2 ½ minutes. Ste. Genevieve missed the rim entirely on two perimeter heaves, but survived a missed leaner and tip try at the other end of the court.
Horton notched 15 points and Williams totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in defeat. The Rebels played without starting junior Grant Manion, and used a core rotation of six.
Central gashed the Ste. Gen. defense for 25 points over the first six minutes, and the brisk tempo never stalled as the teams traded scoring punches.
Bryant raced end to end off a defensive rebound for a successful 3-point play, and Casey highlighted his 10-point effort with an ensuing triple that gave the Rebels a 20-13 edge.
Bryant scored again on a dazzling attack from midcourt, wrapping the ball around his body in the lane to ultimately beat three defenders.
Hustling guard Anthony Nash propelled the Dragons with nine quick points and six assists, however, and Morganthaler hit four 3-pointers as the difference shrunk to 43-41 at halftime.
Tyce Laubinger had four blocks and six points off the Central bench.
Valle Catholic 52, Kingston 40
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic boys basketball team captured sole possession of the MAAA Small-School title for the first time since the conference split into divisions nearly two decades ago.
Senior standout Carter Hoog lead all players with 17 points, and Chase Fallert tossed in 11 more to help the Warriors hold off visiting Kingston 52-40.
Valle Catholic (13-6, 5-0) carried a 26-17 halftime advantage after closing the first quarter on a 10-0 surge. Kingston (7-10, 1-4) pulled to within 36-29 entering the fourth.
Matt Nelson compiled 12 points plus nine rebounds for the Cougars. Corey Kemper added eight points and Wyatt Jessen contributed seven.
Arcadia Valley 71, West County 57
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley drained nine 3-pointers, sank an impressive 16-of-19 from the line, and wrapped up second place in the MAAA Small-School division on Tuesday night.
Andrew Tedford netted a game-high 20 points after connecting four times from long range, and the Tigers topped rival West County 71-57 for their fifth consecutive win.
Jackson Dement provided eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Carter Brogan finished with 16 while hitting a perfect 6-of-6 free throws.
Arcadia Valley (7-7, 4-1) trailed the Bulldogs 16-15 through one period, then surged to leads of 37-33 at halftime and 51-43 after three quarters.
West County (6-10, 3-2) countered with eight 3-pointers as a team, but shot only four free throws during the contest.
Garrisson Turner tallied his 15 points exclusively in the first half, and Mason Simily scored 14 to bolster the Bulldogs. Chris Porterfield and Matthew Menzel added eight points each.
Valley 69, Bismarck 29
BISMARCK – Carter Jackson scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter, and Valley rolled past Bismarck 69-29 to complete the MAAA Small-School schedule.
Tyler Courtway added 14 points, and Shawn Presley finished with eight for the Vikings (10-7, 2-3), who jumped ahead 20-8 through one quarter and had a commanding 47-16 halftime advantage.
Bismarck (2-17, 0-5) was held to single digits in all four quarters, and suffered its 12th straight defeat.
Tanner Martinez paced the Indians with 10 points.
Potosi 63, Fredericktown 53
FREDERICKTOWN – Potosi edged Fredericktown 63-53 with both clubs seeking their first conference victory on Tuesday night.
Potosi (10-9, 1-4) prevailed after Fredericktown (9-11, 0-5) slashed a 41-29 halftime deficit to 47-44 entering the fourth quarter.
No other information was made available.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 47, De Soto 20
LEADWOOD – West County limited visiting De Soto to just five points during the first half on Tuesday evening, and overcame some offensive struggles of its own to prevail 47-20.
Dori McRaven powered her way to 32 points, and West County (17-3) posted a 17-3 scoring margin in the first quarter to seize control.
Alexis Hedgcorth was next highest for the state-ranked Lady Bulldogs with five points.
North County 65, Oakville 44
ST. LOUIS – Kamryn Winch scored 13 points, and North County utilized a balanced attack to steadily separate from Oakville in a 65-44 road triumph on Tuesday night.
Ella Gant and Tyler Conkright each netted 12 points, and Lainey Calkins added 11 to give the Lady Raiders four players in double figures.
North County (15-3) made 5-of-7 free throws as a team, and outscored the Tigers 25-14 during the second quarter to establish a 43-27 halftime lead.
Kylie Anderson highlighted Oakville (7-9) with 12 points. Isabella Dickneite chipped in nine points along with six rebounds.
Kingston 58, Valley 40
CALEDONIA – Kingston matched its girls program record for victories in a season on Tuesday with a 58-40 road victory over Valley.
Madison Nelson poured in 31 points, and Ashley Johnston notched 14 more for Kingston (11-6).
Valley (3-13) dropped its sixth game in a row.
Crystal City 55, Bismarck 42
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – The Bismarck girls sustained their seventh straight loss, 55-42, at Crystal City on Tuesday night.
Madison Dunn scored 19 points and Jada Dickey tallied 10 for Bismarck (2-17).