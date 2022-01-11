Tuesday Basketball: Nelson secures Kingston scoring record

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – The career scoring records for both Kingston basketball programs are now firmly secured within the same household.

Senior forward Matt Nelson passed Dayton Shepard on the all-time list among boys Tuesday night, and the Cougars rallied for a thrilling 61-57 road triumph over Crystal City.

An already rewarding season for Kingston (12-2) charted its latest highlight, as Nelson sank a free throw for point No. 1,242 to own the milestone in the first quarter. His team still had plenty of work to do.

Crystal City (4-9) ended the period with a 24-20 edge after shooting at a torrid clip early on, and stayed ahead through halftime at 38-33.

The Cougars rallied for a 50-48 advantage before the third quarter concluded, and weathered foul trouble surrounding its two leading scorers to prevail.

Giuseppe Gharlanda matched Nelson with 11 points, and Cody Yates equaled Collin Sumpter with 10. Corey Kemper added seven points and Rhylin Neal chipped in four off the bench.

The Kingston girls’ scoring mark has belonged to Madison Nelson – twin sister of Matt – for almost two years. Madison eclipsed 2,000 points on Dec. 29.

Robert Schaumberg netted a game-high 19 points for Crystal City, while Ian Kirn and Calloway Dashner finished with 10 each.

The Cougars were 13-of-21 from the line compared to 11-of-18 by the Hornets.

West County 57, Jefferson 48

LEADWOOD – West County dropped in several clutch free throws down the stretch, and held off visiting Jefferson for a 57-48 victory on Tuesday night.

Chasten Horton powered West County (6-7) inside with a team-high 16 points.

Jaxon Campbell, Nolan Rawson and Garrisson helped seal the win from the stripe.

Meadow Heights 66, Valley 40

PATTON, Mo. – Meadow Heights outscored Valley 20-9 during the second quarter, and pulled away for a 66-40 victory on Tuesday night.

Koby Cook highlighted four Panthers in double digits with a game-high 16 points. Will Green chipped in 13 points while Chase Conrad and Tristen Mayfield each added 12.

Meadow Heights (10-2) carried a 34-21 lead into halftime.

Carter Jackson and Colby Maxwell shared top honors for Valley (7-6) with 15 points each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North County 57, Arcadia Valley 27

BONNE TERRE – Kamryn Winch netted 21 points over the first three quarters, and North County eased past winless Arcadia Valley 57-27 on Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders allowed only two field goals in the first half to build a 35-5 advantage, and made 12-of-24 free throws heading into a showdown with Central on Thursday.

North County (7-3) was helped by 14 points from Paris Larkin and 11 more from Emma Gaugel.

Junior guard Alyssa Glanzer paced Arcadia Valley (0-11) with 15 points. Kayla Sumpter sank two 3-point shots in the third quarter to equal Molly Cook with six apiece.

Kingston 48, Crystal City 36

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Madison Nelson announced her verbal commitment to Principia College, and led Kingston to a 48-36 road victory over Crystal City a few hours later on Tuesday.

The senior guard finished with a game-high 25 points as the Lady Cougars played their first opponent in eight days.

Tania Jenkins scored 15 points and Allison Hahn added six for Kingston (8-5).

Grandview 42, Valle Catholic 36

WARE, Mo. – Grandview answered a second-half comeback by Valle Catholic on Tuesday night to secure a 42-36 victory at home.

Valle Catholic (8-4) struggled to score early, and trailed 19-12 at halftime before rallying back to tie on multiple occasions in defeat.

Mia Weiler had a team-high 10 points, and Ade Weiler tallied eight for the Lady Warriors. Brooklyn Weibrecht and Sam Loida chipped in six apiece.

