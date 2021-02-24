Tuesday Basketball: Raiders rally past Seckman; Kingston nets district upset

Conkright broke the tie on a slash into the lane, and drilled a huge triple to increase a 63-62 edge. The ensuing inbounds pass was stolen by Kekec for a quick layup that stoked the home crowd.

White brought Seckman within 69-66 from the line, but Conkright matched his pair of free throws with 24 seconds left. The Raiders made 13-of-25 tosses as a team, while the Jaguars converted 12-of-16.

Kekec heated up early with two perimeter shots, and Wil Claywell added another off a Conkright steal and pass to ensure a 21-14 North County lead through one quarter.

Seckman narrowed the margin to 30-29 before the Raiders capped the half on a 10-0 push. Jobe Smith netted two layups off steals and assists from Reed and Kooper Kekec.

Grahovic scored a team-high 17 points while White and Mertz tallied 14 apiece for the Jaguars. Each team committed 16 turnovers.

Cape Central 58, Central 52

PARK HILLS – Central forced twice as many turnovers than it committed on Tuesday night, but wasted multiple chances to claim an elusive lead down the stretch.