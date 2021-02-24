Tuesday Basketball: Raiders rally past Seckman; Kingston nets district upset

BONNE TERRE – Two field goals from guards Kyle Conkright and Karter Kekec in a span of five seconds helped the North County boys basketball team avoid a Senior Night heartache on Tuesday.
Kekec compiled 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and the Raiders survived a third-quarter onslaught by visiting Seckman to rally for a 72-68 triumph.
Conkright scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth stanza, and Nolan Reed provided 10 rebounds plus four steals off the bench as North County (19-1) secured its 12th straight win.
Seckman (8-10) recovered from a 40-29 halftime deficit in a hurry, reshaping the contest with a 13-0 barrage over three minutes while getting eight consecutive defensive stops.
Allen Grahovic made three free throws between a pair of 3-pointers, and Nate White dribbled end to end for a go-ahead layup at 42-40.
The Jaguars outscored the Raiders 27-11 in the third quarter, and assumed their largest lead at 54-46 when Josh Herget made a steal and found Nathan Mertz open for a right-side triple.
Kekec answered with a 3-pointer, and finished an aggressive drive with a scooped layup before Reed squared the tally at 60-60 on a putback with four minutes left.
Conkright broke the tie on a slash into the lane, and drilled a huge triple to increase a 63-62 edge. The ensuing inbounds pass was stolen by Kekec for a quick layup that stoked the home crowd.
White brought Seckman within 69-66 from the line, but Conkright matched his pair of free throws with 24 seconds left. The Raiders made 13-of-25 tosses as a team, while the Jaguars converted 12-of-16.
Kekec heated up early with two perimeter shots, and Wil Claywell added another off a Conkright steal and pass to ensure a 21-14 North County lead through one quarter.
Seckman narrowed the margin to 30-29 before the Raiders capped the half on a 10-0 push. Jobe Smith netted two layups off steals and assists from Reed and Kooper Kekec.
Grahovic scored a team-high 17 points while White and Mertz tallied 14 apiece for the Jaguars. Each team committed 16 turnovers.
Cape Central 58, Central 52
PARK HILLS – Central forced twice as many turnovers than it committed on Tuesday night, but wasted multiple chances to claim an elusive lead down the stretch.
Visiting Cape Central scored its last seven points at the charity stripe over the final 1:28, and emerged with an entertaining 58-52 victory.
Junior forward Cameron Harris compiled 21 points with nine rebounds, and converted two crucial 3-point plays in the fourth quarter for the Tigers.
Tyrome Huff provided 17 points, and Jonathan Brandtner added 10 points with five assists. Cape Central (10-8) never trailed, and held a 43-35 edge when Harris found a cutting Huff from the baseline.
Central (12-10) chipped to within 46-45 on a third-chance basket by Grant Manion and twisting shot from the low past by sophomore Mason Williams.
The teams exchanged missed layups before Kendall Horton squared the contest from the line as the Rebels got eight defensive stops in a row.
Harris powered in a putback through contact to restore a 49-46 lead, then caught a 50-foot pass from Brandtner for another basket-and-one just 10 seconds after Jobe Bryant nailed a tying 3-poitner.
Huff made it 55-52 with free throws, and Rashard Townsend drew a key charging foul against Williams on the ensuing possession.
Bryant highlighted Central with 21 points and six rebounds, and created a 16-16 tie in the second quarter after Cape opened the game on a 9-2 run.
Central stayed within 25-24 on an excellent feed from Bryant to center Tyce Laubinger, and played more than 13 full minutes without a single turnover.
But the Tigers extended their narrow lead on an inbound lob from Brandtner to Harris, and rolled into halftime with a 33-28 advantage.
Cape Central made 15-of-22 free throws while the Rebels were 15-of-21. The only bench points for either side belonged to Laubinger with eight.
Kendall Horton compiled 11 points with a game-high five steals, and Williams added 10 points with seven rebounds for Central.
Valle Catholic 61, Meadow Heights 47
PATTON, Mo. – Carter Hoog toppled a career scoring record that stood for nearly 23 years at Valle Catholic, and helped his squad reach the Class 2, District 3 semifinal round.
The Warriors limited Meadow Heights to just two third-quarter points, and prolonged their own season with a 61-47 victory on Tuesday night.
Hoog netted 20 points in the game and overtook the varsity total of 1,646 established by 1998 graduate Bryan Meyer. He narrowed the gap on Friday with a career-high 49 against Crystal City.
Valle Catholic (17-8) shot 46 percent from the field along with 10-of-15 at the line, and advanced to face top seed Oran on Thursday.
Meadow Heights (14-9) climbed to within 30-25 when Will Green sank a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer, but was outscored 12-2 during the third quarter.
Aiden Heberlie also powered the Warriors offensively with 16 points. Sam Drury added eight to equal Harry Oliver, and thrived on defense to shut out perimeter threat Tristen Mayfield.
Kolby Wilford paced the Panthers with 15 points and eight rebounds. Koby Cook scored 12 points.
Kingston 64, Greenville 51
GREENVILLE, Mo. – Kingston achieved a Class 3, District 3 upset by ousting the top seed, and reached a postseason title game for the first time in boys basketball team history.
Junior forward Matt Nelson scored 16 points, and the Cougars downed Greenville 64-51 in a convincing semifinal road victory on Tuesday.
Dylan Morrison bolstered the effort with 15 points. Kingston (9-12) will travel Thursday to Arcadia Valley in pursuit of a historic first district crown for its athletics program.
Cody Yates, Wyatt Jessen and Corey Kemper finished with nine points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Potosi 49, Fredericktown 20
FREDERICKTOWN – Carley Hampton sank five 3-pointers, and the Potosi girls rode a dominant first quarter past Fredericktown 49-20 on Tuesday.
Both teams returned to game competition for the first time in 17 days. They last played Feb. 6 in the first round of the MAAA Tournament before the remainder of the event was canceled due to snow.
Hampton was lone player in double figures with 19 points. Potosi (11-10, 1-4) never looked back after bolting ahead 19-4 through eight minutes, and carried a 27-14 halftime lead.
Kaydence Gibson scored nine points while Kiersten Blair and Kya Gibson added seven points each for the Lady Trojans.
Kylee Maddox and Linley Rehkop netted eight points apiece for Fredericktown (4-9, 0-3), which began a stretch of three conference make-up games in as many nights.
Ste. Genevieve 51, Howell North 44
STE. GENEVIEVE – Marysa Flieg scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, and Ste. Genevieve outlasted Francis Howell North 51-44 in the regular-season finale on Tuesday night.
Megan Aubuchon also finished with 13 points, and the Dragons overcame a subpar 13-of-29 showing from the line with four players in double digits.
Ste. Genevieve (17-5) was ahead 23-20 at halftime, and maintained the same separation at 35-32 entering the final stanza.
Maci Reynolds pitched in 12 points and Sydney Bumgardaner added 10 to the win. The Dragons will hold the top seed and home-court advantage for the upcoming Class 4, District 2 tournament.
Isabelle Delarue had a game-high 14 points for Howell North (16-7), which suffered earlier setbacks against MAAA opponents Farmington and North County this season.
Hannah Ermeling totaled 12 points while Alicia Hunn and Jay’la Teasley notched seven each.
Crystal City 65, Valley 36
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Molly Clemons tallied 17 of her 24 points in the second half, and second-seeded Crystal City eliminated Valley 65-36 from the Class 2, District 4 playoffs on Tuesday night.
Annie Waites scored 17 points for the Lady Hornets (6-13), who advanced to face Viburnum for the district title on Thursday.