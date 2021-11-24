Tuesday Hoops: AV hangs on after Ellington rallies

IRONTON – Gavan Douglas injected a scoring boost upon making his first Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament appearance in the second quarter on Tuesday evening.

The sophomore guard knocked down a couple of 3-pointers before halftime, scored a game-high 14 points overall, and helped the host squad edge Ellington 55-50.

The Tigers squandered an 11-point advantage to begin the fourth quarter, but advanced to face top seed and three-time defending South Iron in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Jackson Dement, the lone returning AV starter, had 10 points and 17 rebounds in his junior season debut, including a short jump hook that snapped a 48-48 tie.

Ellington was called for two subsequent offensive fouls, and missed its last seven shots from the field to unofficially finish at 28 percent overall.

Arcadia Valley (1-0) attempted its first free throws of the game with less than three minutes left, as Douglas sank a pair, and dodged a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing moments.

Ralph Salinas and Jasper Inman each added 10 points, giving the Tigers four players in double digits. They established leads of 42-30 and 44-32 on baskets by Inman during the third quarter.

Colby Hedrick powered an emphatic response by Ellington (0-1) with nine of his team-high 13 points occurring in quick fashion. His scoop in the lane forged a 46-46 tie after connecting from long range.

Aiden Anderson matched post player Brett Gore with 11 points before fouling out, and Tyler Hackworth added nine more for the Whippets.

Ellington answered layups by Willie Carter and Salinas with a 9-0 spurt, and concluded the first quarter holding a narrow 13-11 lead.

But timely 3-point shots from Colin Whited and Douglas helped Arcadia Valley close the first half on a 12-4 push, resulting in a 32-23 cushion.

Ellington was also haunted by a 0-of-14 start from beyond the arc.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kingston 46, Viburnum 40

CADET – Madison Nelson scored 24 points to begin her senior season, and Kingston outlasted visiting Viburnum for a 46-40 victory Tuesday evening.

Allison Hahn claimed 15 rebounds while notching eight points, and Tania Jenkins bolstered Kingston (1-0) with 11 points.

St. Paul 61, Bunker 51

FARMINGTON – Junior guard Brylee Durbin shined with 29 points on Tuesday night as the St. Paul girls held off Bunker 61-51 at home.

Grace McMillen netted 11 points and Riley Petty chipped in 10 more for the Giants (1-1).

Kaitlyn Belk scored 24 points to pace Bunker. Emily Strange, Lexi Sanders and Ayla LaPlant added nine points each.

Meadow Heights 61, Bismarck 52

BISMARCK – Meadow Heights prevailed over Bismarck 61-52 on the road in a hard-fought season opener on Tuesday night.

Madison Dunn amassed 32 points in her sophomore debut, and Alyssa Brake pulled down 13 rebounds in defeat for the Lady Indians (0-1).

