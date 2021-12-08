Tuesday Hoops: Raiders, Bulldogs prevail on road

North County 69, Arcadia Valley 54

IRONTON – Andrew Civey scored 15 of his 20 points during the first half, and grabbed nine rebounds on Tuesday night at the North County boys basketball team defeated Arcadia Valley 69-54.

Layne Wigger scored a game-high 21 points, and Nolan Reed produced a double-double for the Raiders with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

North County (2-2) created separation in the second quarter for a 38-24 halftime lead.

Willie Carter scored 18 points and Jackson Dement added 11 for Arcadia Valley (3-3).

West County 59, Scott City 51

SCOTT CITY, Mo. – Jase Campbell led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points, and West County earned a 59-51 road victory over Scott City on Tuesday night.

Matthew Menzel and Jaxon Campbell added 11 points each for the Bulldogs.

West County (4-3) never trailed in the game.

Central 71, Windsor 43

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jobe Bryant scored 20 points on Tuesday evening, and Central dominated Windsor 71-43 in the first round of the Gene Steighorst Tournament.

Zack Boyd provided a boost inside with 14 points, and capped the first quarter with a catch and basket from the low post that gave the second-seeded Rebels a 21-7 lead.

Central (2-0) limited the Owls to 27 percent shooting, and advanced to face Festus in the semifinals on Friday night.

A.J. Patrick paced Windsor (3-2) with 13 points.

Valle Catholic 66, Perryville 32

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic yielded just one field goal to Perryville in the first quarter, and won its season opener 66-32 on Tuesday night.

Harry Oliver and Chase Fallert propelled the Warriors with 15 points each, and Aiden Heberlie pitched in 12 more.

Valle Catholic (1-0) surged to a 17-3 lead through one quarter, and increased it to 40-16 at halftime.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West County 45, Potosi 43

LEADWOOD – Morgan Simily returned from a scary collision to score a team-high 13 points, and West County edged Potosi 45-43 on Tuesday night.

Alexis Hedgcorth added 10 points and Alivia Simily finished with nine for West County (3-2), which carried a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Potosi (2-2) received field goals from six different players to finish the first quarter ahead 16-12, and entered halftime clinging to a 21-20 advantage.

Carley Hampton and Kya Gibson each tallied eight points, and Emily Hochstatter provided seven for the Lady Trojans.

St. Paul 69, Viburnum 43

FARMINGTON – Senior forward Riley Petty poured in 24 points, and St. Paul eased past visiting Viburnum 69-43 on Tuesday night.

Brylee Durbin finished with 21 points, and Grace McMillen had 17 for St. Paul (5-2).

