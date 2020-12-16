Tuesday Hoops: Raiders handcuff young Saxony offense

JACKSON, Mo. – The active defense of North County limited host squad Saxony Lutheran to just four field goals during the first half on Tuesday night.

Kyle Conkright scored 15 of his 17 points prior to intermission, but departed the action after tweaking an ankle as the Raiders prevailed 55-31.

Jobe Smith added 12 points and Braden Swift accounted for eight in the win. Nolan Reed collected nine rebounds for North County (5-0).

The Raiders bolted to a 33-11 advantage at the break.

Wilson Lodge tallied nine points for Saxony Lutheran (0-3), which had two freshmen within its starting lineup.

South Iron 106, Arcadia Valley 48

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – South Iron placed all five starters in double figures, and blitzed visiting Arcadia Valley 106-48 on Tuesday night.

Drenin Dinkins scored a game-high 22 points, and Marco Burse had 20 for the state-ranked Panthers, who bolted to leads of 38-5 through one quarter and 65-17 at halftime.