Tuesday Hoops: Raiders handcuff young Saxony offense

JACKSON, Mo. – The active defense of North County limited host squad Saxony Lutheran to just four field goals during the first half on Tuesday night.
Kyle Conkright scored 15 of his 17 points prior to intermission, but departed the action after tweaking an ankle as the Raiders prevailed 55-31.
Jobe Smith added 12 points and Braden Swift accounted for eight in the win. Nolan Reed collected nine rebounds for North County (5-0).
The Raiders bolted to a 33-11 advantage at the break.
Wilson Lodge tallied nine points for Saxony Lutheran (0-3), which had two freshmen within its starting lineup.
South Iron 106, Arcadia Valley 48
ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – South Iron placed all five starters in double figures, and blitzed visiting Arcadia Valley 106-48 on Tuesday night.
Drenin Dinkins scored a game-high 22 points, and Marco Burse had 20 for the state-ranked Panthers, who bolted to leads of 38-5 through one quarter and 65-17 at halftime.
Brock Wakefield notched 17 points while D.J. Prater and Luke Lunyou had 14 each in the win.
Jackson Dement finished with 14 points, and Andrew Tedford netted 12 to place Arcadia Valley (2-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 40, Seckman 35
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Stingy defense rescued the Farmington girls following a ragged shooting performance on the road Tuesday evening.
The Knights forced 25 turnovers while committing just seven, and owned the fourth quarter with a patchwork 12-0 scoring run to secure a 40-35 road victory.
Skylar Sweeney tallied 14 points to share game-high honors with teammate Jade Roth, who compiled 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Farmington (4-1).
Seckman (1-4) received 13 points from Abby Coe, and established a 30-22 lead midway through the third quarter before producing only two made field goals over the last 12 minutes.
Coe sank a 3-pointer with 7:31 remaining to make it 38-33, but the Jaguars were blanked by an active 2-3 zone until Jami Sprock hit a putback with 41 seconds to play.
Roth attacked the baseline to score off a Seckman turnover, then followed with a tying second-chance basket. Angelia Davis added two field goals in the post after Sweeney put the Knights up 35-33 with free throws.
Farmington ended the night 29 percent from the field and only 10-of-25 at the line, but still overcame a 1-of-9 shooting lull in the third quarter.
Seckman outscored the Knights 14-7 in the opening period, but two 3-pointers by Sweeney helped the Knights win the second by the identical count to create a 21-21 halftime tie.
Anna McKinney made six steals, and notched seven assists on her team’s 13 total field goals. Davis had seven points after picking up three early fouls.
Grace Duncan provided a crucial presence along the glass for Farmington, collecting nine of her game-high 12 rebounds in the first half.
