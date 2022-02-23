Tuesday Hoops: Valle girls escape OT battle with Viburnum

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – After trying to chase down Viburnum throughout most of Tuesday night, the Valle Catholic girls basketball team made its move just in time to prolong the season.

The Lady Warriors survived a 3-point shot that rattled out as time expired, and triumphed 61-60 in overtime of a Class 2, District 4 semifinal thriller.

Senior forward Ella Bertram scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures, and Valle Catholic (17-8) advanced to face New Haven for title as tentatively scheduled for Thursday.

Senior guard Mia Weiler sank a clutch tiebreaking free throw with 11 seconds left in the extra session, and finished with 11 points on 9-of-12 from the line.

The Lady Warriors rallied to forge a 54-54 deadlock at the conclusion of regulation. Sam Loida grabbed key rebounds in overtime while netting 13 points, and Ade Weiler chipped in 12 before fouling out.

New Haven eased past Bismarck 43-16 in the previous semifinal contest.

Central 84, St. Clair 41

PARK HILLS – Central sent senior guards Madison Holmes and Olivia Dunn out with a dominant 84-41 victory over St. Clair in their final home game on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Khloe Dischbein had 19 points, and Central (18-5) achieved its highest scoring output this season while placing five players in double digits.

Courtney Dortch finished with 13 points, Dunn equaled Halle Richardon with 12 each, and the Lady Rebels surged to a 47-29 halftime lead.

Allysa O’Connor chipped in 10 points and Holmes contributed seven toward the win.

Central owns the top seed for the Class 4, District 2 tournament, and will face either Herculaneum or Notre Dame (St. Louis) in the semifinal round Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve.

St. Clair (3-24) was paced by Veda Moore with 18 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seckman 70, North County 67

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Senior forward Nolan Reed compiled another substantial double-double with 30 points and 17 rebounds, but North County dropped a contentious 70-67 battle with Seckman on Tuesday night.

Andrew Civey netted 15 points for a second straight game, and Layne Wigger scored 13 for the Raiders in their regular-season finale.

North County (14-12) will face Hillsboro in the opening round of the Class 5, District 1 tournament on Saturday at De Soto High School.

Cape Central 76, Central 58

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Cape Central raced to a 25-point lead through three quarters, and defeated visiting Central 76-58 on Tuesday night.

Cam Williams scored 21 points for the Tigers, who built a 37-28 advantage at halftime of their regular-season finale.

Jobe Bryant powered Central (18-5) with a game-high 30 points.

The Rebels are scheduled for another road test at Poplar Bluff on Friday before carrying the top seed into the Class 4, District 2 tournament next week in Ste. Genevieve.

