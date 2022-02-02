Tuesday Hoops: Vikings break 21-season slump against Bulldogs

CALEDONIA – The Valley boys basketball team answered a second-quarter comeback on Tuesday night to snap a 36-game, head-to-head losing streak against West County.

Carter Jackson scored 15 points, Colby Maxwell and K.J. Tiefenauer provided 12 each, and the Vikings secured the 53-47 drought buster over the Bulldogs.

Valley (10-10, 2-3) turned a 25-24 deficit at halftime into a 42-39 lead after three quarters, and held on this time after last defeating its neighbors during the 2000-01 season.

West County (9-11, 2-2) rallied from 16-8 down early before losing momentum. Jase Campbell netted a team-high 13 points while Mason Simily and Carter Reed scored nine each.

Carson Loughary drained three 3-point shots for the Vikings in the opening quarter.

Valle Catholic 64, Arcadia Valley 56

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic erased a 31-20 deficit early in the third quarter with a 15-4 run, and clinched the outright MAAA Small-School championship on Tuesday night.

Aiden Heberlie finished with a game-high 26 points, and the Warriors made 13-of-19 free throws while outlasting the visiting Tigers 64-56.

Carson Tucker scored 11 points, and Michael Okenfuss provided 10 as Valle Catholic (12-7, 5-0) repeated its perfect run through conference play from last season.

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter on top 43-39.

Jackson Dement netted 21 points to highlight Arcadia Valley (6-13, 2-3). Colin Whited dropped in 14 points and Alex Reeves totaled nine.

North County 54, Fredericktown 43

FREDERICKTOWN – With their top scorer unavailable for action due to illness, the North County boys navigated their way through a 54-43 triumph at Fredericktown on Tuesday.

Nolan Reed and Kooper Kekec totaled 13 points each for the Raiders, who pulled away late despite the absence of junior guard Layne Wigger.

North County (10-9, 3-2) carried a slight 24-22 advantage at intermission, and was leading 34-29 entering the fourth quarter.

Andrew Starkey netted a game-high 15 points for Fredericktown (8-10, 0-4).

Kingston 74, Bismarck 19

BISMARCK – Wyatt Boyster highlighted a solid night from the Kingston bench with 10 points as 10 players in total contributed scoring toward a 74-19 rout of Bismarck on Tuesday.

Matt Nelson exceeded the Indians by himself with 20 points while Cody Yates notched 15. Giuseppe Ghirlanda added seven points and Collin Sumpter chipped in six.

Kingston (15-4, 3-1) created a series of layups while outscoring the host squad 23-2 in the opening quarter and 20-2 during the second.

The Cougars established a new single-season record for victories after going 14-12 in the 2012-13 campaign.

Tanner Martinez paced Bismarck (5-15, 0-5) with eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Potosi 68, Ste. Genevieve 35

POTOSI – Junior guard Kya Gibson scored 18 points on Tuesday night, and four Potosi players eclipsed double digits to earn their first conference win.

Emily Hochstatter connected three times from long range among 11 points, and the Lady Trojans sank 22-of-27 free throws to defeat Ste. Genevieve 68-35.

Potosi (11-8, 1-4) received 10 points each from Paige West and Kiersten Blair, and extended a 24-16 halftime cushion with a 24-11 scoring edge in the third quarter.

Alli Byington had 15 points for Ste. Genevieve (2-16, 0-5), which struggled to 5-of-16 from the line. Kayden Huck chipped in seven more.

North County 66, Oakville 51

BONNE TERRE – Kamryn Winch tallied 13 of her 30 points in the third quarter, and made an efficient 7-of-8 free throws to lift North County past Oakville 68-51 on Tuesday night.

Emma Gaugel finished with 14 points while Hanna Politte and Paris Larkin contributed seven each for the Lady Raiders.

North County (14-4) was a collective 17-of-19 from the line, protected a 27-23 halftime lead and outscored the visiting Tigers 21-9 in the fourth quarter.

Kylie Anderson paced Oakville (8-9) with 16 points. Faith Kohm and Mya Minor added 14 apiece.

West County 67, De Soto 17

DE SOTO, Mo. – West County outscored De Soto 27-0 in the second quarter on Tuesday, and won 67-17 in a final test ahead of the MAAA Tournament.

Bailey Skiles again had team-high honors for the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points. Gracie Wright and Lilly James each finished with 11.

West County (17-3) carried a 41-6 halftime lead.

Kingston 51, Bourbon 21

BOURBON, Mo. – Madison Nelson scored 26 points, and Kingston cruised to a 51-21 road victory over Bourbon on Tuesday.

Tania Jenkins netted 12 points, and Jade Mendenhall added six for Kingston (11-8).

