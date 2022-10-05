Tuesday Roundup: AV claims volleyball and tennis victories

CALEDONIA – Cate Newstead-Adams produced eight kills, 14 digs and 13 service points on Tuesday to lead the Arcadia Valley volleyball team past Valley 25-15, 25-18, 25-16.

Riley Brogan, Hannah Tripp and Kayla Sumpter registered six kills each, and Paige Newstead-Adams posted 24 assists and nine digs as primary setter for the Lady Tigers.

Arcadia Valley (5-13-2, 2-1) picked up 13 digs from Brogan and six more from Sumpter. Tripp served 10 points during the sweep.

Valle Catholic 3, West County 0

LEADWOOD – Ava Bauman served five aces among 16 points, and provided four blocks plus five kills up front as Valle Catholic seized outright control of first place in the MAAA Small-School division.

Makayla Joggerst returned to the lineup with nine kills, four blocks and eight digs on Tuesday night as the Lady Warriors topped West County 25-21, 25-13, 25-22.

Macy Wolk provided eight kills with two aces, and libero Addi Donze totaled 19 digs, 22 serve receptions and two back-row kills as Valle Catholic (10-9, 3-0) moved above the .500 mark overall.

Abree Zipprich generated five blocks, four kills and eight digs, and shared the team lead of 12 assists with Kristen Drury, who also picked up nine digs.

The Lady Warriors were bolstered by Ade Weiler with 12 digs, 18 receptions and four kills, and Claire Drury with four kills, eight assists and two aces.

Ste. Genevieve 3, North County 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Arie Taylor notched eight of her 11 kills in game two, and Ste. Genevieve rolled past North County 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 to remain atop the MAAA Large-School division on Tuesday.

Tessa Grass provided 10 kills and two blocks as the Dragons notched their 19th consecutive victory. Dru Koetting and Maya Watts closed the second and third games with 9-0 service streaks.

Koetting contributed seven kills plus five digs, and Hope Schmelzle knocked down five kills. Watts picked up 19 digs after shifting from right side to libero, and Alli Byington chipped in eight.

Sophia Huck collected 17 assists, and Devyn Basler made 10 while setting exclusively during game one. Ste. Genevieve (23-2-2, 3-0) travels to Potosi on Thursday.

North County (1-16-1, 0-3) pulled within 15-14 when Makaila Moore steered a dig by Addy Mann over to surprise the opposing defense, but faded from there in game two.

Mann finished with eight digs, and Karlie Straughan served three aces while equaling Moore with five digs for the Lady Raiders.

Emily McClure spiked four kills and Mya Claywell contributed three blocks at the net. Kenleigh Lange had three kills, four assists and seven digs.

Farmington 3, Potosi 0

FARMINGTON – Farmington rebounded from back-to-back losses on Tuesday night with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 triumph over visiting Potosi.

Paige West recorded 11 kills and four blocks in defeat for Potosi (19-2-4, 2-1), which continued a grueling stretch that included seven tournament matches on Saturday and a five-set marathon on Monday.

The Lady Trojans got eight kills and three blocks from Ava Robart, plus 29 assists by Kadence Sadler.

Bismarck 3, Kingston 0

BISMARCK – Ashley Hawkins spiked 12 kills on Tuesday, and host Bismarck scored a 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 conference victory over Kingston.

Jada Dickey added six kills for Bismarck (6-10-1, 1-2).

SOFTBALL

Farmington 10, Chaffee 0

FARMINGTON – Elly Robbins pitched a dominant two-hitter, and slugged her ninth home run of the season as the Farmington softball team clinched at least a share of the SEMO Conference title.

Olivia Sherrill doubled with two runs scored, and equaled Elizabeth Varhalla, Jayden Tucker and Angelia Davis at 2-for-3 overall in a 10-0, five-inning shutout of Chaffee on Tuesday.

Robbins amassed 12 strikeouts without issuing a walk as 54 of her 79 pitches found the strike zone. She added a double and sacrifice fly to her long ball to finish 2-for-2 with three RBI.

Farmington (21-8, 7-0) broke the game open with six runs in the second inning, and needs only a win at Sikeston on Wednesday to seal its first outright title since joining the SEMO.

Shelby Bowling went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Davis had two-run double for the Knights. Abbie Miller also chipped in an extra-base hit.

Losing pitcher Reese Van Pelt and Paige Stevens each singled for Chaffee (13-9, 3-5).

Jackson 13, North County 3

JACKSON, Mo. – Kimmora Caruthers homered while going 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Jackson scored 13 unanswered runs on Tuesday to beat North County 13-3 in conference action.

Jackson (18-12, 6-2) tallied five runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and capitalized on four errors. Maddie Stelling tripled with three runs scored.

Ashlyn Dawes yielded two earned runs and 10 hits over five innings while striking out four as winning pitcher, and finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI at the plate.

North County (7-14, 2-5) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the third following RBI hits from Madi Pyeatt, Kylie Moebes and losing hurler Sammy Waller.

Pyeatt tripled while going a perfect 3-for-3 overall. Waller and Moebes tallied two hits apiece while Zoey Cheek, Raegan Pierce and Amy Layton singled for the Lady Raiders.

Waller walked five and surrendered nine hits over five innings. Only two of her 11 runs were earned.

GIRLS TENNIS

North County 5, Saxony Lutheran 0

BONNE TERRE – North County marched into the Class 1, District 2 girls tennis championship round while remaining unbeaten with a 5-0 semifinal victory over Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday.

Kinley Tracy and Chloe Roach punctuated a doubles sweep for the Lady Raiders by taking their match 9-7. Lucy Pace and Camille Skaggs paired for an 8-0 shutout.

Lauren Politte followed an 8-4 doubles win alongside Alli Scott with a clean 6-0, 6-0 rout at the No. 1 singles level. Skaggs added a clinching 6-1, 6-2 triumph.

North County (15-0) advanced to host Arcadia Valley in the championship duel on Wednesday.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Margaret Hillin 6-0, 6-0

4. Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Crosby Millstead 6-1, 6-2

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Caruso/Thomason 8-4

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Hillin/Ryzhkova 8-0

3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Millstead/Mueller 9-7

Arcadia Valley 5, Potosi 3

POTOSI – Lily Pursley persevered through a second-set tiebreaker to deliver a crucial fourth singles win as Arcadia Valley upset Potosi 5-3 in the Class 1, District 2 semifinals on Tuesday.

Alyssa Glanzer and Madeline Coles coasted through their singles contests, and Ruth Francis finished off her opponent following another second-set tiebreaker favoring the Lady Tigers.

Arcadia Valley (9-6) got an 8-0 doubles shutout from top tandem Glanzer and Elena Lara, and advanced to face unbeaten top seed North County for the title on Wednesday.

Kya Gibson closed out her senior season as a two-time winner for second-seeded Potosi (13-6), securing the lone singles point for her team by topping Lara 6-2, 6-3.

Lani Elder joined Gibson for an 8-2 triumph while Gracie Lawson and Kenzington Davies added an 8-5 result to give the Lady Trojans an early lead overall.

Davies was locked in a first-set singles tiebreaker with AV freshman Reese Brogan when the action was halted.

Singles Results:

1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Tori Krebs 6-1, 6-0

2. Madeline Coles (AV) def. Lani Elder 6-1, 6-3

3. Lily Pursley (AV) def. Jessica Littrell 6-1, 7-6 (3)

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Elena Lara 6-2, 6-3

5. Ruth Francis (AV) def. Gracie Lawson 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Doubles Results:

1. Glanzer/Lara (AV) def. Krebs/Littrell 8-0

2. Elder/Gibson (P) def. Coles/Pursley 8-2

3. Lawson/Davies (P) def. Francis/Hartwick 8-5

St. Pius 5, Farmington 0

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Isabella Barbagallo and Chloe Kronlage provided clinching singles wins on Tuesday as St. Pius eliminated Farmington 5-0 from the Class 2, District 1 playoffs.

The Lancers earned a doubles sweep once Lydia Hackbarth and Claire Arcipowski withstood a challenge from Abbie Wigger and Olivia Lugo to prevail 9-7.

The pairings of Abigail Thurman with Annabelle DeVoto and Addison Brenneke with Tessa Hand suffered 8-1 defeats in their season finale for Farmington (5-8).

Singles Results:

2. Isabella Barbagallo (SP) def. Annabelle DeVoto 6-1, 6-2

5. Chloe Kronlage (SP) def. Addison Brenneke 6-2, 6-0

Doubles Results:

1. Argana/Barbagallo (SP) def. Thurman/DeVoto 8-1

2. Hackbarth/Arcipowski (SP) def. Wigger/Lugo 9-7

3. Kronlage/Madden (SP) def. Brenneke/Hand 8-1