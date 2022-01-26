Tuesday Roundup: Bismarck earns OT victory on glass

BISMARCK – On a night when his senior basketball teammates were honored, Bismarck junior Tanner Martinez delivered a massive double-double.

Martinez poured in 28 points and collected 17 rebounds against Lesterville as the Indians emerged with an uplifting 76-73 overtime victory on Tuesday.

Sven Wilson also dominated the boards for a game-high rebounds while adding eight points, and Daven Miller scored 12 in the win.

Bismarck (5-13) snapped a four-game, head-to-head losing streak against the Bearcats.

North County 78, De Soto 43

BONNE TERRE – North County placed four starters in double digits, and bounced back from a last-second loss one night earlier by routing De Soto 78-43 on Tuesday.

Layne Wigger scored a game-high 28 points after dropping 33 during his previous outing for North County (8-9).

Nolan Reed finished with 20 points while Kooper Kekec matched Andrew Civey with 10 each to bolster the Raiders.

Valle Catholic 63, Jefferson 50

FESTUS, Mo. – Chase Fallert scored 27 points and made 13-of-16 free throws on Tuesday night as Valle Catholic earned a 63-50 triumph over Jefferson.

Michael Okenfuss provided 11 points with nine rebounds, and Clayton Drury netted nine points. Valle Catholic (9-7) committed only nine turnovers.

Aiden Heberlie grabbed eight rebounds as the Warriors surged ahead 19-5 through one quarter and maintained a 34-17 advantage at halftime.

Colton Richardson tallied 14 points and Drew Breeze had 13 for Jefferson (6-13), which closed to within six in the fourth quarter.

Ste. Genevieve 46, St. Vincent 45

STE. GENEVIEVE – With senior forward Rudy Flieg battling four trouble, Thomas O’Brien and Wesley Basler provided important minutes in a Ste. Genevieve comeback.

The Dragons trailed 19-6 when the first quarter concluded on Tuesday night, but gained their initial lead late to salvage a 46-45 victory over St. Vincent.

Aiden Boyer scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double while Flieg finished with 15 points.

O’Brien chipped in four assists and three steals. Ste. Genevieve (13-5) narrowed the deficit to 27-23 by halftime, and limited the Indians to four points in the fourth quarter.

Grant Abernathy connected three times from beyond the arc, and notched a game-high 17 points for St. Vincent.

The teams combined to attempt only 10 free throws.

Arcadia Valley 68, St. Paul 55

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley built a 23-point halftime lead, and improved to 6-11 with a 68-55 victory over St. Paul on Tuesday night.

DeVontae Minor scored 25 points in defeat for St. Paul (6-14).

Festus 81, Farmington 53

FESTUS, Mo. – Arhmad Branch scored a game-high 22 points, and Festus roared past Farmington 81-53 on Tuesday night.

Cole Rickermann added 21 points for Festus (13-4), which extended a 35-22 halftime lead to 64-40 entering the fourth quarter.

Farmington (9-7) relied heavily on 3-point shooting, and finished below 25 percent as a team. Senior guard J.P. Ruble paced the Knights with 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West County 50, Valle Catholic 41

STE. GENEVIEVE – West County had a double-digit halftime lead trimmed to two possessions on multiple occasions, but secured sole possession of first place in the MAAA Small-School division.

Junior guard Alivia Simily scored 13 points, and Lady Bulldogs held off Valle Catholic 50-41 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Morgan Simily and Bailey Skiles added 10 points each, and Alexis Hedgcorth tallied nine. West County (14-3, 3-0) increased a 14-12 advantage after one quarter to 27-16 at the break.

Senior guard Sam Loida netted a game-high 16 points for Valle Catholic (10-6, 2-1), which trailed 36-30 heading into the fourth and later drew to within five. Ella Bertram finished with 10 points.

Kingston 56, Valley 43

CALEDONIA – Senior guard Madison Nelson gashed the Valley defense for 42 points, and the Kingston girls prevailed 56-43 on Tuesday evening.

Tania Jenkins added nine points for Kingston (10-7, 2-1).

BOYS WRESTLING

Farmington 66, CBC 17

FARMINGTON – Nate Schnur, Kyler Anders and Drew Felker rattled off consecutive falls to help the Farmington boys wrestling team seize command of a home dual on Tuesday night.

Taylor Ogden and Dayton Huddleston scored subsequent pins at higher weight classes as the Knights defeated CBC 66-17.

Farmington picked up 36 uncontested points as Trenton Mattingly, Presley Johnson, Blake Cook, Connor Spiker, Ethan Turner and Rowdy Vaugh received forfeits.

Match Results:

106 – Trenton Mattingly (FA) won by forfeit

113 – Dillion White (CBC) won by forfeit

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) won by forfeit

126 – Kolby Warren (CBC) tech fall Zach Dennis, 16-1

132 – Blake Cook (FA) won by forfeit

138 – Nate Schnur (FA) fall Frank Hayden, 3:27

145 – Kyler Anders (FA) fall Marco Miller, 1:12

152 – Drew Felker (FA) fall Dylan Wertel, 1:18

160 – Connor Spiker (FA) won by forfeit

170 – Ethan Turner (FA) won by forfeit

182 – Dayton Huddleston (FA) fall Jacob Sauer, 2:43

195 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) won by forfeit

220 – Taylor Ogden (FA) fall Toby Briz, 1:39

285 – James Distaso-Hutchings (CBC) fall Peyton Simily, 3:25

New Madrid Triangular

NEW MADRID, Mo. – Kaden Gegg needed only 55 seconds combined to secure two falls at 106 pounds on Tuesday as Valle Catholic swept a tri-match over New Madrid 54-30 and Kennett 45-33.

Josh Bieser (152) and Jacob Calbreath (195) also produced two falls each for the Warriors.

Connor Clanton (126), Joseph Flieg (132) and Payton Heberlie (145) pinned their Kennett opponents while receiving forfeits from host New Madrid.

Valle Catholic 54, New Madrid 30

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Ja’den Kelso, 0:45

113 – Tharon Harper (NM) won by forfeit

120 – Wil Kuehn (VC) won by forfeit

126 – Connor Clanton (VC) won by forfeit

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) won by forfeit

138 – Gavyn Colbert (NM) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 3:47

145 – Payton Heberlie (VC) won by forfeit

152 – Josh Bieser (VC) fall Christian Williams, 1:16

160 – Jayce Bales (VC) fall Luke Chisenhall, 1:14

170 – Jacob Wilcox (NM) fall Tucker Bertrand, 1:21

182 – Connor Henderson (NM) fall Tim Okenfuss, 1:51

195 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) fall Ty Blakey, 2:17

220 – Jamian Golden (NM) fall Noah Elbert, 4:00

285 – Espn Reed (VC) fall Jason Jones, 1:33

Valle Catholic 45, Kennett 33

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Logan Decker, 0:10

113 – Zach Kulin (K) won by forfeit

120 – Gavin Patterson (K) fall Wil Kuehn, 1:00

126 – Connor Clanton (VC) fall Ashton Adams, 4:48

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Jaxson Snider, 3:24

138 – Mike’kel Payne (K) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 3:42

145 – Payton Heberlie (VC) fall Spencer Potts, 0:45

152 – Josh Bieser (VC) fall Cole Biggs, 1:17

160 – Otrevian Walls (K) fall Jayce Bales, 4:17

170 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) dec Marshall Rodgers, 11-7

182 – Tim Okenfuss (VC) fall Tyler Preston, 0:19

195 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) fall Silas McClain, 1:18

220 – Hayden Higgins (K) dec Noah Elbert, 3-2

285 – Kevin Thompson (K) fall Espn Reed, 4:30

