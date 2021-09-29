Tuesday Roundup: Bismarck prevails in 5 sets over AV

NEELYVILLE, Mo. – Emilie Morgan finished 4-for-4 with four RBI, and North County downed Neelyville 10-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Sammy Waller was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and allowed seven runs, one earned, on 10 hits as the winning pitcher after the Lady Raiders committed four errors.

Mayci Mordecai ended 2-for-4, Addi Goggin provided a two-run single and Makenna Pierce had a hit to further fuel North County (11-8).

Neelyville won the second contest 5-4 in five innings after darkness stopped the action.

Farmington 11, Kelly 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Shelby Bowling produced two doubles and a triple while going 3-for-3 with two RBI as Farmington amassed seven extra-base hits in five innings on Tuesday.

Elly Robbins pitched a four-hitter with one strikeout, and the Knights defeated Kelly 11-1 for their ninth straight victory.

Farmington (23-6, 5-1) extended a 6-1 lead with five runs in the fourth inning, and could earn at least a share of the SEMO Conference title by defeating Sikeston and Chaffee next week.