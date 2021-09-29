Tuesday Roundup: Bismarck prevails in 5 sets over AV

BISMARCK – A two-game advantage slipped away, but Bismarck regrouped to edge Arcadia Valley on extra points 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 12-25, 16-14 for a breakthrough win on Tuesday night.
Bismarck (4-8, 1-0) stopped a nine-match losing streak to the Lady Tigers in head-to-head competition that dated back to the 2014 season.
Cate Newstead-Adams had a strong all-around performance in defeat for the Lady Tigers with 16 kills, 23 digs and six assists. Hannah Tripp shared team-high honors with 16 kills while adding six digs.
Riley Brogan compiled 13 kills, 19 digs and 13 service points while Taylor Lorenz dished out 26 assists and made 13 digs for Arcadia Valley (7-12, 0-1)
Kayla Sumpter totaled four blocks plus five kills, and Katelyn Strange notched 14 points and seven digs.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Central 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Dru Koetting knocked down 10 kills and served two aces on Tuesday night as Ste. Genevieve topped Central 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 in the volleyball conference opener.
Abby Moore and A.J. Prudent each made five blocks, Devyn Basler notched 26 assists and Maya Watts served four aces to help power the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (10-6-1, 1-0) picked up eight kills from Tessa Grass, four each from Elizabeth Basler and Moore, and three more from Prudent.
Kate Johnson made 12 digs and Natalie Miles added eight to pace Central (3-11-2, 0-1) on defense. Setter Olivia Dunn served two aces.
Jackson 3, Valle Catholic 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic secured game one of a marquee clash with Jackson on Tuesday night, but the visiting Indians surged back for a 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 triumph.
Senior libero Mia Weiler gave the Lady Warriors 14 digs, 22 serve receptions and 16 points with two aces. Sam Loida returned from injury with 16 assists and two aces.
Valle Catholic (13-3-2) was paced up front by all-state middle Ella Bertram with 14 kills and six blocks. Makayla Joggerst matched Hailey Weibrecht with seven kills while also collecting 15 assists and six digs.
Ade Weiler had a whopping 33 serve receptions while equaling Macy Wolk and Callee Naeger with four kills each in defeat. Rachel Blum chipped in two aces.
SOFTBALL
North County 10, Neelyville 7
NEELYVILLE, Mo. – Emilie Morgan finished 4-for-4 with four RBI, and North County downed Neelyville 10-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Sammy Waller was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and allowed seven runs, one earned, on 10 hits as the winning pitcher after the Lady Raiders committed four errors.
Mayci Mordecai ended 2-for-4, Addi Goggin provided a two-run single and Makenna Pierce had a hit to further fuel North County (11-8).
Neelyville won the second contest 5-4 in five innings after darkness stopped the action.
Farmington 11, Kelly 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Shelby Bowling produced two doubles and a triple while going 3-for-3 with two RBI as Farmington amassed seven extra-base hits in five innings on Tuesday.
Elly Robbins pitched a four-hitter with one strikeout, and the Knights defeated Kelly 11-1 for their ninth straight victory.
Farmington (23-6, 5-1) extended a 6-1 lead with five runs in the fourth inning, and could earn at least a share of the SEMO Conference title by defeating Sikeston and Chaffee next week.
Angelia Davis was 2-for-2 with a double, walk, two runs scored and three more RBI, making her season total 49. Elly Robbins had a double and triple to finish 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Jayden Tucker bolstered the Knights with two singles and three runs scored. Jayce Jarvis contributed a double while Abby Robbins and McKennah Wallace added RBI singles.
Farmington increased its single-season program record for wins.
Sikeston 3, Fredericktown 2
FREDERICKTOWN – Sikeston scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and seized a 3-2 road victory over Fredericktown on Tuesday.
Sarah Keller pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, and Dakota Thompson had three hits and two RBI for Sikeston, which pulled even in the fifth after the Lady Blackcats jumped in front 2-0.
Makayla Tourville and Calie Allgier paced Fredericktown (6-10) with three hits apiece. Emma Wengler had two hits, and Faith Kinkead tallied both RBI for her team.
Kiley Elders allowed just six hits and struck out seven batters over seven innings in defeat.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington 7, Potosi 2
FARMINGTON – Kate Busenbark and Allie Gowen spurred the Farmington girls tennis team toward a doubles sweep of Potosi in an overall 7-2 victory to close the MAAA regular season on Tuesday.
The top pairing secured an 8-1 result while Helen Griffin and Diep Phan prevailed 8-5 at the No. 2 ranking. Mackenzie McAllister joined Abigail Thurman for a narrow 9-7 win.
Gowen, Griffin, Phan and Kayla Miller each contributed singles victories for Farmington (10-4, 6-2).
Michelle Whitaker rolled past Busenbark and Kya Gibson topped Thurman to lead Potosi (8-6, 4-4) in singles action.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Kate Busenbark, 8-1
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Grace Laramore, 8-0
3. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Tori Krebs, 8-4
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-3
5. Kya Gibson (P) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-4
6. Kayla Miller (FA) def. Lani Elder, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Whitaker/Gibson, 8-1
2. Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Laramore/Littrell, 8-5
3. Thuman/McAllister (FA) def. Krebs/Elder, 9-7
Fredericktown 7, Arcadia Valley 2
FREDERICKTOWN – One singles and one doubles tiebreaker were claimed by the Fredericktown girls tennis team while defeating Arcadia Valley for a second time on Tuesday.
Sydney Bell, Bailey White, Emiley Geen and Lucy Pham were each victorious in two competitive matches as the Lady Blackcats earned a 7-2 result.
Sophie Rehkop paired with Bell to edge Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara in a No. 1 ranking showdown that required extra points.
Fredericktown (2-11, 2-6) went on to sweep the doubles session. Pham also got past Maggie Newstead-Adams by four points in a singles battle that went the regulation distance.
Glanzer triumphed 8-2 at No. 1 singles, and teammate Madeline Coles picked up her second win in as many days for Arcadia Valley (2-11, 0-8).
Singles Results:
1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-2
2. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-0
3. Bailey White (FR) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-3