FREDERICKTOWN – With perhaps one of its deepest and most experienced pitching staffs in several years, the Fredericktown baseball team could be primed for a resurgence.

Sophomore lefty Ryan Souden seemed visibly unshaken by the cool and breezy conditions during six stellar innings against Arcadia Valley on Tuesday.

The Blackcats provided errorless defense behind Souden, who amassed 13 strikeouts and yielded just two hits plus two walks in a 6-0 home triumph.

Garrett Marler and Mason Proffer bookended the lineup at 2-for-3 overall, and Zander Stephens added a key two-run single during the second inning for Fredericktown (2-1).

Souden shined brightest during a perfect second progression through the AV order. He primarily worked low in the third inning before coaxing the Tigers to chase some elevated deliveries in the fourth.

By that juncture, the Blackcats had spotted their hurler with a 4-0 advantage. Their shutout win followed a convincing 12-2 rout of Doniphan on Monday.

Arcadia Valley (1-3) continues an early segment of the schedule that was already daunting before losing all-conference senior Jackson Dement to a severe knee injury.

The Tigers wasted a leadoff double by catcher Kolten Smith in the second as Souden escaped with back-to-back strikeouts with runners at the corners.

Colin Whited, an all-state honoree from last season, pitched the first five innings while taking the loss. The senior allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits while striking out eight and walking four.

Two free passes proved costly for Whited after Easton Wood reached base and Marler scored on a two-out throwing error in the opening frame.

Singles by Proffer and Marler sparked a three-run second by Fredericktown. Stephens made it 3-0 with the bases loaded, then drew a wild throw while stealing second as Marler scampered home.

A similar play unfolded in the top of the first. Whited singled and stole second successfully, but center fielder Ethan Marler alertly charged a bad throw and cut him down trying to advance.

Garrett Marler scored his third run as Souden ripped a two-out, RBI single among two hits in the game. Easton Wood singled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Dakota Weber in the fifth.

Souden finished strong by fanning Whited and No. 3 batter Nolan Inman after Wood caught leadoff man Ralph Salinas stealing in the AV sixth.

Stephens struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the combined shutout.

Eli Browers likewise worked around two runners in the Fredericktown fifth.

West County 12, Ellington 0

LEADWOOD – Jaxon Campbell finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, and West County beat Ellington 12-0 after scoring seven times in the fourth inning on Tuesday.

Hudsen Dunlap, Julian Thebeau and Nolan Rawson also notched two hits each, and Trey Wright had an RBI single with two runs scored for the Bulldogs.

Thebeau made it 5-0 with a two-run single in the second inning. Dunlap capped the fourth with a two-RBI double after Rawson, Campbell and Wright drove in runs.

Winning pitcher Noah Sansoucie pitched four innings and struck out seven while allowing one hit and three walks. Rawson worked the fifth to complete the shutout.

Campbell singled home Caden Merrill and Thebeau as West County (3-0) grabbed a 3-0 edge in the opening frame.

Aiden Anderson singled for Ellington, which stranded the bases loaded in the third.

SOFTBALL

Bismarck 12, Bourbon 2

BISMARCK – Sophomore first baseman Alyssa Brake slugged two home runs and a triple on Tuesday as the Bismarck softball team eased past visiting Bourbon 12-2 in five innings.

Freshman Ashley Hawkins allowed two hits and struck out seven for the win, throwing an accurate 57 of her 84 pitches for strikes.

Brake homered during consecutive five-run surges in the second and third innings for a 12-0 advantage, and finished 3-for-3 with six RBI. The Lady Indians compiled 13 hits as a team.

Jacey King circled the bases on a triple and error while going 2-for-2. Halie Dickey was likewise 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Hayley Williams doubled twice with an RBI for Bismarck (1-2).

Janson King also tripled and Karlee Fisher doubled to bolster the home team. Kinsey Hubbs and Reagan Stricklin tossed in singles.

Morgan Poston and Brooklyn Bouse singled for Bourbon.

West County 10, Steelville 0

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Gracie Wright allowed only two batters to reach base over six shutout innings, and the West County offense eventually rewarded her.

Jacy Tongay produced a game-high three hits, and the unbeaten Lady Bulldogs erupted for seven runs in the fifth on Tuesday to defeat Steelville 10-0.

Reese Smith and Grace Barton each finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Morgan Simily added a double with two walks, three stolen bases and two runs scored in the victory.

Wright compiled 14 strikeouts with no walks for her second 1-hitter of the season. West County (5-0) jumped in front 2-0 in the top of the fourth.

Riley Kawelaske and Natalee Womack chipped in RBI hits while Alexis Hedgcorth and Wright provided singles toward a 12-hit attack.

Leadoff batter and catcher Abby Kreitner singled for Steelville (1-1).

BOYS GOLF

Crown Pointe Triangular

FARMINGTON – Reid Thebeau carded a 1-over par round of 37 on the front nine at Crown Pointe, and the Farmington boys golf team won a conference tri-match on Tuesday.

The Knights posted a composite total 161 in a strong early-season showing. Potosi totaled 190 and Arcadia Valley finished with 249.

Nate Kochis and Collin Polus each contributed scores of 41, while Garrett Ward ended with 42 and Hayden San Soucie added 43 for the Knights.

Thebeau picked up a birdie on the par-4 sixth, and San Soucie did likewise on the par-5 first hole.

Potosi was paced by Gabe Brawley with 46 and Brody Richards with 47.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 9, Festus 0

FARMINGTON – Wyatt Bach, Jimmy Coleman and Cole Wofford posted singles shutout on Tuesday as Farmington completed a leisurely 9-0 tennis sweep against Festus.

Maddox Brenneke, Jackson Bauer and Jack Williams each won both of their matches for the Knights.

Farmington (1-1) dropped only three games during the doubles phase.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Connor Zustiak, 8-1

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Elaine Coplin, 8-0

3. Jimmy Coleman (FA) def. Regan Hanewinkel, 8-0

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Colby Bailey, 8-1

5. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Emma Vivrett, 8-0

6. Jack Williams (FA) def. Lilly Anna Rodgers, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Zustiak/Coplin, 8-0

2. Coleman/Williams (FA) def. Hanewinkel/Bailey, 8-1

3. Bauer/Wofford (FA) def. Vivrett/Rodgers, 8-2

North County 8, Windsor 1

BONNE TERRE – Noah Stark posted a singles shutout, and teamed with Evan Veach for a doubles victory on Tuesday as North County defeated Windsor 8-1.

Landon Whitfield, Carson Logan and Veach posted 8-1 results as North County (1-1) swept through the singles section.

Zeb Murphy and Ethan Guggenberger paired for an 8-3 result.

Singles Results:

1. Evan Veach (NC) def. Alex Wichmann, 8-1

2. Zeb Murphy (NC) def. Pierce Cummings, 8-2

3. Ethan Guggenberger (NC) def. John Le, 8-5

4. Noah Stark (NC) def. Ian Baker, 8-0

5. Landon Whitfield (NC) def. Nicholas Baer, 8-1

6. Carson Logan (NC) def. Desmond Ericson, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Veach/Stark (NC) def. Wichmann/Le, 8-3

2. Murphy/Guggenberger (NC) def. Cummings/Baker, 8-3

3. Baer/Reigle (W) def. Whitfield/Logan, 8-1

Dexter 8, Potosi 1

POTOSI – Dexter worked through doubles action without stumbling on Tuesday, and picked up an 8-1 team tennis victory over host Potosi.

Peyton Boles, Lawson Blocker, Cooper Worley, Logan Jones and Rhyder Williams were each two-match winners for the Bearcats.

Potosi (2-1) received an 8-6 triumph from No. 4 singles player Draven Griffin. Wyatt Richards withdrew after the seventh game of his match.

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Boles (D) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-4

2. Lawson Blocker (D) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-1

3. Cooper Worley (D) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-3

4. Draven Griffin (P) def. Drew Chamberlain, 8-6

5. Logan Jones (D) def. Wyatt Richards, 5-2 (WD)

6. Rhyder Williams (D) def. Logan Compton, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Boles/Worley (D) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-5

2. Blocker/Chamberlain (D) def. Eckhoff/Mercer, 8-5

3. Jones/Williams (D) def. Richards/Compton, 8-2

TRACK & FIELD

FESTUS, Mo. – J.T. Cross claimed the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x800 relay crew also won, and the Potosi boys topped St. Mary’s and the host school for the Jefferson invitational meet title on Tuesday.

Runner-up results in seven events also propelled the Trojans toward a 37-point final margin, including the 4x400 relay and Brady Williams in the pole vault.

Luke Brabham (400), Alex Smith (800), Connor Gibson (1600), Garrett Hale (3200) and Landon Sprous (110-meter hurdles) each crossed second in races.

Peter Roth swept the 1600 and 3200 distance events, and Joseph Flieg soared highest in the pole vault to help Valle Catholic take fourth in the standings.

Bryce Giesler sprinted to second in the 200, and the Warriors earned the same place in the 4x800.

William Folk finished second in the shot put and third in high jump to lead St. Paul. West County senior Chasten Horton took second in the triple jump.

Potosi landed third behind girls champion Jefferson and St. Pius. Senior Kalie Thompson dominated her second straight discus throw, and Kaydence Gibson took the pole vault crown.

Ava Robart was second in the high jump, and the Lady Trojans had the same standing in the 4x800. Samyia McCloud ended up third in both the 200 and long jump.

Madelyn Griffard starred in distance events for Valle Catholic, winning the 800, 1600 and 4x800 relay while anchoring teammates Ava Bauman, Gwendalyn McKlin and Brooklyn Weibrecht.

West County senior standout Alivia Simily competed for the second straight day, and once again earned a clean sweep of the long and triple jumps after winning both at Central on Monday.

Freshman Carly Kilma led St. Paul with a couple of top-four hurdles efforts.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Potosi 127; 2. St. Mary’s 90; 3. Jefferson 86; 4. Valle Catholic 84; 5. St. Pius 58; 6. Crystal City 53; 7. Scott City 43; 8. Grandview 38; 9. St. Vincent 35; 10. Hancock 24; 10. St. Paul 24; 12. Bishop DuBourg 22; 13. Bismarck 9; 14. West County 8.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Jefferson 121; 2. St. Pius 111; 3. Potosi 103.50; 4. Grandview 96; 5. St. Vincent 52; 6. Valle Catholic 48; 7. Crystal City 40; 8. St. Paul 34; 9. Scott City 27; 10. West County 26; 11. Bishop DuBourg 11.50; 12. Hancock 11.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 7. Noah Walton, POT, 12.17; 8. Tim Okenfuss, VC, 12.19

200 – 2. Bryce Giesler, VC, 24.52; 5. Tim Okenfuss, VC, 24.84; 8. Gregory Neubrand, POT, 25.08

400 – 2. Luke Brabham, POT, 55.23; 5. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 56.28; 7. Gage Mosier, POT, 57.13

800 – 2. Alex Smith, POT, 2:13.30; 3. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:14.31; 4. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:14.60

1600 – 1. Peter Roth, VC, 5:01.71; 2. Connor Gibson, POT, 5:06.02; 3. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:11.53

3200 – 1. Peter Roth, VC, 11:06.63; 2. Garrett Hale, POT, 11:24.87; 4. Taylen Portell, POT, 11:41.45; 6. Garrett Shortt, VC, 12:02.79

110 Hurdles – 2. Landon Sprous, POT, 17.14; 3. Sam Drury, VC, 17.23; 6. J.T. Cross, POT, 19.08

300 Hurdles – 1. J.T. Cross, POT, 42.50; 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.30; 4. Sam Drury, VC, 45.40; 7. Jayce Bales, VC, 49.44

4x100 – 4. Valle Catholic, 46.30; 6. Potosi, 47.45

4x200 – 5. Potosi, 1:39.61; 8. Valle Catholic, 1:47.39

4x400 – 2. Potosi, 3:42.37; 8. St. Paul, 4:17.36

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 8:49.29; 2. Valle Catholic, 9:21.61; 7. St. Paul, 11:02.58

High Jump – 3. William Folk, SPL, 5-05.75; 5. Brandon Santiago, POT, 5-03.75

Long Jump – 4. Jaden Kanan, POT, 18-11.25; 7. Michael Wolfe, POT, 17-11.75

Triple Jump – 2. Chasten Horton, WC, 39-09.50; 4. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 37-10.25; 5. William Folk, SPL, 37-06.50; 7. Jaden Kanan, POT, 36-09.00

Pole Vault – 1. Joseph Flieg, VC, 10-06; 2. Brady Williams, POT, 10-00;

Discus – 6. Isaiah Dumas, SPL, 107-01.75; 8. Michael Chavosky, POT, 104-11.00

Shot Put – 2. William Folk, SPL, 41-09.50; 4. August Palmer, VC, 38-06.25

Local Girls Results:

100 – 6. Samyia McCloud, POT, 14.97; 8. Francesca Zaban, POT, 15.36

200 – 3. Samyia McCloud, POT, 30.61; 8. Francesca Zaban, POT, 32.36

400 – 5. Ava Bauman, VC, 1:08.20; 6. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 1:10.49

800 – 1. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 2:41.96; 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 2:43.10; 5. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:46.34; 6. Josie Berkerey, SPL, 2:46.98; 7. Paige Monroe, WC, 2:58.18

1600 – 1. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:45.68; 5. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:55.29; 7. Josie Berkerey, SPL, 6:10.85

3200 – 7. Natalie Kist, VC, 15:08.92

100 Hurdles – 3. Carly Kilma, SPL, 19.98; 4. Sarah Constien, SPL, 20.70; 6. Kya Gibson, POT, 21.74; 7. Carley Coleman, POT, 22.35

300 Hurdles – 3. Kya Gibson, POT, 56.70; 4. Carly Kilma, SPL, 57.88; 5. Sarah Constien, SPL, 59.25; 7. Carley Coleman, POT, 1:00.51

4x100 – 8. St. Paul, 1:04.20

4x200 – 4. Potosi, 2:02.19

4x400 – 2. Valle Catholic, 4:42.33; 3. Potosi, 4:49.24; 6. St. Paul, 5:29.04

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic, 11:21.80; 2. Potosi, 11:37.30; 4. St. Paul, 12:41.61

High Jump – 2. Ava Robart, POT, 4-09.75

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 15-06.25; 3. Samyia McCloud, POT, 14-08.50; 6. McKayla Randall, POT, 14-06.00; 8. Ava Bauman, VC, 13-09.00

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 32-06.25; 7. McKayla Randall, POT, 27-01.25

Pole Vault – 1. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 8-06.25

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 104-05.50; 4. Aubree Wilson, POT, 80-03.00

Shot Put – 3. Nora Henry, POT, 31-11.50