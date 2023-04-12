LEADWOOD – One especially powerful swing, strong pitching and a closing defensive gem pushed the West County softball team toward a happy Senior Day conclusion.

Morgan Simily made a diving catch in center field, and threw from her knees to cut down an advancing runner at third base on Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs defeated visiting Scott City 4-2.

Reese Smith belted a go-ahead two-run homer after Simily singled in the third inning, and finished 2-for-2 with a walk to pace the offense.

Winning pitcher Gracie Wright added an RBI single in the sixth, and Lacey LaMarr reached base three straight times with two stolen bases.

Scott City grabbed a 1-0 lead after Graycie Conklin ran to first on a dropped third strike, stole two bases and came home on a passed ball.

Conklin achieved the tying run at 2-2 in similar fashion during the top of the fourth, and Olivia Ponder highlighted the Lady Rams with two doubles.

Wright struck out 14 batters and scattered four hits while throwing 134 pitches over seven innings. She worked around runners at second and third with one out in the third.

LaMarr singled and scored on a two-out error in the home half of the fourth as West County (10-3) regained a 3-2 edge. She was hit by pitches in two other plate appearances.

Mackenzie Lawless tossed a five-hitter and fanned seven in defeat for Scott City (6-3).

Ste. Genevieve 15, Potosi 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – A pair of seven-run outbursts in the third and fourth innings propelled Ste. Genevieve to a perfect regular season as outright MAAA softball champions on Tuesday.

Leadoff batter Ava Huber collected four RBI and scored three times while going 2-for-3 with a double, and Brynna Wehner singled twice with two RBI as the Dragons blanked Potosi 15-0.

Hope Schmelzle ended the contest with an RBI single in the fourth while going 2-for-4, and Maddie Terry drew four consecutive walks for Ste. Genevieve (10-4, 7-0).

Ava Greer retired 12 of her 14 batters faced with 10 strikeouts in a one-hitter, allowing only a single to Gracie Lawson while Jade Williams got aboard on an earlier error.

Potosi (3-9, 3-4) entered the third frame trailing just 1-0, but three errors in a span of five batters created seven unearned runs against pitcher Ava Wright.

Alyssa Beckermann singled with two walks while Mia Schweigert and Chloe Staffen also contributed hits for the Dragons, who will occupy the top line on the MAAA tournament bracket next week.

Bismarck 20, Bourbon 10

BOURBON, Mo. – Ashley Hawkins and Hayley Williams homered, and Bismarck produced 10 unanswered runs on Tuesday to defeat Bourbon 20-10.

Bismarck trailed 9-6 after the Warhawks scored eight times in the third inning, but countered with four in the fourth before snapping a 10-10 tie with six runs in the fifth.

Hawkins also doubled twice, and finished 3-for-3 with four RBI and five runs scored. She was the winning reliever after allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Williams notched a team-high five RBI on two hits while crossing the plate three times. Bismarck (2-6) totaled eight extra-base hits overall.

Alyssa Brake provided three RBI on two triples, and Jacey King drove in three with a triple and single. Karlee Fisher singled twice, and Halie Dickey scored three runs in the victory.

Losing pitcher Paris Gobin ripped a three-RBI double, and Morgan Webster went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Bourbon (1-7).

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 8, Windsor 1

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Haydin Eckhoff completed a massive comeback on Tuesday to help the Potosi boys tennis team run the table in singles action.

Wyatt Mercer dropped only one game during his match, and the doubles pairings of Isaiah Marty with Draven Griffin and Eckhoff with Mercer did the same in an 8-1 overall triumph over Windsor.

Eckhoff trailed John Le 7-2 before storming back to claim six of the next seven games, then controlled the tiebreaker with just one point lost.

Logan Compton earned a narrow 8-6 win for Potosi (6-3), which will square off with North County for the second time in a week on Thursday in Bonne Terre.

Desmond Ericson and Dustin Reigle scored an 8-5 doubles victory for Windsor over Wyatt Richards and Jake Phares.

Singles Results:

1. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Pierce Cummings, 8-5

2. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. John Lee, 9-8 (1)

3. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Ian Baker, 8-1

4. Draven Griffin (P) def. Nicholas Baer, 8-4

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Desmond Ericson, 8-3

6. Logan Compton (P) def. Dustin Reigle, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Marty/Griffin (P) def. Cummings/Le, 8-1

2. Eckhoff/Mercer (P) def. Baker/Baer, 8-1

3. Ericson/Reigle (W) def. Richards/Phares, 8-5

Cape Central 9, North County 0

BONNE TERRE – Cape Central topped North County 9-0 on Tuesday behind shutout wins from No. 3 singles player Eann Gardner and No. 3 doubles tandem Gabe Shelton and Mohamad Roumany.

Jacob Ford claimed the No. 1 singles contest 8-2 against Evan Veach, and teamed with Elijah Peters to help complete an initial doubles sweep by the Tigers.

The closest result for North County (3-3) came from Zeb Murphy in an 8-5 defeat against Peters.

Singles Results:

1. Jacob Ford (CC) def. Evan Veach, 8-2

2. Elijah Peters (CC) def. Zeb Murphy, 8-5

3. Eann Gardner (CC) def. Ethan Guggenberger, 8-0

4. Zach Borowiak (CC) def. Noah Stark, 8-4

5. Gabe Shelton (CC) def. Landon Whitfield, 8-1

6. Mohamad Roumany (CC) def. Carson Logan, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Ford/Peters (CC) def. Veach/Stark, 8-3

2. Gardner/Borowiak (CC) def. Murphy/Guggenberger, 8-2

3. Shelton/Roumany (CC) def. Whitfield/Logan, 8-0

TRACK & FIELD

Tiger Town Invitational

FESTUS, Mo. – The Farmington girls placed second among 14 schools, and Festus earned a championship sweep of the Tiger Town Invitational meet on Tuesday.

The Knights thrived in girls relay races with their 4x400 (Ella Scott, Chloe Wood, Elizabeth Burgan, Grace Shuburt) and 4x800 (Natalie Gammon, Niyah Hayward, Wyllow Henderson, Bailea Bock) crews powering to second place.

Farmington was fourth in the 4x100 and 4x200 races with Carissa Cassimatis, Shuburt, Cadence Dunn and Cheyenne Strohkirch forming those combinations.

Jade Roth cleared 5 feet for second in the high jump, based on total attempts, and fellow senior Chloe Wood ran second fastest in the 1600.

Ava Cooper nabbed third spot in the triple jump, and Cayman McIntyre did the same in the 3200.

Distance specialist Evan Fuller delivered one of three runner-up results for the Farmington boys in the 1600, while Bryson Logan earned a second and third in hurdles action.

Central junior Kannon Harlow notched another pole vault victory at 13 feet, 6 inches, and combined with Hakin Wagner, Robert Petty and Jailen Welch for second in the 4x100 sprint relay.

Avery Johnson finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, and Allie England took third in the 400 for the Lady Rebels.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Festus 192; 2. Farmington 92.50; 3. Hillsboro 84; 4. Notre Dame 76; 4. Cape Central 76; 6. De Soto 67; 7. St. Pius 41; 8. Windsor 33.50; 9. Central 22; 10. University City 15; 11. Dexter 14; 12. Festus B 13; 13. Woodland 9; 14. Marquand 5.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Festus 178; 2. Hillsboro 159; 3. Cape Central 78; 4. Notre Dame 65; 5. Farmington 56; 6. Central 42; 7. Windsor 40; 8. De Soto 37; 9. University City 23; 9. St. Pius 23; 11. Woodland 19; 12. Dexter 17; Festus B 4.

Local Girls Results:

400 – 3. Allie England, CEN, 1:04.08

1600 – 2. Chloe Wood, FARM, 5:41.02; 5. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:51.01

3200 – 3. Cayman McIntyre, FARM, 12:29.08; 8. Alondra Martinez, 13:51.63

100 Hurdles – 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.45; 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 17.70

300 Hurdles – 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 52.38

4x100 – 4. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Grace Shuburt, Cadence Dunn, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 52.96; 8. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Nevaeh Dailey), 53.34

4x200 – 4. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Grace Shuburt, Cadence Dunn, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 1:53.83; 6. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 1:55.33

4x400 – 2. Farmington (Ella Scott, Chloe Wood, Elizabeth Burgan, Grace Shuburt), 4:22.57

4x800 – 2. Farmington (Natalie Gammon, Niyah Hayward, Wyllow Henderson, Bailea Bock), 11:23.94

High Jump – 2. Jade Roth, FARM, 5-00; 5. Ava Cooper, FARM, 4-08

Triple Jump – 3. Ava Cooper, FARM, 33-03.25; 4. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 32-03.75

Pole Vault – 4. Ella Scott, FARM, 9-00; 6. Clarah Wilkins, FARM, 9-00; 7. Savannah Kofron, FARM, 8-06

Discus – 6. Addison Brenneke, FARM, 93-06.00

Javelin – 6. Avery Graham, FARM, 101-10.75

Shot Put – 6. Kinley Walden, FARM, 30-01.50

Local Boys Results:

1600 – 2. Evan Fuller, FARM, 4:29.43

3200 – 8. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 10:30.80

110 Hurdles – 3. Bryson Logan, FARM, 15.86; 5. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 16.73; 6. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.77

300 Hurdles – 2. Bryson Logan, FARM, 41.93; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 43.09

4x100 – 2. Central (Hakin Wagner, Robert Petty, Kannon Harlow, Jailen Welch), 44.64; 4. Farmington (Braydon Berry, Parker Dickinson, Kaesen McClain, Brett Drye), 45.45

4x200 – 5. Central (Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Tye Dalton, Charles Bockenkamp), 1:36.31; 8. Farmington (Bryson Logan, Chase Watson, Parker Brooks, Isaac Leask), 1:36.80

4x400 – 2. Farmington (Dustin Randazzo, Sam Woodson, Evan Fuller, N/A), 3:35.86

4x800 – 8. Central (Cole Crocker, Taylor Roesch, Garrett McDowell, Jordan Willis), 10:27.84

Long Jump – 4. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 21-00.75; 5. Brett Drye, FARM, 20-07.75; 6. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 20-04.00

Triple Jump – 7. Braydon Berry, FARM, 39-06.50

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 13-06; 5. Owen Barron, FARM, 11-00; 6. Wyatt Scott, FARM, 10-06

Javelin – 6. Owen Birkner, FARM, 141-01.00; 7. Jace Bohn, CEN, 137-04.50

Shot Put – 7. Jacob Voyles, CEN, 38-06.50

Union Invitational

UNION, Mo. – Ezekiel Sisk and Alex Smith earned a 1-2 result in the 3200-meter run, and helped the Potosi boys place third among 13 teams at the Union Invitational on Tuesday.

Connor Gibson and Tanner Gibson joined forces with Sisk and Smith on a 4x800 victory. Jaden Kanan and Luke Brabham each placed fourth in three separate events for the Trojans.

Brandon Santiago was third in the high jump, one spot ahead of Brabham.

The Lady Trojans were fifth in their standings with two individual champions and a pair of fourth-place sprint relays leading the charge.

Celeste Sansegraw set the winning pace in the 3200 while finishing second in the 1600. Ava Robart was third in the high jump and Nora Henry was third in the shot put for Potosi.

Kalie Thompson stayed unbeaten through seven discus competitions this season at 117 feet, 5 inches, throwing two inches short of her school record.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Owensville 113.50; 2. St. Francis Borgia 76.50; 3. Potosi 71.50; 4. Union 70; 5. Sullivan 66; 6. St. Clair 65; 7. Warrenton 60.50; 8. Washington 56.50; 9. Steelville 51; 9. Pacific 51; 11. St. James 41; 12. Grandview 14.50; 13. New Haven 4.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Washington 153; 2. Owensville 96; 3. Pacific 85; 4. Grandview 63; 5. Potosi 55; 6. Sullivan 53; 7. Union 50.50; 8. New Haven 46; 9. St. Clair 39.50; 10. Warrenton 39; 11. St. James 27; 12. Steelville 19; St. Francis Borgia 15.

Potosi Boys Results:

200 – 8. Gregory Neubrand, 24.10

400 – 4. Luke Brabham, 54.15

800 – 4. Jaden Kanan, 2:05.02

3200 – 1. Ezekiel Sisk, 10:34.14; 2. Alex Smith, 10:41.04

110 Hurdles – 6. Landon Sprous, 16.80

300 Hurdles – 6. J.T. Cross, 43.78

4x200 – 6. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Noah Wilton, Gage Mosier, J.T. Cross), 1:39.60

4x400 – 4. Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham), 3:38.69

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Ezekiel Sisk, Alex Smith), 8:45.08

High Jump – 3. Brandon Santiago, 5-10.75; 4. Luke Brabham, 5-10.75

Long Jump – 4. Jaden Kanan, 19-10.25

Triple Jump – 7. Jaden Kanan, 37-10.00

Discus – 8. Michael Chovosky, 108-10

Potosi Girls Results:

200 – 8. Samyia McCloud, 29.12

1600 – 2. Celeste Sansegraw, 5:48.85

3200 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, 13:03.25; 8. Carlee Moss, 14:43.85

4x100 – 4. Potosi Samyia McCloud, Carley Coleman, McKenna Randall, McKayla Randall), 55.65

4x200 – 4. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, Kya Gibson, McKenna Randall, McKayla Randall), 1:56.99

4x400 – 8. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carley Coleman, Kya Gibson), 5:01.94

4x800 – 8. Potosi (Allie Heeter, Carlee Moss, Allison Land, Kaydence Gibson), 11:32.12

High Jump – 3. Ava Robart, 5-01

Pole Vault – 8. Kaydence Allgier, 6-06

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, 117-05

Shot Put – 3. Nora Henry, 33-08.75