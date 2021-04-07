Tuesday Roundup: Central delivers huge day at plate

J.D. Whitter followed up his no-hitter from last week with another superb outing, scattering three hits and one walk while totaling 12 strikeouts in a complete game.

Carter Reed had a two-run single, and Jase Campbell singled with two runs scored for West County (4-2). Grady Masters, Tristan Beck and Dawson Dowd also provided hits.

Cole Myers singled home the lone run for Herculaneum (1-5) in the third after trailing 5-0. Jackson Dearing pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits in defeat.

Arcadia Valley 8, Greenville 4

GREENVILLE, Mo. – Jackson Dement finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, and also threw two scoreless innings on the mound as Arcadia Valley rode 14 hits to an 8-4 triumph at Greenville on Tuesday.

The Tigers scored four times in the top of the first inning, and broke a 4-4 tie with two in the fifth before adding two insurance tallies in the sixth.

Carter Brogan was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Will Erpenbach added a triple, single and RBI to bolster Arcadia Valley (6-3).