Tuesday Roundup: Central delivers huge day at plate

PARK HILLS – Dylan Holifield blasted three-run homer, and Central scored eight times in the opening frame on Tuesday while dominating Fredericktown 16-1 in four innings.
Jace Crump finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Casen Murphy drove in two runs with a triple and double for Central (5-3), which cranked out 14 hits overall.
Jett Bridges was 2-for-2 with a stolen base and two runs scored, and Michael Vance reached base three straight times on an RBI single and two walks.
Ty Schweiss provided two hits and Kendall Horton had a double and sacrifice fly. Slade Schweiss tripled in the first inning, and Brett Richardson singled as a pinch-hitter.
Starter Brendon Jenkins pitched two innings with four strikeouts, and Nathan Hamski followed with two scoreless frames in relief for the Rebels.
Losing hurler Garrett Marler put Fredericktown (0-8) in front 1-0 with an RBI single after leadoff batter Nate Miller bunted for a hit and stole second.
West County 9, Herculaneum 1
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – West County pounced quickly with four runs in the first inning, and capitalized on six errors by host Herculaneum for a 9-1 victory on Tuesday.
J.D. Whitter followed up his no-hitter from last week with another superb outing, scattering three hits and one walk while totaling 12 strikeouts in a complete game.
Carter Reed had a two-run single, and Jase Campbell singled with two runs scored for West County (4-2). Grady Masters, Tristan Beck and Dawson Dowd also provided hits.
Cole Myers singled home the lone run for Herculaneum (1-5) in the third after trailing 5-0. Jackson Dearing pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits in defeat.
Arcadia Valley 8, Greenville 4
GREENVILLE, Mo. – Jackson Dement finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, and also threw two scoreless innings on the mound as Arcadia Valley rode 14 hits to an 8-4 triumph at Greenville on Tuesday.
The Tigers scored four times in the top of the first inning, and broke a 4-4 tie with two in the fifth before adding two insurance tallies in the sixth.
Carter Brogan was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Will Erpenbach added a triple, single and RBI to bolster Arcadia Valley (6-3).
Keagan Lawlor worked around two hits and three walks to notch two scoreless innings as the winning reliever behind starter Colin Whited. Andrew Tedford closed the seventh as the fourth AV hurler.
Whited collected two RBI and a double while equaling Lawlor at 2-for-4 overall. Tedford added a double with two runs scored, and Jackson Inman singled and walked in the victory.
Wyatt Friley and Jeb Huff produced two hits apiece for Greenville (2-4). Trey Porter pitched a complete game and fanned five in the loss.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 9, Potosi 0
FARMINGTON – Carter Barnes posted a singles shutout on Tuesday as the Farmington boys tennis team secured a 9-0 sweep against Potosi.
Trenton Berghaus edged Brenden Brown 8-6 in the closest outcome of the day at No. 3 singles, and joined Barnes for an 8-1 doubles win.
Colton Woody, Maddox Brenneke, Wyatt Bach and Cole Wofford also prevailed in singles action for the Knights (2-0).
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (F) def. Chase Glore, 8-5
2. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Phillip Lucas, 8-3
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Brenden Brown, 8-6
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Hayden Eckhoff, 8-0
5. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2
6. Cole Wofford (F) def. Isiah Marty, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Glore/Lucas, 8-5
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Brown/Mercer, 8-1
3. Bach/Wofford (F) def. Eckhoff/Marty, 8-1
GIRLS SOCCER
Fredericktown 5, Farmington 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Junior forward Alivia Buxton tallied four goals by halftime, and Fredericktown routed Farmington 5-0 in girls soccer action on Tuesday.
Arika Buxton also scored for the Lady Blackcats (3-3).
GOLF
West County Tri-Match
TERRE DU LAC – Grant Ebert earned medalist honors by four strokes with a round of 40 as West County dominated a home tri-match on Tuesday.
The Fredericktown team total was completed by Garrett Ward at 48 plus Dalton Winick and Eli Aslinger each at 49.
The Bulldogs posted a composite 186 compared to 212 by Central and 252 by West County.
Adele Sherrill paced Central with 44, and Luke Steineger led West County with 51.
Arcadia Valley Tri-Match
IRONTON – Farmington rolled to a conference tri-match victory on Tuesday, paced by matching rounds of 40 by Jonah Burgess and Bracey Blanton.
Garrett Ward carded 43, and the Knights totaled 168 while Potosi shot 215 and host Arcadia Valley ended with 227.
Ethan Tiefenauer had the low score for Arcadia Valley with 52. Dillon Wigger had 53 to lead Potosi.