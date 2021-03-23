Tuesday Roundup: Central pitchers shut out Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Sophomore Kendall Horton made his varsity pitching debut, and combined with junior Jett Bridges for a dazzling one-hit shutout on Tuesday.
Central scored three times in the top of the first inning, and maximized four hits against Perryville to prevail 6-0 on the road.
Slade Schweiss and Sammy Callaway contributed RBI hits, and the Rebels (2-2) tacked on insurance runs in each of the last three frames.
Horton compiled eight strikeouts and yielded one hit through five innings. Bridges retired all six batters faced after relieving with a 4-0 cushion.
Bridges reached base on three occasions with a hit and two walks, and Dylan Holifield chipped in an RBI.
Arcadia Valley 9, Jefferson 2
FESTUS, Mo. – Taylon Jones delivered six strong innings on the mound, and Arcadia Valley scored in five separate frames on Tuesday to defeat Jefferson 9-2.
Colin Whited had an RBI double among two hits, and Jacob Gibbs singled twice for the Tigers (3-1), who posted leads of 4-0 and 6-1 along the way.
Jones compiled eight strikeouts to work around two runs on nine hits, and helped his own cause at the plate with two hits and two RBI.
Andrew Tedford drove in two and scored twice, Jackson Dement added a double with two runs scored and Keagan Lawlor picked up an RBI double to further propel AV.
Carter Brogan efficiently struck out the side on 12 pitches during a perfect seventh. He also singled, and Hunter Smith scored two runs.
Colby Ott paced Jefferson with three hits. Dylan Schnitzler threw five innings in defeat with six runs allowed and two strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Valle Catholic 19, Grandview 4
STE. GENEVIEVE – Mia Weiler drilled two inside-the-park home runs, and finished 3-for-3 on Tuesday as Valle Catholic dominated Grandview 19-4 on the softball turf.
McKenna Bauman tripled twice for the Lady Warriors (2-0), who extended an 8-4 advantage with a nine-run outburst in the third inning.
Kelsey Blum and Ade Weiler also posted strong offensive games by going 3-for-4. Valle Catholic got singles from Macy Shuh and Nicole Gegg.
Winning pitcher Macy Wolk worked all four innings with two strikeouts and four walks allowed.
West County 14, Bourbon 0
LEADWOOD – Gracie Wright tripled, scored three runs and drove in two more while reaching base four straight times from the leadoff spot as West County routed Bourbon 14-0 on Tuesday.
Reese Smith and Bree Asher combined from the circle on an abbreviated 1-hitter for the Lady Bulldogs (1-1), who pounced for five runs in the first inning and six more in the second.
Morgan Simily and Megan Perkins were each 2-for-2 to match Wright with two runs scored and a walk. Smith also singled twice to bolster West County. Perkins finished with two RBI.
Alexis Hedgcorth provided an RBI double with two runs scored, and Jacy Tongay had an RBI single.
Smith struck out seven and walked two over three smooth innings. Asher followed by retiring all six batters faced for a second straight outing.
Trinity Bates accounted for the lone Bourbon hit.