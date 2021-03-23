Tuesday Roundup: Central pitchers shut out Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Sophomore Kendall Horton made his varsity pitching debut, and combined with junior Jett Bridges for a dazzling one-hit shutout on Tuesday.

Central scored three times in the top of the first inning, and maximized four hits against Perryville to prevail 6-0 on the road.

Slade Schweiss and Sammy Callaway contributed RBI hits, and the Rebels (2-2) tacked on insurance runs in each of the last three frames.

Horton compiled eight strikeouts and yielded one hit through five innings. Bridges retired all six batters faced after relieving with a 4-0 cushion.

Bridges reached base on three occasions with a hit and two walks, and Dylan Holifield chipped in an RBI.

Arcadia Valley 9, Jefferson 2

FESTUS, Mo. – Taylon Jones delivered six strong innings on the mound, and Arcadia Valley scored in five separate frames on Tuesday to defeat Jefferson 9-2.

Colin Whited had an RBI double among two hits, and Jacob Gibbs singled twice for the Tigers (3-1), who posted leads of 4-0 and 6-1 along the way.