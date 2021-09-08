Tuesday Roundup: Central volleyball notches first win

PARK HILLS – Senior Reagan Bradley and sophomore Khloe Dischbein each delivered 11 kills on Tuesday night as the Central volleyball team defeated De Soto 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 27-25.
Natalie Miles made 13 assists and Dischbein notched four blocks for the Lady Rebels as Olivia Casey picked up her first victory as head coach.
Central (1-1) was highlighted defensively by Kate Johnson and Avery Johnson with 15 digs each.
Valle Catholic 3, Festus 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Senior setter Sam Loida compiled 23 assists, 14 digs and three kills while serving three of her 13 points for aces in a dominant showing by Valle Catholic on Tuesday evening.
Ella Bertram continued her efficient work at the net with 12 kills and five blocks as the unbeaten Lady Warriors cruised past Festus 25-11, 25-10, 25-21.
Rachel Blum had a team-high four aces in 12 points, and provided nine digs with 11 serve receptions at libero for Valle Catholic (4-0).
Hailey Weibrecht tallied six kills from the middle, and Makayla Joggerst chipped in five kills plus eight digs, eight receptions and three aces.
Mia Weiler had nine digs with three aces, and equaled Ade Weiler with four kills each.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Herculaneum 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman Joleigh Parker accounted for seven of the 19 total aces served by Ste. Genevieve, and added three kills in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-8 blowout of Herculaneum.
Arie Taylor paced the attack with nine kills, along with 11 assists, while Alissa Grass and Elizabeth Basler knocked down seven kills each for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (3-1) got 21 assists from Devyn Basler plus six kills and four aces by Alli Byington.
Lana Kemper, Dru Koetting and Maya Watts added two aces apiece.
Farmington 3, Hillsboro 0
FARMINGTON – Outside hitter Jelena Gray starred all around with 13 kills and 15 digs on Tuesday as Farmington routed visiting Hillsboro 25-12, 25-18, 25-13.
Emma Gerstner likewise produced at six rotations with six kills, four blocks and 14 digs as the Knights remained unbeaten.
Alyssa Wilson dished out 12 assists for Farmington (4-0). Jade Roth contributed four blocks, and equaled both Kaylee Gerwitz and Wilson with three kills each.
Grandview 3, Valley 1
WARE, Mo. – Grandview jumped to a two-game advantage, and closed out Valley 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Valley (0-4) was paced in defeat by senior Carter Clark with 18 kills and three service aces. Kenley Missey had 15 assists plus four kills.
SOFTBALL
North County 8, Kelly 3
BONNE TERRE – North County scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and defeated SEMO Conference foe Kelly 8-3 for its first victory on Tuesday.
Makenna Pierce compiled a team-high four RBI while going 2-for-3 with a double, and Zoey Cheek added two singles for the Lady Raiders.
Sammy Waller pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out one for the win, allowing three runs on seven hits. Emilie Morgan retired all four batters faced in relief.
North County (1-1, 1-1) also picked up singles from Gracelyn Wigger, Kiley Jones, Madi Pyeatt, Autumn Bullock and Waller.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sullivan Invitational
SULLIVAN, Mo. – The North County boys finished seventh among nine full cross country teams at the Sullivan Invitational meet on Tuesday.
Jackson Leeds (19:29) medaled in 10th place out of 90 varsity runners for the Raiders. Colton Bolte (21:57) was second fastest on the team.
Sydney Cash (24:12) placed 18th in the varsity girls race for West County.
North County was led by seniors Chloe Webb (25:27) and Tanner Maggard (25:28) in a battle for 25th position.