Tuesday Roundup: Central volleyball notches first win

Mia Weiler had nine digs with three aces, and equaled Ade Weiler with four kills each.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Herculaneum 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman Joleigh Parker accounted for seven of the 19 total aces served by Ste. Genevieve, and added three kills in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-8 blowout of Herculaneum.

Arie Taylor paced the attack with nine kills, along with 11 assists, while Alissa Grass and Elizabeth Basler knocked down seven kills each for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (3-1) got 21 assists from Devyn Basler plus six kills and four aces by Alli Byington.

Lana Kemper, Dru Koetting and Maya Watts added two aces apiece.

Farmington 3, Hillsboro 0

FARMINGTON – Outside hitter Jelena Gray starred all around with 13 kills and 15 digs on Tuesday as Farmington routed visiting Hillsboro 25-12, 25-18, 25-13.

Emma Gerstner likewise produced at six rotations with six kills, four blocks and 14 digs as the Knights remained unbeaten.