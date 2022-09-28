Tuesday Roundup: Conference volleyball schedule under way

IRONTON – Junior setter Taylor Lorenz was recognized for recently surpassing 1,000 career assists, and the Arcadia Valley volleyball team avenged a loss from last season on Tuesday night.

Riley Brogan spiked a match-high 12 kills while making 21 digs, and Cate Newstead-Adams compiled 10 kills, 21 digs and 12 service points in a 25-21, 25-19, 14-25, 25-16 triumph over Bismarck.

Lorenz produced 26 assists and 22 digs for Arcadia Valley (4-11-2, 1-0). Paige Newstead-Adams picked up 18 digs, and Katelyn Strange added 12 while Kayla Sumpter and Hannah Tripp each served 17 points.

Halie Dickey starred defensively for Bismarck (5-8-1, 0-1) with 25 digs while Alyssa Brake knocked down nine kills.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Central 1

PARK HILLS – All-conference outside hitter Dru Koetting totaled 21 kills, 12 digs and two service aces to lift Ste. Genevieve past host Central 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 28-26 on Tuesday night.

Arie Taylor finished with 15 kills and 18 digs, and the Dragons found increased production from several offensive weapons to capture their MAAA Large-School opener on the road.

Tessa Grass knocked down 10 kills, and Hope Schmelzle had seven of her own. Sophia Huck distributed 31 assists while Devyn Basler notched 19 assists plus 11 digs.

Senior libero Maya Watts accumulated 27 digs while landing three back-row kills. Alli Byington served three aces while making nine digs, and Joleigh Parker had three blocks in the victory.

Ste. Genevieve (14-2-2, 1-0) hosts Farmington in a key conference showdown on Thursday.

Valle Catholic 3, Kingston 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Addi Donze provided 11 digs and 11 serve receptions along the back row to help Valle Catholic roll past Kingston 25-15. 25-7, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Ava Bauman recorded eight kills plus eight digs, and Macy Wolk sent down eight kills while serving three aces as the Lady Warriors began their MAAA Small-School title defense.

Ade Weiler totaled nine digs, nine receptions and three kills while equaling the two aces from Abree Zipprich. Riley Brown chipped in seven digs.

Claire Drury made two solo blocks and dished out eight assists. Kristen Drury finished with 11 assists to lead Valle Catholic (8-9, 1-0).

Potosi 3, North County 0

POTOSI – Blair Sitton controlled the middle of the net with seven blocks, and also registered 11 kills on Tuesday as Potosi beat North County 25-12, 25-12, 25-22 in the conference opener.

Ava Robart slammed 18 kills to lead all players, and Paige West added nine more for Potosi (13-1-1, 1-0).

Kadence Sadler amassed 39 assists along with five digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

North County 7, St. Pius 2

BONNE TERRE – Lauren Politte capped her Senior Day by helping the North County girls tennis team complete a third consecutive unbeaten regular season on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders picked up singles victories from Lucy Pace, Alli Scott, Camille Skaggs, Chloe Roach and Politte in a 7-2 overall triumph over St. Pius.

Pace, who has also powered that dominant three-year stretch, paired with Skaggs for an 8-2 doubles win while Politte and Scott secured an 8-4 decision.

North County (14-0) will be the top seed in next week’s district playoffs.

Chloe Kronlage won both of her matches for St. Pius.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Carolyne Argana, 8-2

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Isabella Barbagallo, 8-1

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Lydia Hackbarth, 8-4

4. Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Claire Arcipowski, 8-4

5. Chloe Kronlage (SP) def. Kinley Tracy, 8-3

6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Brooke Madden, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Argana/Barbagallo, 8-4

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Hackbarth/Arcipowski, 8-2

3. Kronlage/Madden (SP) def. Tracy/Roach, 8-3

Arcadia Valley 6, Fredericktown 3

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley swept the doubles stage, including a shutout by Ruth Francis and Kylee Hartwick, and downed Fredericktown 6-3 in a tune-up for the MAAA girls tennis tournament.

Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara followed their doubles victory by claiming singles matches, and Francis prevailed at the No. 5 ranking for the Lady Tigers.

Madeline Coles and Lily Pursley of Arcadia Valley (8-5) edged Grace Lewis and Clara Basden 8-6.

Emiley Geen, Haley Tucker and Lewis captured singles triumphs for Fredericktown (4-10).

Singles Results:

1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Sydney Bell, 8-1

2. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Madeline Coles, 8-4

3. Emiley Geen (FR) def. Lily Pursley, 8-1

4. Elena Lara (AV) def. Clara Basden, 8-3

5. Ruth Francis (AV) def. Danielle West, 8-3

6. Haley Tucker (FR) def. Reese Brogan, 9-7

Doubles Results:

1. Glanzer/Lara (AV) def. Bell/Geen, 8-3

2. Coles/Pursley (AV) def. Lewis/Basden, 8-6

3. Francis/Hartwick (AV) def. West/Tucker, 8-0

SOFTBALL

Farmington 9, Kelly 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Alayna Resinger doubled twice while going 4-for-4 overall, and the Farmington softball team obtained sole possession of first place in the SEMO Conference standings.

Elly Robbins shined in the pitching circle with nine strikeouts and seven hits allowed, and equaled Shelby Bowling with two hits at the plate in a 9-1 triumph over Kelly on Tuesday.

Farmington (20-8, 6-0) broke open a 2-1 contest with seven runs in the fifth inning, and can capture the league title outright by defeating upcoming opponents Sikeston and Chaffee.

Bowling tallied a team-high three RBI. Avery Graham, Jayce Jarvis and Jayden Tucker provided RBI hits while Angelia Davis and Olivia Hartupee also singled for the Knights.

Leadoff hitter Kayleigh Holman finished 2-for-4 with a double for Kelly (17-7, 4-1), which committed the only two defensive errors. The game was tied 1-1 through one inning.

Neelyville 12, North County 2

BONNE TERRE – Dixie Cloud homered while equaling teammate Bridget Million as 3-for-4 offensively, and Neelyville downed North County 12-2 on Tuesday.

Jade Crosswhite singled twice, and Delayni Dobbins compiled a double, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored for the Lady Tigers, who erupted for eight tallies in the fifth inning.

North County (6-13) celebrated its seniors prior to the contest, but struggled to generate scoring rallies against September Preslar, who notched eight strikeouts during her seven-hitter.

Raegan Pierce and Amy Layton each finished 2-for-3, and Zoey Cheek added a double and walk for the Lady Raiders. Kylie Moebes supplied an RBI hits, and Madi Pyeatt singled.

Sammy Waller yielded nine runs, five earned, on eight hits and six walks over 4 2/3 innings in the loss.

BASEBALL

West County 8, Arcadia Valley 1

LEADWOOD – West County scored five runs during the fifth inning, and pulled away from Arcadia Valley 8-1 in fall baseball action on Tuesday.

Nolan Rawson pitched five innings and struck out nine batters for the win while allowing two hits and four walks. Lance Monroe closed with three strikeouts over two scoreless frames.

Bradey Buhrmester doubled twice, and Jaxon Campbell collected RBI while matching Julian Thebeau at 2-for-2 overall with two runs scored.

Ty Harlow doubled, Rawson reached base three times on a single plus two walks, and the Bulldogs received hits from Ryan Hull and Ben Faulkner.

West County (16-1) hosts Valley and East Carter on Friday.

Jackson Dement opened the scoring with an RBI double while Colin Whited and Ralph Salinas singled for Arcadia Valley. Nolan Inman yielded nine hits and fanned two over 4 1/3 innings in the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Westwood Baptist 2, St. Paul 1

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – St. Paul fell to host Westwood Baptist 2-1 in soccer action on Tuesday.

Griffin Phillips scored for the Giants (0-7).