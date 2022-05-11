Tuesday Roundup: Cougars walk off; Indians dominate

CADET – Dylan Morrison pulled an RBI single through the infield in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kingston baseball team celebrated a 3-2 walk-off victory over Grandview on Tuesday.

Ayden Piel pitched five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, and provided two hits at the plate for the Cougars on their Senior Day.

Wyatt Jessen had an RBI hit, and Wyatt Johnson went 2-for-4 to bolster Kingston (8-15-1), which will meet Arcadia Valley in Class 3, District 3 action on Saturday morning.

Bismarck 8, Oak Ridge 0

BISMARCK – Gavin Butery pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out four with two walks on Tuesday as Bismarck capped the regular season with an 8-0 victory over Oak Ridge.

The Indians scored three times in the first inning, and never looked back. Hunter Dugal clobbered two-run home run in the third, and fellow senior Trevor Politte provided a two-RBI single in the fourth.

Garrett Mork matched Politte at 2-for-3 overall while adding three stolen bases and two runs scored.

Carter Hedrick, Gage Grounds, Tyler Mork and Butery singled for Bismarck (10-9-1), which faces Principia in Class 2, District 4 action on Thursday in Perryville, Mo.

Job Sachse doubled while Justin Ward and Ahren Fodge singled for Oak Ridge (3-14).

West County 1, Fredericktown 0

LEADWOOD – J.D. Whitter pitched his fourth shutout in nine starts this season on Senior Day to win a duel of aces against Ryan Souden of Fredericktown.

Courtesy runner Tristan Beck scored the lone run for either side after catcher Julian Thebeau drew the only walk in the third inning to lift the Bulldogs 1-0.

Whitter needed 89 pitches to fire a dazzling three-hitter with 10 strikeouts to surpass 100 in a season where he has allowed a total of four earned runs.

Michael Simily, Mason Simily and Caden Merrill singled for West County (16-4).

Souden was superb in defeat for Fredericktown (10-11), likewise dealing a three-hitter while fanning seven batters on 95 total pitches.

Easton Wood, Dakota Weber and Souden notched singles for the Blackcats.

Valle Catholic 10, North County 0

BONNE TERRE – Alex Viox finished 3-for-4 while filling in for all-state catcher Josh Bieser, and senior Collin Vaeth pitched a complete game three-hitter for Valle Catholic on Tuesday.

The Warriors produced six runs against opposing starter Isaac Easter in the third inning, and prevailed 10-0 over North County in six frames while totaling 13 hits.

Nathan Schwent went 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Grant Fallert scored three times while also going 3-for-5 with a double to highlight Valle Catholic (24-7).

Vaeth posted five strikeouts while walking three, and delivered a team-high four RBI on two hits at the plate. Aiden Heberlie also provided an RBI single and stolen base.

North County (4-13) received a double from Kooper Kekec plus singles from Clayton Chandler and Zane Huff.

St. Pius 7, Farmington 3

FESTUS, Mo. – Zander Street went the distance on a five-hitter with four strikeouts, and St. Pius added three insurance runs in the sixth inning to defeat visiting Farmington 7-3 on Tuesday.

Andrew Merseal singled twice with two RBI and two runs scored, and Austin Almany was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI as St. Pius (16-6) capitalized on six walks from opposing hurlers.

Farmington (7-14) has lost eight of its last nine games prior to hosting Notre Dame on Wednesday. Team stats were not made available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 9, Sikeston 1

SIKESTON, Mo. – Fredericktown exploded for seven goals in the second half Tuesday, and capped its girls soccer regular season on a six-match win streak.

Ava Penuel and Kyndal Dodd each scored twice, Gabbie McFadden and Ryleigh Gresham chipped in one goal each, and the Lady Blackcats beat Sikeston 9-1.

Senior star Alivia Buxton registered a sixth consecutive hat trick with her 59th, 60th and 61st goals of the season in the victory.

Fredericktown (15-3-1) holds the top seed in Class 2, District 1, and will open postseason play Saturday in Perryville against De Soto at 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 5, Rockwood Summit 1

FARMINGTON – A clean sweep in doubles action propelled the Farmington boys tennis team into the Class 2, District 1 championship round on Tuesday.

Wyatt Bach and Cole Wofford provided clinching singles victories in straight sets, and the top-seeded Knights eliminated Rockwood Summit 5-1.

Maddox Brenneke paired with Wyatt Bach to survive a No. 1 doubles tiebreaker, and Farmington (10-8) advanced to host Cape Central for the title on Wednesday.

Jackson Bauer worked alongside Wofford for an 8-1 result while Jack Williams and Trey McKenney put their opposing duo away 8-4.

Arnav Purchottam blanked Brenneke in singles play as Rockwood Summit (2-11) salvaged one match.

Singles Results:

1. Arnav Purchottam (RS) def. Maddox Brenneke 6-0, 6-0

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Grant Bailey 6-2, 6-1

3. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Adam Edgar 6-0, 6-3

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Purchottam/Bailey, 9-8 (5)

2. Wofford/Bauer (FA) def. Edgar/Riley, 8-1

3. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Holtzman/Malatkar, 8-4

North County 5, Crystal City 0

BONNE TERRE – North County rolled to the Class 1, District 2 boys tennis final with a dominant 5-0 shutout of Crystal City on Tuesday.

The Raiders lost only three games in doubles action, as Drew Christopher and Talon Colby posted an 8-0 result at the No. 3 ranking.

Peyton Cheek and Asher Stevens earned straight-set singles wins, and North County (10-3) booked a home clash with Festus for the title on Wednesday.

Dreston Hoffman and Cheek followed up their recent district doubles title with an 8-2 triumph, and Evan Veach teamed with Stevens for an 8-1 victory.

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Baptiste Poittevim 6-1, 6-3

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Brooklyn Portell 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Hankins/Katja Govor, 8-2

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Poittevim/Smith, 8-1

3. Christopher/Colby (NC) def. Portell/Wood, 8-0

Festus 5, Potosi 0

FESTUS, Mo. – Dustin Peters edged Isaiah Marty and Dax Burgett ousted Haydin Eckhoff in singles action to punctuate a 5-0 shutout by Festus against Potosi on Tuesday.

Festus (10-2) advanced to face North County in the Class 1, District 2 title matchup on Wednesday.

The Tigers swept through the doubles phase, including an 8-4 win by Mackenzie McJunkins and Connor Zustiak over Logan Compton and Eckhoff.

Individual district champion Chase Glore did not finish his singles match for Potosi (6-9-1), but will compete on Friday in the state sectional round.

The Trojans sustained a couple of 8-3 setbacks by pairings Draven Griffin with Marty and Wyatt Mercer with Glore.

Singles Results:

2. Dustin Peters (FE) def. Isaiah Marty 6-4, 6-3

3. Dax Burgett (FE) def. Haydin Eckhoff 6-1, 6-2

Doubles Results:

1. Wilkinson/Peters (FE) def. Glore/Mercer, 8-3

2. Burgett/Rhine (FE) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-3

3. McJunkins/Zustiak (FE) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-4

