Tuesday Roundup: Dragons capture sparkling home win

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior middle hitter Marysa Flieg returned to the lineup, and the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team landed a signature win on the early season on Tuesday night.

Dru Koetting thrived with a team-high 13 kills from her outside position, and the Dragons finished the fourth set with a flourish to vanquish Notre Dame 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15.

Abby Moore powered 10 kills and four blocks in the rotation opposite Flieg, who finished with nine kills and four blocks of her own.

Ste. Genevieve (4-1) got 42 assists from setter Brittney Kreitler, along with seven kills by Tessa Grass and three blocks from A.J. Prudent.

Arcadia Valley 3, Fredericktown 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Senior Gracee Smith compiled double-figure totals in four statistical categories as Arcadia Valley swept Fredericktown 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 on Tuesday night.

Smith finished with 12 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs and 11 service points for the Lady Tigers (7-2). Riley Brogan added three kills on the outside plus 11 digs.

Maddie DeMent provided another dazzling performance from the middle with 30 kills and five blocks while also leading AV with 20 digs.