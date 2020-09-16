Tuesday Roundup: Dragons capture sparkling home win

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior middle hitter Marysa Flieg returned to the lineup, and the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team landed a signature win on the early season on Tuesday night.
Dru Koetting thrived with a team-high 13 kills from her outside position, and the Dragons finished the fourth set with a flourish to vanquish Notre Dame 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15.
Abby Moore powered 10 kills and four blocks in the rotation opposite Flieg, who finished with nine kills and four blocks of her own.
Ste. Genevieve (4-1) got 42 assists from setter Brittney Kreitler, along with seven kills by Tessa Grass and three blocks from A.J. Prudent.
Arcadia Valley 3, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Senior Gracee Smith compiled double-figure totals in four statistical categories as Arcadia Valley swept Fredericktown 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 on Tuesday night.
Smith finished with 12 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs and 11 service points for the Lady Tigers (7-2). Riley Brogan added three kills on the outside plus 11 digs.
Maddie DeMent provided another dazzling performance from the middle with 30 kills and five blocks while also leading AV with 20 digs.
Sammi Layton made 19 assists and nine digs, and Maggie Newstead-Adams served 11 points while picking up eight digs.
Central 3, South Iron 0
PARK HILLS – Kaley Kimball slammed 17 kills, and three of her eight blocks went directly hit the floor as Central defeated South Iron in straight sets 25-9, 25-20, 25-18.
Liberty Coleman totaled 16 digs, 10 kills and two aces, and served 7-0 scoring stretch during the third set to help Central (5-2-3) secure the best-of-five sweep.
Addisyn Casey compiled 39 assists plus five digs. Her quick set to Kimball stopped the momentum of South Iron after the visitors had closed to within 21-20 in game two.
Jessica Hulsey made 13 digs, Olivia Dunn added 11 more and Tori Bishop provided as four Lady Rebels eclipsed double digits defensively.
Lizi Marler collected five kills in each of the first two games, and finished with 13 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington 8, Arcadia Valley 1
IRONTON – Kate Busenbark, Karmin Duncan and Susan Rippee rolled through singles action without ceding a game, and Farmington served up an 8-1 win over Arcadia Valley.
Helen Griffin earned her first varsity victory, and Abigail Thurman added an 8-4 result for the Knights (5-1, 4-1), who posted two doubles shutouts.
All-conference senior Hannah Helvey claimed the No. 2 singles match for Arcadia Valley (1-5, 1-4), topping Abigail Doty 8-2.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Abigail Doty, 8-2
2. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Grace Young, 8-0
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Abby Misselhorn, 8-4
6. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Helvey/Young, 8-6
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Keith/Misselhorn, 8-0
3. Thurman/Griffin (FA) def. Winnie/Graciano, 8-0
North County 9, Potosi 0
BONNE TERRE – North County dropped only two games in doubles play, and rolled to a 9-0 tennis sweep of Potosi on Tuesday.
Julianna Farr teamed with Katelynne Jones, and Lucy Pace worked alongside Emily Pruneau for matching 8-0 shutouts to spur the Lady Raiders (5-0, 4-0).
Lauren Politte shined atop the singles rankings with an 8-2 victory over reigning state qualifier Michelle Whitaker. Farr and Hanna Politte added 8-1 triumphs.
Pace did not surrender a game in either of her contests.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-2
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-1
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Molly Hamby, 8-1
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Tori Krebs, 8-0
6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-2
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Hamby/Krebs, 8-0
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Laramore/Littrell, 8-0
GIRLS GOLF
Lutheran South 196, Ste. Genevieve 226
ST. LOUIS – Ste. Genevieve dropped a golf match to Lutheran South 196-226 on Tuesday at Quail Creek.
Boston Williams shot 54 to lead the Dragons.
BASEBALL
Arcadia Valley 10, Valley 0
IRONTON – Hunter Smith recorded three strikeouts on the mound as Arcadia Valley blanked Valley 10-0 on Tuesday.
Taylon Jones 3-for-3 with an RBI offensively for the Tigers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!