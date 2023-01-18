Tuesday Roundup: Drury nets career best, lifts short-handed Valle

STE. GENEVIEVE – With two major pieces of the Valle Catholic lineup out with injuries on Tuesday night, senior guard Clayton Drury stepped up to deliver a signature performance.

Drury scored 18 of his career-high 34 points during the fourth quarter, and spearheaded a pivotal rally as the Warriors beat Kingston 70-60 in a MAAA Small-School basketball showdown.

Valle Catholic (10-5, 2-0) moved into share of first place atop the conference standings with West County amid seemingly unfavorable circumstances.

Senior guard Chase Fallert, who was recognized before the game for recently surpassing 1,000 career points, missed the contest along with center and top rebounding source Harry Oliver.

But the Warriors tapped into their roster depth, and collectively knocked down 23-of-31 free throws while ultimately winning the turnover margin.

Clayton Drury was 10-of-11 from the line, and drilled six timely 3-pointers in a highly competitive battle that saw Valle Catholic take control following 10 second-half lead changes.

Tyler Gegg provided 10 points on a putback and 8-of-10 free throws, while Sam Drury and Carson Tucker each chipped in eight for the Warriors.

Junior standout Cody Yates countered with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Kingston (9-7, 1-2). Collin Sumpter ended with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Cougars have faced their own adversity since the calendar flipped. A damaged floor at their home facility has forced the remainder of the season to consist exclusively of road games.

Despite being without starting guard Corey Kemper due to injury, Kingston charged back after Clayton Drury opened the fourth quarter with a steal and 3-point play that sent Valle Catholic ahead 47-40.

Yates raced end to end in similar fashion for a basket and foul, and the game was suddenly even at 49-49 when Mason Nelson and Sumpter connected from long range.

Drury responded about 10 seconds later with a go-ahead triple from the right corner, but the Cougars resumed their attack to post an eventual 17-6 run.

Sumpter scored off a steal by Wyatt Johnson, and Ayden Piel came off the bench for two free throws and a basket to put the visitors in front 57-53.

But the final 3:30 was owned by Valle Catholic as defense provided the spark. Clayton Drury shifted momentum with an individual 7-0 scoring spurt.

After drilling a 3-pointer to regain the lead, he emerged with a steal and layup after Yates dribbled into a converging crowd of Warriors. Yates did not touch the ball during the next two Kingston possessions.

Gegg and Drury added pairs of free throws after the Cougars misfired on two jumpers, and Valle Catholic capped the uplifting victory on a 17-3 push.

The Warriors started off sharp from the perimeter as three 3-pointers helped create a double-digit lead over the first five minutes.

Cody Yates ignited a 10-0 response with a baseline jumper and twisting shot through traffic. Brendan Yates finished an interior feed from Seth Politte, and the first quarter concluded in a 15-15 deadlock.

Kingston grabbed its first lead at 21-19 when Cody Yates split two defenders on a drive, but the Warriors took a 28-27 halftime lead after Eli Fallert drilled a 3-pointer off the bench.

A pull-up jumper by Yates was answered as forward Jackson Fowler took a steal all the way for a tying 3-point play at 33-33. The Warriors heated up again from the outside, as two 3-pointers by Drury and the lone field goal from Andrew Basler handed them a 44-40 edge entering the final period.

Politte made five assists for the Cougars, who sank 12-of-16 free throws and endured another tough defeat after falling at West County by two last Friday.

North County 53, West County 37

BONNE TERRE – Freshman guard Drew Johnson knocked down four 3-pointers to help North County bounce back from a slow start against West County on Tuesday night.

Layne Wigger finished with a game-high 14 points as the Raiders prevailed 53-37 at home. They trailed 13-5 before outscoring the Bulldogs 27-4 in an emphatic second quarter.

North County (7-8) was ahead 44-26 heading to the fourth.

Levi Hale had 11 points for West County (8-6).

Central 88, Confluence Prep 57

PARK HILLS – Central played almost 13 minutes before committing a turnover, and finished with only five while running past Confluence Prep 88-57 on Tuesday night.

Jobe Bryant sank 9-of-10 free throws and totaled a game-high 21 points with seven assists as five Rebels eclipsed double figures in scoring.

Caden Casey finished with 14 points and five assists. His 3-pointer as the third quarter expired built a 72-49 advantage and sparked a 19-2 run.

Kendall Horton and Zack Boyd added 12 points each, and Kannon Harlow netted 10 as sharp passing from all five positions helped Central (14-2) generate numerous high-percentage shots.

Confluence Prep (3-11) matched the offensive pace in the first quarter to stay within 25-23, as Yabsa Nidyae tallied nine of his team-high 19 points with a 3-pointer and couple of nifty floaters on quick releases.

Harlow hit a leaping putback early in the second period, and later finished a no-look diagonal lob from Bryant with a catch and shot in one motion.

Triston Stewart and Casey finished entry passes from Horton just before intermission, and the state-ranked Rebels established a 51-35 cushion.

Mason Williams sank three triples for nine points while dishing out four assists, and Stewart grabbed 11 rebounds while picking up seven points off the bench. The Rebels were 16-of-22 from the line.

Serjacob Lewis had 11 points for the Titans. Ralph Times chipped in eight points, and Aaron Mitchell secured eight rebounds.

Potosi 71, Valley 24

POTOSI – Carter Whitley returned from an injury scare, and netted 17 of his 19 points in the first half as Potosi routed Valley 71-24 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans held an 18-13 lead through one quarter, then allowed just 11 points to the short-handed Vikings the rest of the way.

Keaton Ainley scored 11 points to help Potosi (14-3) extended its 36-16 halftime advantage.

Zane West and Ty Mills tallied nine points each while Gabe Brawley had eight and Gavin Portell chipped in seven toward the win.

Drew McClain paced Valley (8-8) with seven points. Starting guard Colby Maxwell and forward K.J. Tiefenauer did not play due to injuries.

Ste. Genevieve 66, De Soto 51

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Ricky Hunter sank a perfect 11-of-11 free throws, and totaled 29 points with four steals as Ste. Genevieve topped De Soto 66-51 on Tuesday night.

Aiden Boyer produced a healthy double-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds and four steals for the host Dragons, who increased their 33-25 halftime lead to 51-38 after three quarters.

Ste. Genevieve (12-3) also received 11 points and 11 rebounds from Kaden Flye, and knocked down 21-of-26 from the line as a team.

Dominique Bourn tossed in 10 points while Aidyn Mitchell, Cole McClinton and Nick Sampson added nine each for De Soto (5-13).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arcadia Valley 55, St. Paul 46

FARMINGTON – Addison Gallaher drained two important 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and scored 16 points to lift Arcadia Valley past St. Paul 55-46 on Tuesday night.

The first half remained tight as the visiting Lady Tigers carried a 25-24 halftime edge after the opening quarter concluded in a 14-14 tie.

Alyssa Glanzer supplied 15 points, and Arcadia Valley (2-11) made 16-of-25 free throws. Paige-Newstead Adams finished with nine points, and Molly Cook chipped in eight.

Senior guard and program scoring leader Brylee Durbin totaled a game-high 19 points for St. Paul (7-8), which trailed 37-33 entering the fourth quarter.

Mia Sherrill had eight points while Sammy Jo Pemberton and Pippa Detring tallied seven each in defeat.

Bismarck 64, Bourbon 41

BOURBON, Mo. – The Bismarck girls clinched their first 10-win season since 2017 on Tuesday evening with a convincing 64-41 triumph at Bourbon.

Ashley Hawkins powered the Lady Indians with 23 points.

Bismarck (10-7) also received 13 points from Karlee Fisher and 11 more from Halie Dickey.

BOYS WRESTLING

Farmington 54, North Point 21

FARMINGTON – Five victories by fall and four others by forfeit propelled the Farmington boys wrestling team past first-time dual opponent North Point 54-21 on Tuesday night.

Aiden Hahn (106), Oakley Johns (113), Trace Dunlap (144), Kyeler Aders (150) and Logan Earhart (285) each secured pins for the Knights.

Zach Dennis (126), Ethan Turner (157), Owen Birkner (165) and Rowdy Vaugh (215) were unopposed.

North Point collected wins in four contested bouts, including a 6-1 decision for reigning state runner-up Kaden Purler (120) over fellow sophomore and Class 3 medalist Presley Johnson.

Match Results:

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) fall Brody Apenbrinck, 1:14

113 – Oakley Johns (FA) fall Reid Struckmann, 2:54

120 – Kaden Purler (NP) dec Presley Johnson, 6-1

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) won by forfeit

132 – Chad Benwell Jr. (NP) dec Zeke Moreland, 6-4

138 – Leo Buchheit (NP) fall Lane Weiss, 5:33

144 – Trace Dunlap (FA) fall Logan Redel, 1:21

150 – Kyeler Aders (FA) fall Koen McGennis, 0:49

157 – Ethan Turner (FA) won by forfeit

165 – Owen Birkner (FA) won by forfeit

175 – Brody Williams (NP) dec William Rodgers, 5-1

190 – Domenic Colombatto (NP) won by forfeit

215 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) won by forfeit

285 – Logan Earhart (FA) fall Ben Barfield, 0:25

Ste. Genevieve 66, Cape Central 12

STE. GENEVIEVE – Owen Drury and Gage Gross secured falls at identical times of 1:52 as Ste. Genevieve dominated Cape Central 66-12 in a boys wrestling dual on Tuesday night.

Mason Langeneckert and Jacob Schweigert also won during the first period while fellow Dragons Evan Winters and Jacob Warren likewise pinned their opponents.

Jace Amschler, Drake Meyer, Bryant Schwent, Isaiah Basler and Madden Wolk all received wins by forfeit with Cape Central open at six weight classes.

Match Results:

106 – Jace Amschler (SG) won by forfeit

113 – Drake Meyer (SG) won by forfeit

120 – Bryant Schwent (SG) won by forfeit

126 – Isaiah Basler (SG) won by forfeit

132 – Owen Drury (SG) fall Colton Poole, 1:52

138 – Gage Gross (SG) fall Blayne Sterling, 1:52

144 – Evan Winters (SG) fall Valdi Zalite, 3:09

150 – Double Open

157 – Mason Langeneckert (SG) fall Garrett Snider, 1:54

165 – Madden Wolk (SG) won by forfeit

175 – Davarious Nunley (CC) fall Gabe Willett, 3:36

190 – Yan Feng (CC) fall Kaleb McBride, 1:40

215 – Jacob Warren (SG) fall Christian McNew, 2:50

285 – Jacob Schweigert (SG) fall Demarion Nunley, 1:30

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central Quad

PARK HILLS – The Central girls wrestling team was swept by Owensville 36-24, Sikeston 42-33 and Sullivan 36-30 in a quad-match on Tuesday evening.

Addisyn Gasaway (135) scored falls at 46 seconds and 4:25 in her two contested matches for the Lady Rebels. Chloe Yount (110) received forfeits in all three duals.

Tessa Mosier (125) finished 2-1 at the event with a fall and 14-12 decision.

Owensville 36, Central 24

105 – Jenna Vandergriffe (O) fall Allie England, 1:21

110 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

115 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

120 – Elizabeth Adams (O) fall Hannah Allen, 5:12

125 – Tessa Mosier (C) fall Carly Brown, 3:15

135 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) won by forfeit

140 – McKenzy Echols (O) won by forfeit

155 – Josie Gerlemann (O) won by forfeit

170 – Bailee Dare (O) fall Ally Burrell (C), 1:12

190 – Kelby Schoenfeld (O) fall Ella Mitchem, 2:48

Sikeston 42, Central 33

105 – Jasmynne Green (S) fall Addison Wells, 1:59

110 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

115 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

120 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

125 – Tessa Mosier (C) dec Rehanna Jones, 14-12

135 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Kimarhri Wilkins, 4:25

140 – Liliana Knoeppel (S) won by forfeit

145 – Shanell Williams (S) won by forfeit

155 – Ryleigh Coburn (S) won by forfeit

170 – Keniya Horton (S) fall Ally Burrell, 4:00

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit

235 – Alayna Ray (S) won by forfeit

Sullivan 36, Central 30

105 – Allie England (C) won by forfeit

110 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

115 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

120 – Karen Dietzler (S) fall Taylor Sharp, 1:54

130 – Jade Studdard (S) fall Tessa Mosier, 1:11

135 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Sadie Altimus, 0:46

145 – Katie Summers (S) won by forfeit

155 – Hannah Sumner (S) won by forfeit

170 – Ruby Daily (S) fall Ally Burrell, 1:42

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit

235 – Reya Bristow (S) won by forfeit