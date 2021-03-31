Tuesday Roundup: Dugal has hole-in-one, Burgess cards 32

The Tigers broke open a 4-0 game with eight runs in the fourth. Lawlor also powered their lineup with a triple and three RBI while going 2-for-3 overall.

Will Erpenbach was 2-for-2 and Carter Brogan singled twice for Arcadia Valley (5-2). Andrew Tedford reached base three times with a double and two walks.

Taylon Jones provided a two-run single, Jackson Dement singled with two runs score and Colin Whited picked up two RBI plus a single.

Garrett Marler had the lone hit for Fredericktown (0-6), which committed five defensive errors.

Bismarck 15, Bunker 0

BISMARCK – Garrett Mork singled, doubled and tripled with three RBI and three runs scored in a 3-for-3 effort as Bismarck routed Bunker 15-0 on Tuesday.

Tyler Mork struck out four batters over two frames, and Will Clark finished up the three-inning no-hitter. The Indians (3-0) tallied 11 runs in the first.

Hunter Dugal notched three RBI and a double at 2-for-3 overall, and Trevor Politte had two singles with three runs scored in the victory.