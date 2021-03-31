Tuesday Roundup: Dugal has hole-in-one, Burgess cards 32

POTOSI – North County sophomore Will Dugal landed a hole-in-one at the par-3 fourth hole during a tri-match victory at Fourche Valley on Tuesday.
The Raiders were dominant with a collective 156 in the conference opener, while Potosi posted 207 and West County finished with 261.
Dylan Wigger paced the Trojans with 49.
Farmington Triangular
FARMINGTON – Senior Jonah Burgess scorched the home course at Crown Pointe with a 4-under-par round of 32 through nine holes on Tuesday.
Farmington totaled 160 to control an MAAA tri-match as Ste. Genevieve totaled 182 and Fredericktown totaled 239.
Freshman Reid Thebeau shot 41 as event runner-up, Alden Klug carded 43 and J.P. Ruble finished with 44 for the Knights.
Ste. Genevieve was paced by Luke Basler with 43 and Grant Weiler with 44.
BASEBALL
Arcadia Valley 12, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Keagan Lawlor struck out 12 batters over five innings and threw a 1-hitter on Tuesday as Arcadia Valley blanked Fredericktown 12-0 in baseball action.
The Tigers broke open a 4-0 game with eight runs in the fourth. Lawlor also powered their lineup with a triple and three RBI while going 2-for-3 overall.
Will Erpenbach was 2-for-2 and Carter Brogan singled twice for Arcadia Valley (5-2). Andrew Tedford reached base three times with a double and two walks.
Taylon Jones provided a two-run single, Jackson Dement singled with two runs score and Colin Whited picked up two RBI plus a single.
Garrett Marler had the lone hit for Fredericktown (0-6), which committed five defensive errors.
Bismarck 15, Bunker 0
BISMARCK – Garrett Mork singled, doubled and tripled with three RBI and three runs scored in a 3-for-3 effort as Bismarck routed Bunker 15-0 on Tuesday.
Tyler Mork struck out four batters over two frames, and Will Clark finished up the three-inning no-hitter. The Indians (3-0) tallied 11 runs in the first.
Hunter Dugal notched three RBI and a double at 2-for-3 overall, and Trevor Politte had two singles with three runs scored in the victory.
Connor Sullivan reached safely three times with a double and two walks. Joey Randazzo doubled as a pinch-hitter while Gavin Butery and Dylan Cole singled for Bismarck (3-0).
SOFTBALL
Potosi 7, Ste. Genevieve 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Gracie Lawson homered and doubled, Jade Williams finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Potosi defeated Ste. Genevieve 7-1 on Tuesday.
Sami Huck scattered three hits and three walks for the win while compiling 15 strikeouts in the circle, one day after fanning 17 against Central.
Potosi (7-1, 3-0) tallied twice in the second, third and sixth frames after the first inning concluded in a 1-1 tie. Hannah Jarvis bolstered the offense with an RBI double.
Senior shortstop Brittney Kreitler finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, and made a diving catch on a soft pop fly for Ste. Genevieve (3-3, 1-2).
Faith Lincoln pitched six innings for the Dragons with three strikeouts, no walks and nine hits allowed. Four of the seven runs charged against her were unearned.
Morgan Schwent added a single for Ste. Genevieve, which turned a pair of double plays when Brianna Watts snared a line drive and Chloe Walker gloved a hard ground ball.
Emma Eaton, Haley Sansoucie and Huck each provided a single and RBI for Potosi in the second meeting this spring between the teams. Chelbi Poucher also chipped in a single.
Central 16, Bourbon 1
PARK HILLS – The Central softball team scored 11 runs in the second inning, and rolled past 16-1 in four frames on Tuesday.
Starter Taylor Marler and Allie Kelly each recorded five strikeouts over two innings in the combined 1-hitter for the Lady Rebels.
Jessica Hulsey and Ella McClanahan each had two hits and two RBI to power Central (4-3). Chloe Coppedge walked twice and drove in two more.
BOYS TENNIS
North County 7, Windsor 2
BONNE TERRE – North County dropped only two games during the doubles stage, and downed Windsor 7-2 for its first triumph of the boys tennis season on Tuesday.
Landon Kater and Peyton Cheek combined for an 8-0 victory, and likewise claimed their respective matches atop the rankings by the same margin.
The pairings of Andrew Kay with Garrett Hayes and Evan Veach with Dreston Hoffman each prevailed 8-1 for North County (1-2)
Windsor (0-3) collected singles wins from Andrew Cann and Owen Williams.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. John Le, 8-0
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Alex Wichmann, 8-0
3. Andrew Kay (NC) def. Brock Wallace, 8-4
4. Andrew Cann (W) def. Garrett Hayes, 9-7
5. Owen Williams (W) def. Evan Veach, 8-4
6. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Ethan Meece, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Kater/Cheek (NC) def. Wichmann/Wallace, 8-0
2. Kay/Hayes (NC) def. Le/Williams, 8-1
3. Veach/Hoffmann (NC) def. Cann/Meece, 8-1
St. Pius 9, Potosi 0
POTOSI – Keagan Klahs and Ben Makowski posted singles shutouts for St. Pius during a 9-0 boys tennis sweep of Potosi on Tuesday.
Brenden Brown and Wyatt Mercer had the narrowest singles defeats at 8-5 for Potosi (1-2). Chase Glore fell to Paul Borrego 8-3 in the No. 1 contest.
Singles Results:
1. Paul Borrego (SP) def. Chase Glore, 8-3
2. Blake Dobey (SP) def. Philip Lucas, 8-3
3. Adam Sale (SP) def. Brenden Brown, 8-5
4. Keagen Klahs (SP) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-0
5. Nicholas Verzula (SP) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-5
6. Ben Makowski (SP) def. Isiah Marty, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Borrego/Dobey (SP) def. Glore/Lucas, 8-0
2. Sale/Klahs (SP) def. Brown/Eckhoff, 8-1
3. Venezuela/Makowski (SP) def. Mercer/Marty, 8-3
TRACK & FIELD
Jefferson Invitational
FESTUS, Mo. – Emma Dettmer and Nalilie Stricklin delivered a 1-2 finish in the 3200 while helping the Arcadia Valley girls place fifth among 13 teams Tuesday at the Jefferson track and field meet.
Alyssa Glanzer added a 100-meter hurdles victory, and the 4x800 relay quartet of Trinity Russell, Erica Standefer, Dettmer and Stricklin also won for the Lady Tigers.
Standefer took second in the 1600, and teammate Sammi Layton was third in the 200.
Alivia Simily claimed second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the long and triple jumps for West County. Sydney Cash was runner-up in the 800.
St. Paul Lutheran junior Dorian Gray was among the top sprinters in the competition, winning the boys’ 100 with additional top-four results in the 200 and 400.
Jake Flowers was third in the triple jump and shot put field events for the Giants.
The Arcadia Valley boys received an event title from freshman Stone Gill in the 3200. Josiah Lantz (400), Caden Dettmer (800) and the 4x800 relay Tigers each placed second.
The javelin and pole vault events were not contested.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Malden 102.50; 2. Scott City 96.50; 3. St. Pius 84.50; 4. Jefferson 83; 5. Kelly 77; 6. Lutheran (St. Charles) 59; 7. Arcadia Valley 52; 7. St. Paul 52; 9. Grandview 18; 10. St. Vincent 15; 11. Crystal City 14.50; 12. Hancock 6; 13. West County 2.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Jefferson 99; 2. Grandview 91; 3. Malden 88; 4. Kelly 77; 5. Arcadia Valley 76; 6. St. Pius 55; 7. Lutheran (St. Charles) 52; 8. West County 46; 9. Scott City 31; 10. St. Vincent 13; 11. St. Paul 10; 12. Crystal City 9; 13. Hancock 3.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 1. Dorian Gray, SPL, 11.84
200 – 3. Dorian Gray, SPL, 24.35; 8. Noah Winch, WC, 25.60
400 – 2. Josiah Lantz, AV, 55.44; 4. Dorian Gray, SPL, 56.76
800 – 2. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:12.42
1600 – 4. Dominic Mueller, AV, 5:14.62
3200 – 1. Stone Gill, AV, 10:38.08; 8 Cyrus Amelunke, AV, 12:12.36
4x100 – 7. St. Paul, 52.78
4x200 – 5. St. Paul, 1:49.34
4x400 – 5. Arcadia Valley, 3:56.38; 8. St. Paul, 4:06.70
4x800 – 2. Arcadia Valley, 8:57.19; 7. St. Paul, 10:55.51
110 Hurdles – 4. Chris Roberson, SPL, 19.24
300 Hurdles – 4. Chris Roberson, SPL, 46.80; 7. Dawson Couch, AV, 48.31
Triple Jump – 3. Jake Flowers, SPL, 11.57m
High Jump – 3. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.70m; 8. Chasten Horton, WC, 1.55m
Shot Put – 3. Jake Flowers, SPL, 11.61m
Local Girls Results:
200 – 3. Sammi Layton, AV, 28.11
400 – 7. Sydney Cash, WC, 1:07.89
800 – 2. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:36.65; 3. Erica Standefer, AV, 2:48.56; 5. Kara Hovick, WC, 2:55.08; 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:55.62
1600 – 2. Erica Standefer, AV, 6:13.13
3200 – 1. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:15.97; 2. Natilie Stricklin, AV, 13:44.13
4x100 – 8. St. Paul, 1:03.93
4x200 – 3. Arcadia Valley, 2:02.28; 7. St. Paul, 2:17.25
4x400 – 5. West County, 4:55.08; 7. Arcadia Valley, 5:03.24; 8. St. Paul, 5:34.01
4x800 – 1. Arcadia Valley, 11:17.34; 3. St. Paul, 12:54.60
100 Hurdles – 1. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 20:16
300 Hurdles – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 56.00; 6. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 58.12
Long Jump – 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.67m; 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.13m; 8. Avery Jones, AV, 3.95m
Triple Jump – 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 8.69m
High Jump – 4. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.35m; 6. Chloe DeClue, WC, 1.25m