Tuesday Roundup: Experience carries Lady Raiders past Farmington

FARMINGTON – Four returning players to the varsity lineup won twice on Tuesday as the North County girls tennis team defeated MAAA rival Farmington 6-3.

Senior Kate Jones controlled most extended rallies from the baseline for an 8-0 singles shutout while Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte earned identical 8-1 outcomes for the Lady Raiders.

The Politte siblings, who placed seventh at last year’s state doubles tournament, secured an 8-3 victory over Kate Busenbark and Allie Gowen.

Hanna Politte served an ace for a 3-0 lead, and Lauren Politte stamped a subsequent game with a well-placed slice that cleared the net and could not be reached.

Two straight Busenbark serves set up quick putaways at the net for Gowen during the strongest stretch for the top Farmington duo.

Jones paired with sophomore Lucy Pace to give North County a second doubles win at 8-2 over Helen Griffin and Diep Phan. Pace ripped a forehand winner on match point.

Farmington graduated three of its six varsity players from a district championship squad, resulting in a significant jump in ranking for three returners.