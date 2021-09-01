Tuesday Roundup: Experience carries Lady Raiders past Farmington

FARMINGTON – Four returning players to the varsity lineup won twice on Tuesday as the North County girls tennis team defeated MAAA rival Farmington 6-3.
Senior Kate Jones controlled most extended rallies from the baseline for an 8-0 singles shutout while Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte earned identical 8-1 outcomes for the Lady Raiders.
The Politte siblings, who placed seventh at last year’s state doubles tournament, secured an 8-3 victory over Kate Busenbark and Allie Gowen.
Hanna Politte served an ace for a 3-0 lead, and Lauren Politte stamped a subsequent game with a well-placed slice that cleared the net and could not be reached.
Two straight Busenbark serves set up quick putaways at the net for Gowen during the strongest stretch for the top Farmington duo.
Jones paired with sophomore Lucy Pace to give North County a second doubles win at 8-2 over Helen Griffin and Diep Phan. Pace ripped a forehand winner on match point.
Farmington graduated three of its six varsity players from a district championship squad, resulting in a significant jump in ranking for three returners.
Busenbark has worked her way to the No. 1 position. Gowen and Thurman are ranked second and third, respectively, after sharing time at the No. 6 spot last fall.
Gowen was matched up in No. 2 singles against Pace, who challenged for the top at North County (3-0, 1-0) after going unbeaten at the No. 5 level as a freshman.
Their contest featured six alternating service breaks with both players hitting quality returns near the baseline, but Pace seized command to carry the final five games and prevail 8-4.
Farmington (0-1, 0-1) picked up two singles shutouts from Abigail Thurman and Mackenzie McAllister. They earlier combined to defeat Camille Skaggs and Chloe Roach 8-2.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Kate Busenbark, 8-1
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Allie Gowen, 8-4
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Helen Griffin, 8-1
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Diep Phan, 8-0
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-0
6. Mackenzie McAllister (FA) def. Chloe Roach, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Busenbark/Gowen, 8-3
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Griffin/Phan, 8-2
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Skaggs/Roach, 8-2
Potosi 5, Fredericktown 4
POTOSI – Lani Elder rallied from behind for a clinching No. 6 singles victory on Tuesday as the Potosi girls tennis team edged Fredericktown 5-4 during its season opener.
All-conference senior Michelle Whitaker rolled to an 8-2 win at No. 1 over Sophia Rehkop. Jessica Littrell prevailed 8-6 against Bailey White while Elder topped Clara Basden 9-7.
All three doubles matches lasted beyond the normal race to eight games. Potosi (1-0, 1-0) secured a pair of 9-7 decisions from Grace Laramore with Littrell and Hailey Allgier with Elder.
Sydney Bell was victorious in two matches for Fredericktown (0-2, 0-1), handling Laramore 8-2 in singles and working alongside Whitaker for favorable tiebreaker by two points.
Emiley Geen and Lucy Pham each picked up 8-2 singles wins for the visiting Lady Blackcats.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-2
2. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2
3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Bailey White, 8-6
4. Emiley Geen (FR) def. Kya Gibson, 8-2
5. Lucy Pham (FR) def. Hailey Allgier, 8-2
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Clara Basden, 9-7
Doubles Results:
1. Rehkop/Bell (FR) def. Whitaker/Gibson, 9-8 (6)
2. Laramore/Littrell (P) def. White/Geen, 9-7
3. Allgier/Elder (FR) def. Pham/Basden, 9-7
CROSS COUNTRY
Fleet Feet Classic
ARNOLD, Mo. – A vastly experienced Farmington girls cross country team opened its season with a convincing victory on Tuesday at the Fleet Feet Classic.
Three Knights delivered top-10 runs on the abbreviated two-mile course at Arnold City Park for an 18-point cushion over nearly challenger Nerinx Hall.
Alayna Sparr (12:41) paced Farmington in fifth place overall. Fellow senior Breanna Mathes (12:45) took eighth spot, just ahead of teammate Chloe Wood (12:46) in ninth.
Kristina Ramos (13:09) and Brooke-Lyn Forman (13:27) gave the Knights five athletes in the top 26. Lilly Earley (13:37), Brianna Eaves (13:39) and Ellie Hinson (14:20) followed.
Reigning Class 2 state champion Arcadia Valley ranked seventh amid a field of much larger schools, and was led by Emma Dettmer (13:25), Natilie Stricklin (13:33) and Trinity Russell (14:00).
Alyson Skiles (13:18) ran 20th overall for Potosi, which did not send a full girls squad. Celeste Sansegraw (14:19) and Kaydence Gibson (14:24) also made the top 50.
The Farmington boys placed fourth among 20 full teams while Lutheran (St. Charles) edged Webster Groves by 10 points for the title.
Gavin Hunt (10:27) was ninth individually, and Caden Mungle (10:48) finished 15th. Mason Currington (10:53), Ethan Anderson (11:13) and Evan Fuller (11:24) completed the Knights’ team score.
Ezekiel Sisk (10:41) highlighted the sixth-place Potosi contingent in 12th position, followed by Garrett Hale (11:20) and Andrew Cain (11:26) within the top 50.
Stone Gill (11:00) crossed 26th for Arcadia Valley, and Jackson Leeds (11:36) posted the best time for North County.
Central made its event debut as a new program, competing mostly at the junior varsity level on Tuesday. Senior Karlee LaChance (14:52) was the lone girls varsity entrant.
SOFTBALL
Farmington 14, Festus 2
FARMINGTON – Freshman Elly Robbins launched her first varsity home run, Courtney Swink and Angelia Davis also went deep, and Farmington pulled away from Festus 14-2 on Tuesday.
The Knights extended a 4-2 lead with six runs in the fourth inning, and Davis capped a four-run fifth with a walk-off homer to finish 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Swink allowed two unearned runs in the opening frame, but pitched out of further danger to complete a three-hitter. She totaled 10 strikeouts and walked five.
Abby Robbins went 3-for-4 with three RBI while Elly Robbins ended 2-for-3 with three RBI. Swink singled in addition to her solo shot.
Jayce Jarvis was 2-for-3, Alayna Resinger connected for an RBI triple and McKennah Wallace singled for Farmington (3-2).
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, Perryville 2
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic dominated the final two games after narrowly dropping the third, and defeated Perryville 25-22, 18-25, 23-25, 25-11, 25-7 in volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Hailey Weibrecht shined up front with 12 shared blocks and 11 kills, while opposite middle Ella Bertram hammered a team-high 14 kills with three solo blocks for the Lady Warriors.
Makayla Joggerst contributed seven kills to the offense, along with 15 service points and 11 digs. Sam Loida compiled 36 assists, 11 points and 11 digs.
Valle Catholic (2-0) also picked up solo blocks from Callee Naeger, Macy Wolk and Ade Weiler. Rachel Blum paced the back-row defense with 22 digs, 32 serve receptions and 13 points.
Mia Weiler finished with 20 digs plus 12 receptions, and Ade Weiler had 11 digs with 12 receptions.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Festus 2
FESTUS, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve played five games for the second straight evening, and thrived this time in a 22-25, 25-22, 16-25, 27-25, 15-13 thriller over Festus on Tuesday.
Junior outside hitter Dru Koetting smashed 18 kills while adding four aces and four blocks. Abby Moore provided 13 kills and three blocks for the Dragons.
Arie Taylor contributed all around with nine kills, 18 assists and four blocks, and Devyn Basler shared the setting effort with 19 assists and two aces.
Ste. Genevieve (1-1) got a team-high nine blocks from A.J. Prudent and four kills by Elizabeth Basler.
Dexter 3, Arcadia Valley 1
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley emerged with an uplifting lead after one game on Tuesday, but visiting Dexter responded for a 24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
Cate Newstead-Adams collected a career-high 12 kills plus 16 digs, eight assists and 10 service points in defeat for the Lady Tigers.
Arcadia Valley (0-1) also featured several newcomers in the starting lineup. Katelyn Strange contributed eight kills with four digs, and Kayla Sumpter tallied five kills with six digs.
Taylor Lorenz compiled 19 assists, 10 digs and nine points. Breanna Whited produced 13 digs while both Lakiya Carter and Lydia Clark had a stuff-block.
Union 3, Potosi 2
UNION, Mo. – Potosi pushed Union to a fifth set on road Tuesday night, but the Wildcats emerged with a 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12 triumph.
Sophomore Paige West highlighted the attack for a second straight match with 19 kills, and chipped in six digs for Potosi (0-2).
Annie McCaul added seven kills while setter Kadence Sadler totaled 27 assists with 12 digs.