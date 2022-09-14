Tuesday Roundup: Farmington nets soccer victory over rival Raiders

BONNE TERRE – Reid Parson scored two goals and added an assist on Tuesday as Farmington blanked North County 6-0 in boys soccer action.

Cade Blackmon also tallied twice while Brandon Schaupert and Justin Parson also had goals for the Knights. Brenner Gollaher collected two assists.

Noah Brenon made the lone save required in a combined shutout with Logan Schaupert. Farmington (3-1) carried a 2-0 halftime lead.

North County dropped to 1-5 overall.

VOLLEYBALL

Fredericktown 3, Arcadia Valley 0

FREDERICKTOWN – The Fredericktown volleyball team tightened its control after taking a close opening set, and defeated Arcadia Valley 26-24, 25-16, 25-14 on Tuesday evening.

Fredericktown (8-2-1) hits the road to face West County on Thursday.

Cate Newstead-Adams compiled eight kills, seven digs, two blocks and six service points to pace the visiting Lady Tigers in defeat.

Kayla Sumpter provided three blocks, four kills and seven digs, and middle hitter Hannah Tripp made four kills and two blocks while scoring eight points for Arcadia Valley (2-6-2).

Taylor Lorenz totaled 15 assists plus seven digs, and Paige Newstead-Adams had eight digs and four assists. Riley Brogan chipped in six digs and eight points.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Notre Dame 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior outside hitter Dru Koetting slammed 18 kills and made seven digs to help Ste. Genevieve earn a 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Arie Taylor and Tessa Grass connected for nine kills apiece, and Sophia Huck moved into the primary setter position with 26 assists for the Dragons.

Joleigh Parker recently switched to a more frequent hitting role, and ended with five kills, two blocks, two service aces and 11 digs. Hope Schmelzle made three blocks, and Devyn Basler added 15 assists.

Ste. Genevieve (9-2-2) was paced along the back row by libero Maya Watts with 22 digs. Alli Byington and Taylor each picked up 15 digs, and Lexy Parmer finished with 13.

The Dragons earned their fifth consecutive win.

Potosi 3, Salem 0

POTOSI – Middle hitter Blair Sitton delivered eight kills and four blocks, and Potosi swept Salem 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 to remain unbeaten on Tuesday.

Ava Robart spiked seven kills, served four aces and executed two blocks while Kadence Sadler totaled 25 assists and 10 digs for the Lady Trojans.

Paige West compiled five kills, four blocks and 10 digs, and Jade Williams provided five kills plus six digs to bolster Potosi (6-0).

GIRLS TENNIS

Arcadia Valley 7, Fredericktown 2

FREDERICKTOWN – The conference tennis clash between Arcadia Valley and Fredericktown could not have been more closely contested among the solo combatants on Tuesday.

Three singles matches extended into tiebreakers, and Arcadia Valley claimed them all after securing a doubles majority for a 7-2 overall victory.

Alyssa Glanzer edged Sydney Bell 9-7 in the No. 1 showdown, and Kylee Hartwick picked up an 8-6 win against Nina Lewis favoring the Lady Tigers.

Madeline Coles topped Emiley Geen, Lily Pursley got past Grace Lewis in an 11-9 extra session, and Ruth Francis clipped Danielle West in battles that remained unsettled through 16 games.

Glanzer paired with Elena Lara to win 8-3, and Hartwick paired with Francis in an 8-4 decision to help Arcadia Valley (5-3, 1-3) gain an early advantage.

Clara Basden was a two-time winner for Fredericktown (2-5, 0-4), first joining Grace Lewis to carry a No. 2 doubles tiebreaker before outlasting Lara 8-6 in singles play.

Singles Results:

1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Sydney Bell, 9-7

2. Madeline Coles (AV) def. Emiley Geen, 9-8 (3)

3. Lily Pursley (AV) def. Grace Lewis, 9-8 (9)

4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Elena Lara, 8-6

5. Ruth Francis (AV) def. Danielle West, 9-8 (4)

6. Kylee Hartwick (AV) def. Nina Lewis, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Glanzer/Lara (AV) def. Bell/Geen, 8-3

2. G Lewis/Basden (FR) def. Coles/Pursley, 9-8 (2)

3. Francis/Hartwick (AV) def. West/N Lewis, 8-4

Windsor 8, Farmington 1

FARMINGTON – With two team members omitted from its varsity lineup on Tuesday, Farmington was swept out of the singles phase as visiting Windsor prevailed 8-1.

Skyler Rosvall had the most convincing victory, 8-2 against Abbie Wigger, who was among five Knights playing two spots above their usual rankings.

Olivia Lugo offered a solid challenge at the No. 3 level before falling to Carmen Peterson 8-6. Windsor ace Mia Steighorst gave the Lady Owls an 8-5 triumph over Abigail Thurman.

Farmington (3-5) salvaged the No. 3 doubles match with Addison Brenneke and Peyton Cleve grabbing an 8-4 win.

Singles Results:

1. Mia Steighorst (W) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-5

2. Skyler Rosvall (W) def. Abbie Wigger, 8-2

3. Carmen Peterson (W) def. Olivia Lugo, 8-6

4. MacKenzie Ferrell (W) def. Addison Brenneke, 8-5

5. Ava Mason (W) def. Peyton Cleve, 8-5

6. Heidi Heinkel (W) def. Tessa Hand, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Steighorst/Peterson (W) def. Wigger/Lugo, 8-4

2. Rosvall/Ferrell (W) def. Thurman/Hand, 8-5

3. Brenneke/Cleve (FA) def. Mason/Heinkel, 8-4

BASEBALL

Bismarck 12, Arcadia Valley 2

BISMARCK – Joey Randazzo finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Bismarck tallied nine runs in the second inning to defeat Arcadia Valley 12-2 on Tuesday.

Gavin Butery, Will Clark and Jesse Mack added two hits each for the Indians.

Jackson Dement paced Arcadia Valley at 3-for-3 with a double overall. Ralph Salinas singled twice and Nolan Inman reached base three straight times.

Nolan Inman allowed six runs in the pitching loss.

West County 17, Kingston 2

LEADWOOD – Hudsen Dunlap finished 3-for-3 with three RBI, and West County exploded for 14 runs in the third inning to blast Kingston 17-2 in game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Nolan Rawson went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Noah Sansoucie was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Bulldogs. Lance Monroe yielded two runs on three hits and struck out three for the quick win.

Ty Harlow had a 2-for-3 effort with three RBI while Julian Thebeau, Carter Reed and Monroe also picked up two hits each. Trey Wright added a two-run triple.

R.J. Dunn doubled, and Kingston had singled from Seth Politte and Joeseph Hahn.

West County 15, Kingston 0

LEADWOOD – Carter Reed pitched a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks allowed as West County blanked Kingston 15-0 in game two.

Hudsen Dunlap equaled his 3-for-3 performance from the opener, and Ryan Hull drove in two runs with a triple and double for the Bulldogs, who jumped ahead 10-0 in the first inning.

Ben Faulkner was 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Jaxon Campbell finished 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored in the victory.

Reed helped his own cause with two hits offensively. Noah Sansoucie and Ty Harlow provided doubles while Julian Thebeau and pinch-hitter Hunter Minton singled for West County.