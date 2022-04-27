Tuesday Roundup: Farmington wins MAAA golf title on tiebreaker

FARMINGTON – The Farmington and North County golf teams have been separated at most by only a few strokes throughout several tournament battles this season.

So once the scorecards were handed in Tuesday afternoon at Crown Pointe, it was almost fitting that the MAAA regular-season title could not be decided by usual comparison of top-four scores.

The first piece of tiebreaking criteria secured a tri-match victory and the conference crown for host Farmington, based on the fifth-best individual rounds for the respective teams.

The Knights and Raiders officially had cumulative totals of 171, but Farmington prevailed on the strength of matching rounds of 47 by Colin Polus and Reid Thebeau.

Bracey Blanton carded 40 and Nate Kochis added 42 on the front nine to pace the Knights (7-0), whose total was rounded out by Garrett Ward with 44 and J.P. Ruble with 45.

Ruble secured his team’s lone birdie on the par-5 fifth hole, and every shot proved crucial to fend off superior efforts from the top two Raiders.

Freshman Ruger Govero earned medalist distinction with his 1-over par round of 37, and Will Dugal was just one stroke off that pace at 38.

Govero bolstered his performance with consecutive birdies at the fourth and fifth holes in response to the first of his three bogeys.

Cooper Dunn birdied No. 2, and tied teammate Holden Swift with 48 for North County. Gavin Barbee finished with 53, and Jacob Murphy shot 54.

Jace Crump highlighted Central with his round of 47. Kaden Kernan (50), Grant Manion (51) ad Braden Cole (54) gave the Rebels a final score of 202.

TRACK & FIELD

Poplar Bluff Invitational

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – West County junior Alivia Simily achieved her second all-conference honor of the season while setting a new personal and school record in the long jump on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs placed seventh among 14 teams at the Poplar Bluff Invitational, facing several programs of much larger enrollment sizes.

Simily soared 5.08 meters for third place overall in the long jump, and finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 10.29 meters.

Kinley Smith, Jazmine Morris, Sydney Cash and Simily combined forces to secure second in the three-team 4x800 relay, along with third in the 4x400.

Cash crossed the line second and Morris was sixth in the girls 800.

Chasten Horton scored points in three boys events for West County, taking fifth spot in the triple jump while sprinting to seventh in the 100 and 200.

The MAAA conference meet is scheduled for Friday in Farmington.

BASEBALL

Central 5, De Soto 1

PARK HILLS – Sammy Callaway drove in two runs, and the Central baseball team defeated De Soto 5-1 for its ninth consecutive victory on Tuesday.

Slade Schweiss provided two hits, and Casen Murphy added an RBI for the Rebels, who snapped a scoreless deadlock with three runs in the home half of the third inning.

Nathan Hamski pitched four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, and Brendon Jenkins fanned three while relieving for a second straight day in a combined two-hitter.

Central (10-3) will face West County on Thursday with MAAA Tournament seeding implications at stake.

Caleb Coleman had both hits for De Soto (6-8). Michael Schmitt took the loss despite striking out eight batters over four frames.

Valley 16, Bourbon 1

BOURBON, Mo. – Hayden Todd provided a three-run double, and Valley scored 10 times during the second inning on Tuesday while rolling past Bourbon 16-1 in four frames.

Colby Maxwell compiled nine strikeouts and walked two while pitching a three-hitter for the Vikings. His lone run was allowed in the second inning.

Carson Loughary and Ayden Sims each finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored, and Landon McClain had two singles with two RBI in the victory.

Eli Bone chipped in two RBI while Brant Rawlins and Ethan Tiefenauer also singled. Valley (2-8) snapped an eight-game losing skid.

Fredericktown 14, Perryville 10

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Zander Stephens, Ryan Souden and Easton Wood each generated three hits to help Fredericktown outlast Perryville 14-10 and level its overall record on Tuesday.

Fredericktown (7-7) scored five runs in the third inning to grab a 6-1 lead, and eventually increased the difference to 14-6 while attacking for 16 hits as a team.

Benji Brubacher had a game-high four RBI, and McCoy Clark drove in three for the Blackcats.

Devon Souden pitched the first five innings and struck out five for the win.

Herculaneum 5, Kingston 4

CADET – Cody Gibson went the distance on a three-hitter, and registered three strikeouts on Tuesday as visiting Herculaneum edged Kingston 5-4.

Dylan Black added two RBI while matching Aiden Moutray and Gibson with two hits each. Herculaneum (8-6-1) produced the tiebreaking run in the top of the fifth inning.

Kingston (5-10-1) scored four times in the third to pull even after trailing 4-0 in the opening frame. Wyatt Jessen pitched 4 1/3 innings and fanned four in the loss.

Cody Yates and Ayden Piel each notched two-RBI hits for the Cougars.

SOFTBALL

Central 7, Clearwater 4

PARK HILLS – Alexis Portell finished 4-for-4 at the plate, and Taylor Marler pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts as Central topped Clearwater 7-4 on Tuesday.

Kaydence Cosby produced three hits plus two RBI, and Central (13-6) broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning before adding single tallies in the fifth and sixth.

Marler allowed six hits overall, and seized command after Riley Hurt lifted a three-run home run in the first inning for Clearwater (14-6).

Allie Kelly had two hits, and Alexia Poppe drove in a run for the Lady Rebels, who countered with three runs during the home half.

BOYS TENNIS

Arcadia Valley 6, Potosi 3

POTOSI – The Arcadia Valley boys tennis team dropped only six combined games during a crucial sweep of doubles action, and topped Potosi 6-3 on Tuesday.

Noah Silvy and Wren Blount earned a dominant 8-1 win atop the doubles rankings. Isaiah Eudy and Trae Blake triumphed 8-3 while Dakota Files and Trey Dedear rolled 8-2.

Silvy, Files and Blount posted clinching singles victories for Arcadia Valley (3-4).

Potosi (6-6) salvaged an even split of the singles phase behind wins from Chase Glore over Eudy, Draven Griffen over Dedear and Wyatt Richards over Blake.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Isaiah Eudy, 8-1

2. Noah Silvy (AV) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-4

3. Dakota Files (AV) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2

4. Wren Blount (AV) def. Logan Compton, 8-1

5. Draven Griffen (P) def. Trey Dedear, 8-3

6. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Trae Blake, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. SIlvy/Blount (AV) def. Glore/Mercer, 8-1

2. Eudy/Blake (AV) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-3

3. Files/Dedear (AV) def. Griffen/Richards, 8-2

Jackson 7, Farmington 2

FARMINGTON – Sophomore Maddox Brenneke prevailed in two matches atop the rankings, but Farmington collectively lost 7-2 to Jackson in boys tennis action on Tuesday.

Brenneke topped Nolan Dry 8-5 in singles action, and paired with Wyatt Bach in an identical doubles result for Farmington (8-7).

Jackson rolled behind singles wins by Gage Shearon, Will Petzoldt, Cameron Crawford, Ryan Martin and Drew Miller. Petzoldt and Martin edged the doubles tandem of Cole Wofford and Jackson Bauer 8-6.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Nolan Dry, 8-5

2. Gage Shearon (J) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-4

3. Will Petzoldt (J) def. Cole Wofford, 8-1

4. Cameron Crawford (J) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-2

5. Ryan Martin (J) def. Jack Williams, 8-4

6. Drew Miller (J) def. Trey McKenney, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Dry/Shearon, 8-5

2. Petzoldt/Martin (J) def. Wofford/Bauer, 8-6

3. Crawford/Miller (J) def. Williams/McKenney, 8-1

North County 6, Eureka 3

EUREKA, Mo. – Top singles player Rocco Regnier cruised past Peyton Cheek without dropping a game, and Eureka won a couple of matches via tiebreaker to beat North County 6-3 on Tuesday.

Edward Diener edged Drew Christopher by the minimum of two points at No. 5 singles while teammates Joseph Propeck and William Custer got past Evan Veach and Asher Stevens 9-8 (4) in doubles play.

North County (8-2) picked up convincing singles triumphs from Veach and Dreston Hoffman. Talon Colby and Drew Christopher combined for an 8-4 decision at No. 3 doubles.

Singles Results:

1. Rocco Regnier (EU) def. Peyton Cheek, 8-0

2. Evan Veach (NC) def. Joseph Propeck, 8-4

3. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. William Conley, 8-3

4. William Custer (EU) def. Asher Stevens, 8-3

5. Edward Diener (EU) def. Drew Christopher, 9-8 (7)

6. Matthew Wittlich (EU) def. Talon Colby, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Regnier/Conley (EU) def. Cheek/Hoffman, 8-3

2. Propeck/Custer (EU) def. Veach/Stevens, 9-8 (4)

3. Christopher/Colby (NC) def. Diener/Wittlich, 8-4

