Tuesday Roundup: Grand slam punctuates Farmington comeback

STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior catcher Ryan Cooper crushed a tying grand slam, and the Farmington baseball team completed an astonishing comeback during the sixth inning on Tuesday.

Colten Crump doubled home Brady Cox two batters later, and the Knights scored eight times with two outs to overtake Ste. Genevieve 10-9 at Yanks Field.

Caden Probst hit a two-run double after Farmington trailed 9-2, and reliever Wyatt Springkamper was poised to escape further damage when striking out Aiden Redmond.

But a ball popped away from catcher Alex Fleeman, whose throw to first then skipped for an error. The return throw home was then dropped as Jackson McDowell scored to make it 9-5.

Jeremiah Cunningham executed a perfect bunt single to the left side, and Clayton Komar drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases.

Cooper greeted reliever Aiden Boyer with a towering blast to left field, and Cox singled up the middle before scoring the go-ahead run for Farmington (4-5, 2-0).

Boyer struck out all three Farmington batters in the seventh, but his team wasted two premium chances to either regain the lead or secure a walk-off victory.

Redmond escaped the home half of the sixth when Carter Klump lined out to Komar at shortstop, and pitched five solid innings with three runs allowed for the win.

Ste. Genevieve (6-3, 0-2) got two-out singles from Aiden Boyer and Mason Nix to stay alive in the seventh, and both runners eventually advanced into scoring position.

But lefty reliever Nate Schnur retired his lone batter faced on a full-count ground ball to third for the save, stamping an improbable outcome as the Knights were outhit 11-7 overall.

Cooper compiled six RBI on two hits, including a two-run single in the third inning. The Dragons posted two in the home half of the fourth and one in the fifth to retaliate.

Zach Boyer pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out six before a high pitch count forced his removal from the mound in a no-decision.

Ste. Genevieve pounced for three runs in each of the first two frames against Cunningham for an early 6-0 advantage. Nix and Springkamper each finished with three hits, and Fleeman had two RBI.

West County 4, Bismarck 0

LEADWOOD – J.D. Whitter continued his dominant senior season with another shutout, throwing a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk allowed on Thursday.

West County backed the ace with three runs in the second inning, and prevailed 4-0 over Bismarck in MAAA Small-School action.

Julian Thebeau finished 2-for-2 with a walk, and Nolan Rawson followed him atop the batting order with two singles for the Bulldogs.

Trey Wright provided an RBI triple, Michael Simily had an RBI hit and Tycen Price also singled to bolster West County (7-1, 1-0).

Garrett Mork and Tyler Mork notched the lone hits for Bismarck (5-2-1, 1-1). Garrett Mork went the distance on the mound in defeat with one earned run yielded on seven hits.

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 9, West County 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chloe Staffen finished 3-for-3 with a double, and the Ste. Genevieve softball team scored eight unanswered runs to defeat West County 9-2 on Tuesday.

Chloe Walker homered among two hits with three RBI, and Izzy Basler scored four runs following two hits and two walks for the Dragons.

Faith Lincoln shined from the circle for Ste. Genevieve (9-4, 3-2) in a complete game, allowing one earned run, seven hits and no walks while striking out two.

Bailey Deck doubled with three RBI, Hope Schmelzle had an RBI hit and Ava Huber singled with two runs scored for the Dragons, who increased a 4-2 lead with four tallies in the fourth inning.

Riley Kawelaske finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Jacy Tongay had an RBI for West County (4-7, 1-3). Morgan Simily, Reese Smith, Kaelin Hedgcorth, Grace Barton and Natalee Womack singled.

Barton yielded eight earned runs on 10 hits over six innings in defeat.

GOLF

Central Triangular

FARMINGTON – Jace Crump earned medalist honors by five strokes with his round of 42, and Central won a conference tri-match by one shot Tuesday at Crown Pointe.

Central finished with 191 while Ste. Genevieve totaled 192 and Potosi ended with 203.

Evan Weiss posted the second-best score of 47, and Kaden Kearan carded 49 for the Rebels. Reagan Bradley added a 53, and was the lone player on the course to shoot par at the third hole.

Gavin Huck, Grant Weiler, Cole Roman and Jayden Rinehart all shot 48 for Ste. Genevieve. Kellen Hogenmiller had the lone birdie among 18 players while ending with 49.

Connor Gibson paced Potosi with a 48, and Kyle Boyer tallied a 50.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 5, Windsor 4

POTOSI – Draven Griffin stepped into the varsity lineup, and won a singles shutout on Tuesday to help Potosi edge visiting Windsor 5-4.

Haydin Eckhoff, Logan Compton and Wyatt Richards also prevailed one spot above their usual rankings for the Trojans.

Wyatt Richards and Griffin claimed the lone doubles triumph for Potosi (5-4) after Windsor took the No. 1 match in an extended tiebreaker.

Singles Results:

1. Brock Wallace (W) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-4

2. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Owen Williams, 8-4

3. Alex Wichmann (W) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-3

4. Logan Compton (P) def. John Le, 8-5

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Ridge Robinson, 8-3

6. Draven Griffen (P) def. Samuel Huff, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Wallace/Wichmann (W) def. Marty/Mercer, 9-8 (8)

2. Williams/Le (W) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-4

3. Richards/Griffen (P) def. Cunningham/Baker, 8-6

North County 6, Arcadia Valley 3

IRONTON – North County swept the doubles stage against Arcadia Valley, and held on for a 6-3 victory in boys tennis action on Tuesday.

Evan Veach, Talon Colby and Drew Christopher won twice for North County (5-1). The pairings of Peyton Cheek with Dreston Hoffman and Asher Stevens with Veach earned narrow 8-6 triumphs.

Isaiah Eudy edged Peyton Cheek 9-7 on a late service break atop the rankings, while Noah Silvy and Wren Blount also claimed their singles matches for Arcadia Valley (2-2).

Singles Results:

1. Isaiah Eudy (AV) def. Peyton Cheek, 9-7

2. Noah Silvy (AV) def. Dreston Hoffman, 8-3

3. Evan Veach (NC) def. Dakota Files, 8-3

4. Wren Blount (AV) def. Asher Stevens, 8-2

5. Talon Colby (NC) def. Trey Dedear, 8-3

6. Drew Christopher (NC) def. Trae Blake, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Silvy/Blount, 8-6

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Eudy/Miller, 8-6

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. Files/Dedear, 8-4

