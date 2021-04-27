Tuesday Roundup: Jones deals one-hitter, AV sinks North County

IRONTON – Senior right-hander Taylon Jones needed just 83 pitches to pitch a complete game one-hitter, leading the Arcadia Valley baseball team past North County 5-0 on Tuesday.
Keagan Lawlor doubled with two runs scored, and Jackson Dement matched him by finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI to power a 12-hit attack by the Tigers.
Arcadia Valley (15-5) produced three runs in the first inning against senior hurler Devin Seastrand, and never looked back while scoring again in the fourth the sixth.
Jones efficiently compiled 10 strikeouts and allowed no walks while working around five errors. He also provided two singles with two runs scored for the offense.
Colin Whited finished 2-for-3, Carter Brogan doubled and Jackson Inman singled to boost the Tigers.
Kolby Henson yielded two runs and struck out five in three innings of relief for North County (4-9).
Valle Catholic 21, Valley 0
CALEDONIA – Valle Catholic scored 19 runs in the second inning, and routed Valley 21-0 in three to capture the outright MAAA Small-School championship on Tuesday.
Jayden Gegg and Chase Fallert collected four RBI each, and Collin Vaeth drove in three as the Warriors claimed their 14th consecutive victory.
Carter Hoog, Drew Bauman and Gegg provided two hits apiece. Valle Catholic (18-3, 5-0) will face rival Ste. Genevieve on Thursday.
Aiden Heberlie struck out three batters while Bauman and Vaeth also pitched scoreless innings.
De Soto 6, Central 1
DE SOTO, Mo. – Nic Krodinger, Ethan Sampson and Brycen Kingsland notched two RBI each to propel host De Soto past Central 6-1 on Tuesday.
Hunter Dill equaled Sampson with two hits, and winning pitcher Michael Schmitt worked five innings with three strikeouts and one run surrendered for De Soto (15-5).
Jace Crump had three hits for Central (12-5), which scored in the opening frame before the Dragons countered with two in the home half.
Brendon Jenkins threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and nine hits allowed in defeat.
SOFTBALL
Arcadia Valley 15, Bismarck 0
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley made short work of a 15-0 shutout victory over Bismarck in three innings to punctuate the MAAA conference schedule on Tuesday.
Elena Lara walloped two more home runs, and Lily Pursley also went deep for Arcadia Valley (10-4, 4-3).
Potosi 13, Steelville 0
STEELVILLE, Mo. – Potosi rattled Steelville with seven runs in the first inning, and capped a 13-0 road triumph on Tuesday with five more in the fifth.
Emily Hochstatter had a team-high two hits while Hannah Jarvis, Gracie Lawson and Emma Eaton each drove in two runs for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi (21-3) receiving another shutout in the circle from junior star Sami Huck, who pitched a two-hitter while striking out 12.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 5, Jackson 4
JACKSON, Mo. – The Farmington boys tennis team needed a strong showing from its top two doubles pairings to outlast Jackson 5-4 in a marathon duel on Tuesday.
Colton Woody and Maddox Brenneke combined forced to win 8-6, and Trenton Berghaus worked with Carter Barnes to deliver an 8-4 result for the Knights.
The teams split the singles schedule evenly, trading a couple of tiebreakers along the way. Barnes edged Cameron Crawford for Farmington (9-2) while James Hopkins topped Wyatt Bach for Jackson.
Woody became a two-time winner by defeating Nick Wimp 8-4 at the No. 1 singles level. Berghaus used a late service break to bolster the Knights in a 9-7 decision.
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (F) def. Nick Wimp, 8-4
2. Nolan Dry (J) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-3
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. William Petzoldt, 9-7
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Cameron Crawford, 9-8 (2)
5. James Hopkins (J) def. Wyatt Bach, 9-8 (4)
6. Gage Shearon (J) def. Cole Wofford, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Wimp/Hopkins, 8-6
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Dry/Crawford, 8-4
3. Petzoldt/Shearon (J) def. Bach/Wofford, 8-1
Arcadia Valley 8, Potosi 1
IRONTON – Isaiah Eudy and Dakota Files posted convincing singles wins, and Arcadia Valley swept the doubles stage during an 8-1 tennis victory over Potosi on Tuesday.
Trey Dedear edged Haydin Eckhoff 8-5 while Noah Silvy and Wren Blount prevailed 8-4 in other singles results favoring the Tigers.
Arcadia Valley (3-5) bolstered its early lead when Silvy and Blount paired for a hard-fought 9-7 triumph against Brendon Brown and Wyatt Mercer.
Chase Glore salvaged an 8-6 win for Potosi (1-12) over River Blount at No. 1 singles.
Singles Results:
1. Chase Glore (P) def. River Blount, 8-6
2. Noah Silvy (AV) def. Phillip Lucas, 8-4
3. Wren Blount (AV) def. Brendon Brown, 8-4
4. Isaiah Eudy (AV) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2
5. Trey Dedear (AV) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-5
6. Dakota Files (AV) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Blount/Eudy (AV) def. Glore/Lucas, 8-4
2. Silvy/Blount (AV) def. Brown/Mercer, 9-7
3. Dedear/Files (AV) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-5