Tuesday Roundup: Jones deals one-hitter, AV sinks North County

IRONTON – Senior right-hander Taylon Jones needed just 83 pitches to pitch a complete game one-hitter, leading the Arcadia Valley baseball team past North County 5-0 on Tuesday.

Keagan Lawlor doubled with two runs scored, and Jackson Dement matched him by finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI to power a 12-hit attack by the Tigers.

Arcadia Valley (15-5) produced three runs in the first inning against senior hurler Devin Seastrand, and never looked back while scoring again in the fourth the sixth.

Jones efficiently compiled 10 strikeouts and allowed no walks while working around five errors. He also provided two singles with two runs scored for the offense.

Colin Whited finished 2-for-3, Carter Brogan doubled and Jackson Inman singled to boost the Tigers.

Kolby Henson yielded two runs and struck out five in three innings of relief for North County (4-9).

Valle Catholic 21, Valley 0

CALEDONIA – Valle Catholic scored 19 runs in the second inning, and routed Valley 21-0 in three to capture the outright MAAA Small-School championship on Tuesday.