Tuesday Roundup: Kingston rallies to overtake Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The Kingston boys basketball team made three huge defensive stops to protect a late one-possession lead on Tuesday night.

Matt Nelson posted a double-double with 21 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks to help the visiting Cougars earn a 56-54 triumph over Perryville.

Freshman Cody Yates had an uncontested clinching layup with 10 seconds left, and pitched in 15 points as Kingston (7-8) regrouped from a negative start to the third quarter.

Perryville (1-12) scored on five consecutive trips out of intermission – earning free throws four separate times by attacking off the dribble – and achieved its largest lead at 33-25.

But the Cougars received a needed spark from Wyatt Jessen, who quickly tallied seven of his 10 points on a driving layup, pull-up jumper and 3-pointer from the left wing in succession.

That momentum gathered for a pivotal 14-0 run. Cory Kemper sank a go-ahead jumper, then assisted Nelson on a subtle fake and 3-point play in the post for an eventual 39-33 advantage.