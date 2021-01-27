Tuesday Roundup: Kingston rallies to overtake Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The Kingston boys basketball team made three huge defensive stops to protect a late one-possession lead on Tuesday night.
Matt Nelson posted a double-double with 21 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks to help the visiting Cougars earn a 56-54 triumph over Perryville.
Freshman Cody Yates had an uncontested clinching layup with 10 seconds left, and pitched in 15 points as Kingston (7-8) regrouped from a negative start to the third quarter.
Perryville (1-12) scored on five consecutive trips out of intermission – earning free throws four separate times by attacking off the dribble – and achieved its largest lead at 33-25.
But the Cougars received a needed spark from Wyatt Jessen, who quickly tallied seven of his 10 points on a driving layup, pull-up jumper and 3-pointer from the left wing in succession.
That momentum gathered for a pivotal 14-0 run. Cory Kemper sank a go-ahead jumper, then assisted Nelson on a subtle fake and 3-point play in the post for an eventual 39-33 advantage.
Yates finished a difficult twisting shot on the run with 5:58 remaining to make it 47-39, but pressure from the Pirates forced some late turnovers.
Dawson Camden hit a fast-break layup to bring Perryville with 48-46, and would pace his squad with 18 points and eight rebounds. His last field goal cut the deficit to 51-50 inside the final minute.
Nelson calmly swished two free throws with 23.7 seconds remaining after a potential tying 10-footer rattled out on the Pirates, and was 9-of-11 at the stripe for the game.
Trevor Schnurbusch made it 54-52 on a putback with 14.1 seconds on the clock, but Perryville had nobody back to defend when Wyatt Johnson fired a long inbounds pass to an isolated Yates.
Nelson capped an initial 7-0 run by the Cougars with a third-chance follow through contact. Schnurbusch beat the first-quarter buzzer with a tip that brought Perryville within 15-12.
Schnurbusch answered a basket by Mason Nelson to give the home team a 23-22 halftime lead, and had 14 points in the contest.
Ethan Blythe and Dylan Hawkinson added nine points each in defeat.
Farmington 82, Festus 54
FARMINGTON – Brant Gray scored a game-high 24 points, and Farmington eased past Festus 82-54 in convincing fashion following a remarkable first quarter on Tuesday night.
The Knights shot 10-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-6 from long range, and made 7-of-7 free throws while committing just one turnover through the opening eight minutes.
Gray splashed in three early 3-pointers while hitting six overall, and Jacob Jarvis added four baskets in the paint to help create a 32-9 advantage as the period concluded.
Jarvis finished with 21 points, and Isaiah Robinson provided 10 points with seven rebounds. Farmington (11-5) surged to a 48-19 separation before Festus (13-5) capped the half with an 8-0 spurt.
Sophomore Ahrmad Branch sank several mid-range floaters, and tallied 15 points to equal teammate Colin Weinhaus, who drained four 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Robinson buried a baseline jumper and scored on a subsequent inbounds play before a midcourt entry pass from Bracey Blanton to Jarvis restored a 71-42 separation through three quarters.
Blanton added nine points and five assists for Farmington.
North County 58, De Soto 35
DE SOTO, Mo. – Clayton Crow scored 14 points, and North County defeated De Soto 58-35 in the third meeting this season between the district rivals.
Karter Kekec provided 12 points and Eric Ruess added 11 for the Raiders (12-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North County 63, West County 48
LEADWOOD – The North County girls connected on a majority of their 3-point shots, and bounced back with an impressive 63-48 victory at West County on Tuesday night.
Hanna Politte scored a game-high 16 points on 4-of-6 from the perimeter, and the Lady Raiders carried a 37-15 lead into the break after forcing 12 first-half turnovers.
Emily Veach chipped in 11 points, and Kamryn Winch totaled nine points and nine rebounds. The Lady Raiders (13-3) built a maximum advantage of 27 late in the third quarter.
Senior forward Dori McRaven was limited to roughly half of her average, but moved closer to the career scoring record at West County with 13 points.
Alexis Hedgcorth produced 12 points and Claire Stevens added 11 for the Lady Bulldogs (14-3), who made 19-of-34 free throws as a team.
St. Paul 61, St. Vincent 48
FARMINGTON – Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin starred with 28 points while helping St. Paul outlast visiting St. Vincent 61-48 on Tuesday night.
Grace McMillen scored 16 points and Riley Petty added 10 more for the Giants (8-9).
Lesterville 83, Bismarck 38
LESTERVILLE – Bismarck could not keep pace with Lesterville in an 83-38 road loss on Tuesday.
Madison Dunn scored 16 points and Jada Dickey tallied nine in defeat for the Lady Indians (2-14).
WRESTLING
Ste. Genevieve Quad
STE. GENEVIEVE – Dalton McNeal and Ryan Schmelzle bookended the action with falls as the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team swept a home quad-match on Tuesday night.
The Dragons finished off De Soto 52-21 after notching a pair of 84-0 shutouts over the depleted rosters of Notre Dame and Herculaneum.
Nathan Selby (145), Zachary Flieg (152) and McNeal (126) each ended the evening with 2-0 records on multiple pins for Ste. Genevieve.
The Dragons won all three contested bouts against Notre Dame, which was open in 11 weight classes, and rattled off eight falls in their perfect score against Herculaneum.
On an abbreviated girls card, Izzy Basler posted wins by early fall and major decision for Ste. Genevieve. Maggie Myracle (195) and Dakotah Medows (122) secured single bouts by fall against De Soto.
