FARMINGTON – Luke Birkner pitched four scoreless innings in a relief role, and the Farmington baseball team outlasted De Soto 8-6 on Tuesday.

Caden Probst and Aiden Redmond each finished 2-for-3, and Farmington (2-4) grabbed an early 5-0 lead after singles by Colby Larkins and Ty Wampler sparked a four-run outburst in the second inning.

Probst made it 1-0 with an RBI double after Jackson McDowell walked and Redmond singled to greet opposing starter Colton Fischer, who responded with three consecutive strikeouts.

Knights hurler Landon Johnson struck out four over his first two frames, but a leadoff error opened the door as De Soto (1-3) shook off a couple of disputed calls to score six times in the third.

Blake Coleman and Nate Siebert contributed two-RBI singles, and the Dragons grabbed a 6-5 lead after a ruling on a play at the plate was overturned in their favor.

Birkner shut the visitors down from there, allowing only two hits while striking out five and retiring 12 of his 15 batters faced for the win.

Connor Rice walked and scored in the Farmington third on an RBI ground out by Trevor Sutherland for a 6-6 tie, then singled, stole second and came home on a go-ahead ground out by Wampler in the fifth.

Jackson McDowell, who previously scored two runs, provided a subsequent RBI double to left-center that capped the scoring off losing reliever Trevor Hardin.

Steven Woelich finished 2-for-2 plus a walk while Cole Boynton and Fischer singled for De Soto. Boynton pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth.

Bismarck 13, Bunker 0

BUNKER, Mo. – Joey Randazzo pitched a five-inning one-hitter, and struck out 12 in his debut varsity start on the mound as Bismarck routed Bunker 13-0 on Tuesday.

Leadoff man Gavin Butery homered in the second while totaling three RBI. The Indians scored in every frame, including four times in the third and fourth.

Garrett Mork singled twice with four stolen bases, and Carter Hedrick matched his two runs scored while going 2-for-3. Eon Bone singled in both plate appearances off the bench for Bismarck (3-2).

Randazzo helped his own cause at the plate with a single, three walks and two RBI. He preserved the shutout after walking two batters in the fifth, and allowed his lone hit to Jayden Bullock in the third.

Isaiah Faulkner and Chadrick Dickey each ripped two-RBI hits minutes earlier. Jesse Mack singled with two runs scored, and Keaton Sadler was 1-for-1.

West County 9, Herculaneum 7

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – West County erased two separate deficits, and capitalized on nine walks received to defeat host Herculaneum 9-7 on Tuesday.

Senior outfielder Trey Wright delivered a 2-for-3 effort with two doubles and three RBI from the No. 9 spot, and the Bulldogs surged ahead to stay with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Caden Merrill and Julian Thebeau added RBI doubles, and Jaxon Campbell reached base three times for West County (5-1). Carter Reed chipped in a single and RBI, and Hudsen Dunlap had a sacrifice fly.

Each team unofficially totaled six hits and three defensive errors. The Bulldogs prevailed despite leaving 10 runners on base.

Herculaneum (2-6) quickly jumped ahead 4-0 against starting pitcher Ty Harlow, who lasted until the fourth inning. West County answered with four runs to draw even against Dylan Black in the third.

Jackson Dearing homered off winning reliever Noah Sansoucie to regain a 7-5 advantage in the bottom of the fourth, and matched Dylan Jarvis with two RBI each for the Blackcats.

Lance Monroe earned an efficient save by retiring all six batters faced and striking out two on just 17 pitches through the final two frames.

Rickey Johnson fanned three over two innings while taking the loss.

Crystal City 3, Valley 2

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Pitcher Cyle Schaumburg carried a shutout bid into the seventh inning, and Crystal City withstood a final scare to hand Valley its first loss of the season.

The Hornets maximized just three hits, and turned a couple of crucial miscues into unearned runs for a 3-2 home victory on Tuesday.

Clayton Roussin allowed an RBI single to Ethan Tiefenauer, but retired leadoff batter Noah Maxwell on a ground ball with the potential tying run at third to secure the save.

Schaumburg struck out 12 batters while allowing five hits and three walks for the win. He was awarded home plate on a balk for a 3-0 lead in the sixth after advancing on an error and stolen base.

Ian Kirn, Kaden Adams, Joseph Vogt and Schaumburg collected singles for Crystal City (2-6). Kirn scored on a ground out by Nolan Eisenbeis in the third for a 2-0 edge.

K.J. Tiefenauer singled to spark a comeback attempt by Valley (4-1). Hayden Todd notched his second single on an infield hit against Roussin, and crossed the plate on a ground out by Cole Kearns.

Ayden Sims yielded three runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings in defeat. The Vikings lost three runners along the base paths offensively.

Colby Maxwell, Keller Loughary and Sims singled for the Vikings.

Greenville 12, Arcadia Valley 1

GREENVILLE, Mo. – Greenville cranked out 12 hits, and scored six times during the second inning to control a 12-1 home victory in five innings over Arcadia Valley on Tuesday.

Kolten Smith surrendered a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Tigers employed five pitchers for minimal stints ahead of their upcoming weekend trip to the Mickey Mantle Classic in Oklahoma.

Colin Whited finished 2-for-2 with a walk, notching the only two hits by Arcadia Valley (2-4). Wyatt Smith scored a run in the top of the fifth inning.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 9, Potosi 0

FARMINGTON – Maddox Brenneke served up an 8-1 singles victory Tuesday after teaming with doubles partner Wyatt Bach for an identical doubles result.

Farmington thwarted each attempt by visiting Potosi to avoid an overall shutout, and completed the 9-0 sweep as players battled a stiff breeze.

Cole Wofford edged Wyatt Richards 9-7 at the No. 5 ranking. Jimmy Coleman and Jack Williams held off Haydin Eckhoff and Wyatt Mercer 8-6 in the closest doubles battle.

Jackson Bauer was another two-time winner for Farmington (2-1).

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-1

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-5

3. Jimmy Coleman (FA) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-3

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Draven Griffin, 8-5

5. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Wyatt Richards, 9-7

6. Jack Williams (FA) def. Logan Compton 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-1

2. Coleman/Williams (FA) def. Eckhoff/Mercer, 8-6

3. Bauer/Wofford (FA) def. Richards/Compton, 8-2

BOYS GOLF

Ste. Genevieve Triangular

STE. GENEVIEVE – Nate Kochis posted a medalist round of 39 amid windy conditions on the front nine at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club, and led Farmington to a tri-match victory on Tuesday.

Garrett Ward and Owen Swink collected one birdie each for the Knights, whose composite total of 171 defeated conference opponents Ste. Genevieve at 180 and Fredericktown at 213.

Reid Thebeau shot a 41, Ward carded a 44 and Collin Polus finished at 47 to complete the Farmington score. Hayden Sansoucie equaled Swink at 48 just outside the top four.

Aiden Boyer executed multiple exciting shots on his way to a 40 for Ste. Genevieve, including a closing eagle when he holed a chip on the par-5 ninth.

Boyer saved par with a 12-foot putt at No. 1, and nearly aced the sixth when his tee shot rolled to within inches of the flag for a birdie tap in.

Gavin Huck shot a 43 for the Dragons, followed by Carter Burr at 48 and Jayden Rhinehart with 49.

Braxton Neel and Brayden McMinn shared the best Fredericktown round of 50.

Potosi Triangular

POTOSI – North County senior Will Dugal birdied the bookend par-5 holes at Fourche Valley, and steered North County toward a conference golf tri-match sweep on Tuesday.

Dugal finished at one-under par 35, and teammate Ruger Govero carded a strong 37 with two birdies as the Raiders compiled a team score of 159.

North County also featured a 43 from Holden Swift, 44 from Jacob Murphy and 45 from Wyatt Herzog.

Potosi ended with 194 on its home course as Connor Gibson led with a 44 and Peyton Rowe contributed a 48. West County was a distant third at 243.

Bo Briley produced a round of 48 for the Bulldogs.

TRACK & FIELD

Perryville Invitational

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Kannon Harlow cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to win another pole vault competition for the Central boys track and field team on Tuesday.

Charles Bockenkamp provided four separate top-four efforts, including a third-place surge in the 300-meter hurdles, and the Rebels stacked up sixth among 12 schools at the Perryville Invitational.

Hakin Wagner was second and Harlow third in the long jump. Jace Bohn threw second farthest in the boys javelin for Central.

Hillsboro edged runner-up Notre Dame to sweep the boys and girls division plaques.

The Central girls had an abbreviated set of events with no athletes competing in sprint relays, hurdles, throwing events or the pole vault.

Aliie England raced to second in the 400, and Katie Voepel did likewise in the 3200 for the Lady Rebels. Jaida Scott added points in the 100, 200 and long jump.

Elijah Probst was fourth in the boys javelin to lead St. Paul.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 176; 2. Notre Dame 93.50; 3. Windsor 87; 4. Woodland 81.50; 4. Jefferson 81.50; 6. Central 61; 7. Perryville 59.50; 8. Jackson 30; 9. St. Vincent 23; 10. Bell City 18; 11. Van Buren 17; 12. St. Paul 13.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 152; 2. Notre Dame 138; 3. Jefferson 94; 4. Perryville 72; 5. Windsor 62; 6. Woodland 49; 7. Central 39; 8. St. Vincent 38; 9. Jackson 37; 10. Van Buren 32; 11. Marquand 5; 12. Bell City 3.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 6. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 11.51

110 Hurdles – 4. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.05; 8. Isaac Jordan, SPL, 20.81

300 Hurdles – 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 43.79

4x100 – 3. Central (Hakin Wagner, Robert Petty, Charles Bockenkamp, Kannon Harlow), 45.94; 8. St. Paul (DeVontae Minor, William Folk, Brett Peak, Isaiah Dumas), 50:08

4x200 – 4. Central (Robert Petty, Tye Dalton, Brody McIntyre, Charles Bockenkamp), 1:38.35

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 12-06

Long Jump – 2. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 19-10.50; 3. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 18-10.75; 6. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 17-07.00

Triple Jump – 6. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 37-09.50; 7. William Folk, SPL, 37-02.75

Discus – 8. Elijah Probst, SPL, 114-01

Shot Put – 8. Jacob Voyles, CEN, 37-02.50

Javelin – 2. Jace Bohn, CEN, 134-03; 4. Elijah Probst, SPL, 124-06

Local Girls Results:

100 – 5. Jaida Scott, CEN, 13.75

200 – 6. Jaida Scott, CEN, 28.86

400 – 2. Allie England, CEN, 1:05.35

800 – 6. Allie England, CEN, 2:53.59

3200 – 2. Katie Voepel, CEN, 14:09.53; 5. Haley Stephens, CEN, 15:26.31

4x800 – 5. Central (Taylor Sharp, Katie Voepel, Jaysa Hites, Haley Stephens), 12:18.62

Long Jump – 4. Jaida Scott, CEN, 13-10.50

Pacific Invitational

PACIFIC, Mo. – The Potosi boys claimed a team title, and the girls finished second amid a condensed gathering of seven schools Tuesday at the Pacific Invitational meet.

Landon Sprous provided a 38-point day for the Trojans after sweeping the hurdles action and helping the 4x200 relay squad cross the line first.

Luke Brabham (200), Jaden Kanan (800) and Michael Wolfe (Javelin) also won individual events, along with the 4x200 relay crew of Gage Mosier, Garrett Hale, Ezekiel Sisk and Alex Smith.

Potosi compiled 214 points, and host boys squad Pacific was next with 132 ½. The order was flipped atop the girls standings.

The Lady Trojans picked up five event titles, including three in field events. Ava Robart claimed the high jump triumph, and Kaydence Gibson was best in the pole vault.

Kalie Thompson became an unbeaten 6-for-6 in discus contests for her senior season. She headlined a 1-2 finish with teammate Aubree Wilson despite not spinning in order to protect a pulled groin muscle.

Celeste Sansegraw carried the 1600 event while taking second in the 800. Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land, Carlee Moss and Allie Heeter secured the 4x800 victory.

Potosi participated in meets on consecutive days after being at North County on Monday.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Potosi 214; 2. Pacific 132.50; 3. Crystal City 108; 4. Grandview 94; 5. Cuba 73.5; 6. Bourbon 66

Girls Team Scores:

1. Pacific 192; 2. Potosi 163; 3. Grandview 114; 4. Crystal City 69; 5. Cuba 64; 6. Bourbon 40; Rosati-Kain 27.

Potosi Boys Results:

100 – 2. Noah Walton, 11.65; 4. Gregory Neubrand, 11.75; 5. Luke Brabham, 11.76

200 – 1. Luke Brabham, 23.59; 2. Gregory Neubrand, 23.77; 8. J.T. Cross, 25.45

400 – 5. Gage Mosier, 56.93; 6. Tanner Gibson, 57.79

800 – 1. Jaden Kanan, 2:09.20; 2. Connor Gibson, 2:09.84; 3. Ezekiel Sisk, 2:11.51

1600 – 2. Alex Smith, 4:49.67; 3. Ezekiel Sisk, 4:54.89

3200 – 2. Tanner Gibson, 11:50.44; 4. Taylen Portell, 12:08.68; 6. Connor Gibson, 12:24.28

110 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous, 15.70; 2. J.T. Cross, 16.46

300 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous 42.50; 2. J.T. Cross, 42.98

4x100 – 2. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Landon Sprous, Gage Mosier, Noah Walton), 47.40

4x200 – 1. Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham), 1:37.71

4x400 – 1. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Garrett Hale, Ezekiel Sisk, Alex Smith), 3:52.24

4x800 – 2. Potosi (Wyatt Cannon, Taylen Portell, Jaxon Huffman, Landan Sandusky), 9:53.34

High Jump – 2. Brandon Santiago, 1.77m; 3. Luke Brabham, 1.77m

Pole Vault – 8. Kale Johnson, 2.28m

Long Jump – 3. Jaden Kanan, 6.00m; 4. Michael Wolfe, 5.33m

Triple Jump – 2. Jaden Kanan, 11.12m; 3. Michael Wolfe, 10.90m

Discus – 6. Michael Chavosky, 33.37m; 8. Crockett Griffin, 27.56m

Javelin – 1. Michael Wolfe, 36.88m; 5. Jackson Valle, 29.91m

Potosi Girls Results:

100 – 5. Samyia McCloud, 14.03

200 – 3. Samyia McCloud, 29.30

800 – 2. Celeste Sansegraw, 2:44.01; 6. Carlee Moss, 3:02.41; 7. Allie Heeter, 3:02.50

1600 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, 5:52.59; 5. Allison Land, 6:19.87; 8. Sophie Vance, 6:53.02

3200 – 2. Allison Land, 14:04.47; 4. Allie Heeter, 15:56.81

100 Hurdles – 4. Kya Gibson, 20.03; 5. Carley Coleman, 20.59

300 Hurdles – 4. Kya Gibson, 56.51; 5. Carley Coleman, 56.61

4x200 – 3. Potosi (McKenna Randall, Kaydence Gibson, Kya Gibson, McKayla Randall), 2:02.32

4x400 – 2. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carley Coleman, Kya Gibson), 4:46.74

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land, Carlee Moss, Allie Heeter), 11:55.09

High Jump – 1. Ava Robart, 1.47m

Pole Vault – 1. Kaydence Gibson, 2.55m; 3. Kaydence Allgier, 1.85m

Long Jump – 3. McKayla Randall, 4.39m; 5. Samyia McCloud, 4.23m; 6. McKenna Randall, 4.23m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, 31.54m; 2. Aubree Wilson, 26.94m; 4. Baylee Valentine, 26.00m

Shot Put – 2. Nora Henry, 10.28m; 5. Blaire Miller, 8.54m

Javelin – 5. Nora Henry, 22.15m; 6. Blaire Miller, 22.03m